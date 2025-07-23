If Someone From Your Past Comes Back During This Mercury Retrograde, It’ll Be For One Of These 3 Reasons

Mercury retrograde is known for dredging up the past. With this Mercury retrograde in Leo, the zodiac sign that rules dating and relationships, we'll almost certainly see the return of past flings or friends. If someone from your past does come back during this Mercury retrograde, astrologer Haley Comet explained that there are a few specific reasons why.

"Are people going to try to spin the block with you this Mercury retrograde in Leo? Yes," Comet said in a video, adding that just because someone comes back into your life doesn't mean you should let them stay there. Because if someone from your past does reach out to you, she explained, it's most likely for one or more of these messy reasons.

Advertisement

1. Their pride is wounded

Mert Coşkun from Pexels | Canva Pro

If someone from your past comes back during this Mercury retrograde, it may be because their pride is wounded, Comet explained. This Mercury retrograde in Leo might have some people contemplating the past a bit too much, especially since it's happening during nostalgic and emotional Cancer season. Whether it's because they're seeking validation or trying to soothe feelings of guilt, many of them will feel tempted to contact you, even though they know they shouldn't.

Advertisement

Even worse, some people will hit you up by being light-hearted, despite the situation being far from it. As Comet said, "Like spinning the block on this chatty conversation vibe as though they have conveniently forgotten what happened last time they spun the block."

Either way, it's important to take some time to think things through before opening up that can of worms. While you might feel tempted, it's important to remember that soothing other people's pride isn't your responsibility.

2. They're curious about what you're up to

Samuel Borges Photography | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Another reason someone from your past may come back during this Mercury retrograde is that they're simply curious about what you're up to. Whether you catch them stalking your social media or catch wind of them asking your friends about you, expect these individuals to hit you up with "some hey, big head type of energy," said Comet.

If that isn't enough to set you off, what's even worse is that they'll absolutely be stalking your stories and being in your DMs, despite you clearly expressing your displeasure. However, it doesn't have to be all bad. Some of you can get the closure you're looking for and end things on a better note than where they started.

3. They want to catch up with you

Karen Mower from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Despite how messy Mercury retrograde can be, sometimes, reaching out isn't always a bad thing. While some might reach out because they feel guilty, others are reaching out simply because they're dying to catch up with you.

Whether it's an old classmate or an old college buddy, some people truly have the best of intentions. With that being said, it doesn't need to be one-sided. If you're missing someone in your life who was a positive figure, don't be shy! Reaching out might be the start to strengthening a once-beautiful bond.

"Besides texting your ex," Comet warned in another video. "'Cause we're not doing that."

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.