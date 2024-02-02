8 Specific Signs You're In A Rare Relationship That Can Truly Last

Your relationship is meant to stand the test of time.
By Brittney Lindstrom
Last updated on Feb 02, 2024
Photo: Getty Images
We all have some hope or dream that we will one day find "the one" and have the kind of healthy relationship that lasts a lifetime. Even though dating and relationships have changed significantly, there are still ways to tell if your relationship has what it takes to go the distance.
Because trends in dating and relationships may change, but actions and behaviors that indicate a healthy relationship remain relatively consistent over time.
Here are 8 signs you're in a rare relationship that can last a lifetime.
1. Their friends are your friends
Part of being a couple means spending time with each other's friends. And making a good impression on those friends is essential to keeping the relationship afloat.
But it's a good sign of a rare relationship when your partner's friends include you and welcome you into the group. Likewise, your partner is thrilled about it and wants you to feel comfortable around their friends.
Even if it takes some time to get to know one another, your partner introducing you to their friends is a huge step! And it usually means they’re taking the relationship seriously.
Photo: Thirdman / Pexels
2. You make each other laugh
Making one another laugh in a relationship isn’t always as easy as it sounds. Some people have dry humor that isn’t funny to others and some are plain goofballs, which others may not find funny.
Laughter is not only good for you as individuals, but when you can both make each other laugh, it’s a sign of understanding one another at a different level.
3. Your arguments are constructive
It's easy for couples to argue about the little things constantly, picking at one another until it leads to an even more explosive fight. But a sign that you're in a rare relationship that can last is when you have arguments that are productive.
You and your partner are able to argue about things while making it a productive discussion. There is no name-calling or manipulation, nor are there jabs below the belt.
When there are arguments, something is learned from them, and they are used to prevent anything similar from happening in the future. Of course, there will still be disagreements, but you and your partner argue the "right" way.
4. You can have fun together doing absolutely nothing
You don’t always have to go out to have fun. Instead, you and your partner enjoy staying home together.
It means something very special when you’re able to sit around the house with your partner not doing anything major, but still enjoying each other’s company. You don't have to be doing much at all.
It’s a different level of intimacy you experience when you’re together and not doing anything "out on the town." You get to see each other in a whole different light, and really just be with one another.
5. They make you want to be a better person
In toxic relationships, partners tend to bring out the worst qualities in one another. But a rare relationship that lasts? Well, it's quite the opposite.
You both bring the best out in each other. You strive to be a better person every day because of them and all the things they have taught you about life. They don’t try to bring out your bad side, or make your faults and flaws known to the world.
Rather, they want you to evolve and grow into a better version of yourself.
Photo: Vladyslav Kryvoshein / Pexels
6. You're grateful for one another — and you make it known
When couples have been together for a long time, they can begin to forget just how much they appreciate their partner. While they may verbalize it, their actions are lacking.
But because you're a strong couple, you let each other know how appreciative you are to have one another in your lives. Not only do you tell each other how grateful you are, but you show it through little and random acts of kindness.
7. You're intimate with each other
You love kissing and touching each other, whether it be a hug, cuddling, or something more physical. It’s almost as if you're still in the honeymoon phase of your relationship, even though you've been together for years.
Intimacy doesn't always have to be physical, either. You and your partner have emotional intimacy as well, frequently chatting about your personal experiences and being truly open and vulnerable with one another.
8. You discuss the future
Finally, one of the biggest signs you're in a rare relationship that can last is when you know you and your partner have a future together.
You’ll notice that your partner constantly talks about you and your relationship as it applies to the future. Your partner wants to remain a major part of your life, involving you in future plans and anticipating being with you forever!
It's clear your partner wants you to be a permanent part of their life.
Brittney Lindstrom is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor. She writes about relationships, psychology, and personality topics.