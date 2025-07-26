Mercury Retrograde Hasn’t Been Great For These 6 Zodiac Signs, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

Since Mercury retrograde began on July 18, 2025, it hasn't been great for six specific zodiac signs. Luckily, it's almost over. And by the time Mercury retrograde ends on August 11, everything falls into place for Leo, Aquarius, Taurus, Scorpio, Virgo, and Gemini.

While some people can "brush off a Mercury retrograde," professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video, with this retrograde phase happening in Leo, these six zodiac signs haven't had a choice but to face it head-on. "Yes, these signs need to be at the top of their game over the next few weeks because essentially, Mercury retrograde is giving them a smaller margin for error."

However, while it may not feel like it right now, Mercury retrograde does have its benefits. And because these six astrological signs are going through it right now, they'll find that the universe rewards their hard work once this retrograde phase ends on August 11. So while Mercury retrograde hasn't been great, stay hopeful because everything is about to fall into place for these zodiac signs.

1. Leo

Mercury retrograde hasn't been great for you, Leo, because it's happening right in your sign. And while this might have made the past couple of weeks feel like a complete disaster, it won't be all doom and gloom for much longer.

To ensure you reap all the benefits of this retrograde phase that you deserve, Grim suggested Leos "take the next few weeks to carefully review ongoing tracks that are running through their minds." This means that instead of jumping into new things, it's important to take a second and pause and reflect on where your mind is trying to divert your attention.

"Your best bet is to finish incomplete tasks and also to reflect on how your ego shows up in choice moments," Grim said. "Do you have a handle on your ego? Or, does it get the best of you and undermine relationships and other situations?"

Any form of external validation or obsessions will need to be evaluated if you truly want everything to fall into place after this Mercury retrograde.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, Mercury retrograde hasn't been great for you because it's all about your relationships. According to Grim, "You're looking back at what worked and what didn't work in past relationships," which is usually not a very fun thing to do. "Others might look back at the earliest phase of their current relationship and wonder where all the romance went."

From toxic breakups to commitment issues, you're reflecting on it all this Mercury retrograde. However, this isn't a bad thing. If you can truly reflect and learn from your past mistakes, you can improve the relationship you're in now. So, while this retrograde might not feel motivating, use it to upgrade those relationships and everything will fall into place.

3. Taurus

Taurus, this Mercury retrograde is affecting your home and family, so it definitely hasn't been great. But according to Grim, there are things you can do to ensure everything falls into place once Mercury retrograde ends on August 11.

"Go through your home and figure out what needs to be rearranged," Grim suggested, "but don't launch any massive home renovations projects right now."

Also, don't be surprised if old family members reach out to you. Since Mercury retrograde often brings people from our past back into our lives, Grim explained that there's a huge possibility that reconnecting with family members might be on your plate. Even so, it's important to be careful and reevaluate those relationships before jumping back in to make sure it's the best thing for you.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, Mercury retrograde hasn't been great for you since it's bringing up some issues related to your career. If you've been struggling, according to Grim, it may be time to reevaluate the direction you're headed in.

"Some of you will realize you need to adjust your approach to your career in order to capture more momentum," Grim said, but don't panic if things feel slow right now.

While it might feel unbearable in the moment, the best thing you can do is compose yourself and reflect. Doing so will help you come up with a better strategy once Mercury retrograde is over.

5. Virgo

Sorry, Virgo, but this Mercury retrograde just isn't it for you. Mercury is your ruling planet, so you always feel these phases on a deeper level. You've likely felt the urge to isolate as you deal with some deep emotions, which is OK — this is a period for reflection.

According to Grim, as a Virgo, you've been "going inward more than any other sign." He suggested using this time for "deep meditation or dream journaling." Get your thoughts out on paper and keep calm and collected. Even if it's tough now, everything will fall into place soon.

6. Gemini

Gemini, Mercury is your ruling planet, so any time it's retrograde usually isn't great for you.

"Geminis are reviewing reams of data or past discussions," Grim said, so you're likely feeling lost, confused, or stagnant. Filled with frustration, it's easy to throw in the towel and give up, but don't — everything is about to fall into place.

Whether it's for their financial goals or their career, Geminis can expect to get more organized during this Mercury retrograde, which will help things take off once it ends. So take it easy, Gemini, as things will turn around for you soon.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.