Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For August 4 - 10 — Relationships Change Drastically This Week

Weekly love horoscopes are here for August 4 - 10, 2025, revealing major changes are in store for each zodiac sign's relationships. Mars enters Libra on August 6, where it will remain until September 22. Libra loves harmony, and Mars in this sign is concerned with balance, peace, and justice. Some may be more focused than ever on finding or maintaining a relationship.

The start of this Mars transit, however, will be difficult, especially on August 8 and 9. Breakups, arguments, confusion, and miscommunication may be more prevalent at this time, which may feel disharmonious and discouraging in general. On August 9, the Full Moon rises in Aquarius. Aquarius rules the 11th house of the collective, so we may feel a heightened desire to engage in social activities and get together with others. However, this Full Moon is ruled by Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Since Mars opposes Saturn and Neptune at the same time, some frustrating energy may dominate much of this Full Moon through delays and misunderstandings, especially since Mercury is still retrograde.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 4 - 10, 2025:

Aries

Aries, Mercury is still retrograde in your fifth house of love, so this week, communication can be off, difficult, or misunderstood.

With Mars' entrance into Libra, you could experience some relationship drama, especially since Venus’s transit through your fifth house in Cancer may be a little too emotional for you.

However, the Full Moon on August 9 signifies social events, conversation, and getting together with friends (and perhaps a love interest) that could be rewarding.

Taurus

Taurus, with Venus and Jupiter transiting your third house, this week should be good for communication — especially with those from the past.

As Mercury prepares to turn direct, sometimes communication problems escalate. But if this occurs, you should still be able to work any issues out.

The Moon's transit through Capricorn makes Wednesday your best day this week for love or an exciting date.

Gemini

Gemini, this week, your self-worth is being boosted with Venus transiting your second house of values, which should make you feel more confident.

The Mars opposition to Saturn and Neptune falls in your fifth house of love, which can cause conflicts with love interests and confusion. Be very intentional with how you communicate this week.

The Full Moon on August 9 is compatible with your sign, and you may be thinking of a romantic getaway or visiting someone at a distance.

Cancer

Cancer, Venus is transiting your first house, along with Jupiter. This should be a great boost for your personal life, and you'll feel more attractive than usual. Typically, this transit helps draw others to you and boosts your confidence.

Wednesday looks like a day you may spend with a partner.

The Full Moon on Saturday offers an opportunity to take a relationship to a different or more intimate level.

Leo

Leo, watch how your communication goes this week. The challenging Mars/Saturn-Neptune opposition falls in your third house of communication this week, which can muck things up — not to mention Mercury is still retrograde in your sign.

The Full Moon falls in your seventh house of partners, which makes your relationship the focus of this Moon for you. Spend some quality time with someone special — just watch the way you communicate. If something is unclear, don’t jump to conclusions.

Virgo

Virgo, the Moon in Capricorn falls in your fifth house of love on Tuesday. This is a good day for you to connect with a love interest or someone special.

Venus’s transit through Cancer is beneficial in terms of feeling connected with others and your self-expression this week.

Enjoy the early part of the week because the week's end may have you feeling stressed over work, which may make it more difficult to enjoy other people's company.

Libra

Libra, Mars enters your sign this week, but its challenging opposition to Saturn and Neptune means it's important for you to try and avoid conflict and confusion.

The August 9 Full Moon falls in your fifth house of love, so it looks like you will be spending time with someone special on Saturday. If you're single, the potential exists of meeting someone new over the weekend — just be aware of the potential difficulties this week.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Venus in Cancer works well for you. If you are single, this week you're extra interested in the philosophic views of anyone you meet at this time.

The Full Moon on August 9 clashes with your sign, as does the Mars opposition to Saturn and Neptune. This means you need to avoid conflict around the 9th. Your best bet is to spend time with only those you feel very comfortable with.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with Venus transiting your eighth house, you may get more in tune with your own and others' feelings than you're used to.

While you tend to be brutally honest, you may need to watch what you say or be extra careful in how you approach things this week since the Mars opposition to Saturn hits your fifth house of love, which could cause problems.

The Full Moon in Aquarius suits you. Over the weekend, there will be a focus on communication and conversation.

Capricorn

Capricorn, are you getting more serious about someone or itching to meet someone new? With Jupiter and Venus transiting your seventh house of partners, you have plenty of opportunity to meet someone this week if you are single. If you are partnered, it looks like your relationship is headed to a higher level this week.

You are known for your work ethic, but take some time this weekend to enjoy life, even if you feel that you can’t — because yes, you can!

Aquarius

Aquarius, Mercury is still retrograde in your house of partners, so you still need to watch communication for just another week or so.

The Full Moon falls in your sign, so this puts the spotlight on you at the end of the week, and potentially any partner you have. If you are single, you should enjoy this Moon because you will stand out in a significant way!

Pisces

Pisces, make this week work for you because Venus (and Jupiter) won’t stay in your fifth house of love forever. Now is your time, even if Mercury is retrograde.

The Full Moon in your 12th house on August 9 may make you want to spend time alone or isolated, but is this really what you want to do? Maybe you need some time alone, but if it’s not really important, get out there with others and make your Venus transit work for you!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.