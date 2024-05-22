Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 23

It's time for your daily tarot card reading, and we have an extra powerful dose of energy flowing from the Full Moon. The Full Moon happens in the sign of Sagittarius, which reflects light from the Gemini Sun. We are ready to talk about the future. Let's see what advice the cards have for us this Thursday.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for May 23:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Delegation is key, Aries. Reassigning unimportant, smaller tasks can allow you to focus on the most valuable and efficient use of your time. This might even be a good option for you if there are things you don't enjoy doing and can afford to sign off to someone else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Acceptance can meet you where you are today, Taurus, and help you release the need for control. There might be things or people you encounter that you wish to change. However, the only thing you can control is yourself. Accepting that people are who they choose to be can set you free.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

How willing are you to learn, Gemini? Or rather, when called out or given a word of advice, how do you take it? Today challenges you to reflect on this because being teachable is a quality that can get you far. Barriers like insecurity can hinder you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Inner conflicts can cause you to feel unable to connect to your higher power today, Cancer. However, you can show up as you are. You may not be truly hindered from connection, but doing so from a place of good feelings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Our eyes only see the surface, Leo, which can cause kindness to be forgotten. In reality, there are often much deeper things beneath the surface that are not seen. In your interactions, think this is the case and have grace with people's shortcomings. This reminder can grant you patience with the people you meet and the experiences you have.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Experiences can hold keys to new doors that nothing else could, Virgo. If an activity doesn't entice you, don't quickly turn down an opportunity. They can be valuable in the form of lessons and stepping stones in your own development.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Many things can be enticing, Libra, but looking at the long-term effects is important. Today, a big focus for you is long-term security and prosperity. Be curious and prudent before making decisions, whether in love or life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Your heart and energy are so valuable, Scorpio, worthy of protection. If we put cases on pieces of technology, how much more should we guard our hearts, mind, and spirit? Today welcomes you to ponder the impact of daily factors in your life: people, thoughts, and the content you consume. There might be energy givers and takers, things that add to your cup, and things that take away. The first step to creating a better daily life is awareness and mindfulness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love isn't always a feeling, Sagittarius; it can be a choice. From yourself to others, there will be times when the emotion simply isn't present, but your actions can reflect it. Today reminds you through the thick and thin to choose love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Acceptance doesn't always mean deciding to be happy with something; it can be accepting it as it is, with dislikes and all. You may not like change, Capricorn, but even so, you can be open to it by welcoming it, uncomfortable feelings and all. Change can be emotionally staggering, but it can also be crucial in our lives.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You are not alone, Aquarius. Today is a great day to open up to loved and trusted ones and realize how truly united we are in the human experience. Pains or discomforts can often go unspoken, leading to a feeling of isolation. Your superpower today can be your words, shedding light on what is present and making them a little lighter. Bear burdens with your friends, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Have there been topics you'd like to look into or areas you'd like to learn more about? Today is the day to set aside some time for research and expand your knowledge, Pisces. You might do this through several Google searches or even opening up an informative book. There is so much knowledge out there; take it in!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.