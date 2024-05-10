40 Funny Mother's Day Memes To Keep Your Mom Laughing All Day Long

Ensure your spot as her favorite child by sending her one (or a few) of these funny memes.

Last updated on May 10, 2024

funny mother's day meme Gabe Pierce via Unsplash / Kristine Valberg Design via Canva
On Sunday, it's time to break those mamas away from their daily grind of work, chores and millions of other responsibilities, and let the fun commence with a Mother's Day celebration.

What better way is there to say "Happy Mother's Day" than by giving moms what they really want: funny Mother's Day memes and jokes!

@champagne_lady_ 🥹🌷🤣#jokes #funny #janefonda #mothersday #fyp #fy ♬ Its called Mothers Day - 𝑷𝒂𝒖𝒍𝒂

It's time to lift them up in fancy chairs while singing songs about the glorious powers of womanhood. (I don't, like, exactly know any songs about the glorious powers of womanhood other than "I Am Woman", but I'll be darned if I'm not going to try and think of a couple more right after I get done here, even if it means I'll have to compose them myself!)

Have you ordered her favorite flowers yet? Have you bought her a deeply moving and meaningful card (that probably also has flowers on it)?

Fret not, because you can still make this year's Mother's Day one she won't ever forget. Go for the gold. Pull out all of the stops. What? You don't have any ideas about how to do that? That's perfectly fine, because these memes will save the day! That's right, the Internet's favorite comedic device isn't just for jokes about yodeling kids in Walmart or cats doing funny things anymore.

Here are the best funny Mother's Day memes to text or share with your mom.

1. "You mean to tell me your real name isn't mom?"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Mom isn't Mom?!

2. "I'm sorry that your cats don't understand what Mother's Day is."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memesPhoto: Someecards

Who said your furbabies don't know what Mother's Day is?

3. "Ladies, the day is yours. Happy Mother's Day!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

It's your day today.

4. "Mother's Day is about feeling appreciated... the other 364 are about trying not to lose your s***."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memesPhoto: Someecards

Mothers should be appreciated more than one day a year.

5. "Happy Mother's Day, Mom! I was going to serve you breakfast in bed, but I ate it."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Sorry we ate all the food before you.

6. "9 out of 10 Moms agree that they'd want a massage for Mother's Day. (10th Mom was unavailable for comment as she was at the spa.)"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memesPhoto: Someecards

Go give your mom a free spa day.

7. "Happy Mother's Day. Behind that hockey mask there is still a mama's boy."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

No matter how old, or dangerous, your son will be, he'll always be a mama's boy.

8. "I am your Mom. Your argument is invalid."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Moms are always right. Period.

9. "I don't always tell my mother how much I love her, but when I do, it's not on Facebook."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Wish her a happy Mother's Day in person!

10. "Treat mom to a margarita this Mother's Day! Remember you're the reason she drinks."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

On Mother's Day, Mom needs her margarita.

11. "Happy Mother's Day! Here's a picture of a surprised cat."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Your mom might even be surprised it's Mother's Day, too.

12. "Cheers to all the Mothers."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Give your mom a toast!

13. "It's Mother's Day. Worship me!!!!!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Worship your mother for everything she does for you.

14. "You're the best Mum ever! But please stop stalking my Facebook."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Let her know you love her, but also give her some helpful consideration.

15. "For enduring the bloodcurdling torture of my adolescent years, I promise to always keep your electronics functional."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memesPhoto: Someecards

Your mom has stressed over way too much in her life because of you.

16. "Mothers! Even when they're wrong... they're right!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Don't ever question your mom when it comes to what's right!

17. "Don't forget to buy your mom a glass of wine for Mother's Day. You're the reason she drinks!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

All mamas need a wine glass the size of her body.

18. "Mother's Day..."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day quotes

Make her something from the heart.

19. "Today isn't special, because every day is Mother's Day!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Get it right!

20. "Like a boss! Happy Mother's Day."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Your mom really can do it all.

21. "Mother's Day on Facebook. Showing you what your female friends will look like in the future."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Maybe not everyone appreciates you all the time.

22. "Sometimes I open my mouth and my mother comes out."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

23. "May the only person pressing your buttons this Mother's Day be a trained masseuse."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memesPhoto: Someecards

Get your mom to relax.

24. "Happy Mother's Day to someone who did a great job raising her children and her husband."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Sometimes you signed up to raise an extra kid.

25. "I got you flowers for Mother's Day... but the cemetery made me put them back."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Don't be cheap, buy her flowers.

26. "Happy Mother's Day Mom! What time is it? It's 4 AM, will you make me breakfast?"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

How about making her breakfast?

27. "Don't forget to buy me a Mother's Day gift since I'll be the mother to all your future children."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Treat her now, and in the future she'll help you.

28. "Dear Mom, Thanks for not feeding me to a shark or selling me to the circus. I know it was a real possibility. Happy Mother's Day!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memesPhoto: Someecards

You honestly don't know how much she had to deal with.

29. "Word to your mother."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

If Vanilla Ice got one thing right, it's this.

30. "Mother: 1. One person who does the work of twenty. For free. (See also: 'masochist', 'loony', 'saint'.)"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

She really is a saint.

31. "I know I won't see you, but happy Mother's Day!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Remember to call your mother.

32. "Mom said she wanted a reason to move. Happy Mother's Day."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

How about trying a different way.?

33. "See? I told ya! So that's how she does it... Happy Mother's Day to supermoms everywhere."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

All mothers have superpowers.

34. "To all my favorite mamas... Happy Mother's Day!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

A universal round of applause!

35. "Mom, I love how we don't need to say out loud that I'm your favorite."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Your mom always has one favorite child.

36. "I am the Mother of Dragons. I need an army, not an Edible Arrangement. Happy Mother's Day."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Even though she could use a few chocolate-covered strawberries.

37. "I've been drinking since before you were born. So if alcohol is the reason I'm here, I've got news for your bub: it's the only reason you're here, too."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

A good drink is all Mom needs.

38. "What do you want for Mother's Day? An escape route."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Help mom get away for the day.

39. "I found a dead bird! Happy Mother's Day!"

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

It's a gift!

40. "Hope your Mother's Day is yuuuuuuuge."

funny mother&amp;apos;s day memes

Make this day a 'yuge' day for her.

