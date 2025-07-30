Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs In August 2025

Hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs during the month of August 2025. Mars is entering Libra, which will face off with Saturn in Aries beginning on August 6. The opposition will bring challenges to Cardinal placements. The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 will have us second-guessing our roles in this new playing field. Think back to six months ago to see what has changed since the last New Moon in Aquarius.

Mercury Retrograde ends on August 11, clearing up any communication-related mishaps making it a good time to kickstart something new with more confidence without the disruptions caused by the transit. Mercury will still be in opposition to Pluto at this time, so be mindful of the power and control dynamics present in your relationships and how we incorporate them into our speech. On August 22, the Sun enters Virgo, breaking up some of the fire energy in the sky. The New Moon on August 23 allows us to carry out the plans from Mars in Virgo transit. The month closes with Venus in Leo transit on August 25, shedding light on the cloudy atmosphere.

While times may feel tough throughout the month, by the time it ends, these astrological signs will enter a much more fortunate era with their hardships finally coming to an end.

1. Taurus

Taurus, although you have endured the challenges that Leo season brought to the table last month, it will be in August when your hard times finally start to come to an end. You settle into your power, or you find the story that you want to create moving forward. Leo season has shown you how to let go of the past, and now that Mars is entering Libra on August 6, your priorities will turn to health. August is a time to break free of negative habits and begin positive ones. Strengthening yourself will be the goal during this time.

The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9 can bring challenges. Pluto already initiated these transformations six months ago, and now this transit centers on breaking a cycle. The energy is happening at the highest sector of your chart, enabling you to focus on a new beginning while you close a chapter about the career goals that you had.

You might feel more optimistic, taking on challenges and seeing new perspectives that will allow you to grow within your career sector, or this can also apply to rekindling your belief in your dreams again. Mercury direct may inspire you to start to build even during this New Moon, since you have the tools to make so much happen.

The Sun and Moon enter Virgo on August 22 - 23, respectively. As an Earth sign, this brings positive vibes. Embracing the ideas of love could be on your mind now. Meeting new people is also a possibility, and this is going to be a beautiful energy that carries through over the next six months.

Virgo energy wants you to be out there, but also to be practical about the relationships and friendships you form. So while you may be a little more connected or focused on evaluating who you want in your life, you’re still going to benefit from the abundant and gorgeous energy this trend will bring to you as an Earth sign.

2. Libra

Libra, hard times finally come to an end for you in August, and it will be an introspective month; the new energy will be favorable for you. Mars enters your zodiac sign on August 6, so continue to work hard and ask for help if needed, since Mars opposes Saturn, putting a lot of pressure on you.

The planetary energy could be emotionally exhausting, but you are also going to have support from Uranus and Pluto, making you see the bright side of things, even when everything feels cloudy. Saturn in Aries could have you feeling disillusioned with the work you do and the connections you make, but the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 helps you believe in love once again.

You are encouraged to share your emotions and to welcome romantic energy into your life during this transit. Virgo season begins on August 22, a perfect period for resting, and the New Moon on August 23 allows you to recharge.

You can see how taking time for yourself and doing inner work helps to heal your relationship with yourself. The month closes with Venus in Leo transit, further inspiring you and making you believe in the power of courage and optimism.

3. Aries

Aries, your hard times will come to an end in August. Still, you will go through some difficulties, especially with Saturn in your zodiac sign making an opposition to Mars in Libra beginning on August 6. Nevertheless, the planetary transit is about hard work, and it’s something you don’t shy away from.

Expect to face obstacles with a new perspective as you add on to the lessons from the Mars in Virgo transit. Remember that there is value in slowing down, especially once Mercury stations direct on August 11. Now, it's your time to shine by putting the lessons into practice to build and create, since you have the vision. All you need to do is put the plan in motion.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 will allow you to connect with your friends and community. The planetary transit shows you that community is essential for progress. No longer will you take for granted the people who are there for you and care for you. This astrological energy is about uplifting you and helping you discover your inner light, as well as how others enable you to shine through.

The month of August closes with Venus in Leo transit, illuminating your romantic sector, allowing you to believe in love and to heal. Towards the end of the month, Saturn will already be moving back into Pisces, giving you a few more months to breathe before this planet ingresses your horoscope sign next year.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it may surprise you to be on the hardships will end list, but you are a zodiac sign that's endured a lot of trials and challenges this year. On August 6, Mars enters Libra, and when it changes signs, you could experience some relationship friction. It's a good idea to work on your listening skills, so listen to your friends, partners or colleagues with the intention to really understand.

Be patient and solution-oriented, as you will soon step into the role of a leader. But, you'll have to go through a learning process, and it will still feel like a more manageable energy compared to Mars in Virgo conjunct the South Node. Then, on August 9, the Full Moon in Aquarius can bring some doubts.

Do not second-guess yourself and break free from whatever is holding you back. You must trust your process, the lessons you have learned so far, and take initiative once Mercury stations direct on August 11. Virgo season begins on August 22, and its energy will allow you to clean up what you may have missed during the Mars transit in this zodiac sign. You have a second opportunity to continue the work you started and to complete it.

The month closes with Venus ingressing Leo. An alluring and delightful energy that will revitalize your relationship. Your imagination will be active all month, so connect with your artistic side. Give yourself the freedom, love and nourishment that you need to develop a powerful connection with your muses.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.