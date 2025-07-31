The Day Luck Arrives For Each Zodiac Sign This Week, From August 4 - 10

The day luck arrives for each zodiac sign this week, from August 4 to 10, 2025, is here. Mars, the planet of action and ambition, will shift into Libra on Wednesday, July 6, bringing a new and supportive energy into your life. Mars affects the actions that you take towards achieving your dreams, and while in Libra, it allows you to finally receive the support and help that you need. You may feel a higher spiritual presence in your life or meet new people who can help further your success. Be open to reconnecting with those from your past as well, especially with this being the last week of Mercury retrograde in Leo. You may already have all that you need to accelerate your sense of luck.

Mars in Libra sets the stage, yet it’s the Lion’s Gate Portal on Friday, August 8, that brings the greatest shift in the days ahead. The Lion’s Gate Portal is the divine alignment between the Sun, the star Sirius, and the Great Pyramids of Egypt in the constellation of Leo. This portal offers sudden new beginnings, divine insights, and dramatic turnarounds in your plans. It truly is the hand of the universe directing you toward your luckiest life.

Be willing to remain flexible during this time, as you may encounter an unexpected opportunity, especially as the Full Super Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, August 9. The Super Moon in Aquarius will close out the cycle that began with the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29, allowing you to seize your independence, trust your intuition, and embrace your higher purpose. Events may change rapidly, especially as Mars in Libra will trine Uranus in Gemini during this lunation on Saturday, August 9. You must stay focused on what you desire, but remain open to how you achieve it. It’s not just that the universe is aligning in your favor this week, but that you will finally receive the help and support you need to manifest all you desire.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, August 9

Wish your way into a better life, Aries. The Super Full Moon in Aquarius will rise on Saturday, August 9, impacting your divine wishes and support. This transit can help you put positive changes in place to better navigate any current challenges. Aquarius helps you to see beyond what you want and into what it is your soul is truly craving.

Be willing to challenge your past beliefs and desires so that you can align with the full support of the universe. This moon may bring back themes from the New Moon on January 29, so be mindful of what arises, knowing that you have the power to wish yourself into the life of your dreams.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, August 9

Receive the success you deserve, Taurus. Aquarius governs career and professional success, an area of life that is incredibly important to you. Although you are often taught to be mindful of balance in your life, the coming week revolves around you finally receiving what it is you deserve.

The Super Full Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, August 9, brings fruition to what you began working on with the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29. Use this time to reflect on your growth and success, but also remain optimistic because a surprise recognition, award, or bonus may be in store for you, too.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, August 6

Get serious about your happiness, dear Gemini. No one is going to create for you a life that you love, except yourself. After all, only you know what most resonates with your soul. While you’ve been busy in your personal and professional life recently, you need to start taking your sense of happiness seriously.

As Mars moves into Libra on Wednesday, August 6, it will activate themes of pleasure, creativity, and joy. This will create a period in your life where you must allow yourself to figure out what truly makes you happy, and no one else. Make sure that you’re bringing awareness to how your life feels so that you can truly craft a life that you love and support all of your dreams.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, August 9

Be open to divine redirections, Cancer. Although you are a water sign, you often struggle with unexpected events, as the lure of your comfort zone often proves strong. Yet, as Mars in Libra trines Uranus in Gemini on Saturday, August 9, you must remain flexible and open to divine redirections.

Mars in Libra impacts your home and family life, while Uranus in Gemini intensifies themes of intuition and spiritual guidance. You may suddenly decide to relocate, take that job which requires a move, or begin plans to renovate your home. You will become focused on how to make your home and life not just a comfort zone, but a place that truly fosters the spiritual growth you desire.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, August

Luck is all around you, sweet Leo. The Lion’s Gate Portal opens on Friday, August 8, in the constellation of Leo and will remain until August 13. This window of time marks the alignment of the Sun, the star Sirius, and the Great Pyramids of Egypt, all coming together to bring lucky opportunities and a positive shift in your life.

Leo represents your sense of self, beliefs, and dreams, so you must be clear on what you want from your life and be willing to take a chance to achieve it. Situations can change rapidly under the Lion’s Gate Portal, so trusting yourself and the universe will be key as well. Use this time to embrace luck in your life, and give yourself a chance for a fresh start at having the life you’ve always wanted.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, August 9

If you change your perspective, Virgo, you will also change your life. On Saturday, August 9, the Super Full Moon in Aquarius rises, impacting how you live your life on a daily basis. This transit may provide some dramatic turnarounds in the days ahead. Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, yet there is also a deeply compassionate side to this air sign.

While Aquarius governs your daily routines, it also brings about the need to reflect on your individual purpose. You may want to expand your life from what it currently is, not just to change matters for the better, but to feel like you’re doing more than simply going through the motions. Try to look outside of what you thought was possible, be willing to try something new, and don’t be afraid to take a risk, as this energy will continue to pay off in the future.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, August 6

What you want matters, dearest Libra. You have strong convictions and a deep sense of self, yet you often allow yourself to be bulldozed by others. Whether this is to avoid confrontation or simply to make others happy, you still are left with the same result: abandoning yourself for others. Yet, as Mars shifts into Libra on Wednesday, August 6, all of that will change.

Mars is the planet of action, direction, and motivation, and in your zodiac sign of Libra, it helps you prioritize what you want for yourself, instead of sacrificing your deepest dreams for others. During this time, supercharged energy will work in your favor and allow you to bring anything you desire into fruition. This can help you implement important changes, make progress in your career, or finally tackle a personal issue in your life. Just remember, luck will never be found in compromising what you want for yourself.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, August 8

Trust where you are guided, Scorpio. The Lion’s Gate Portal will open on Friday, August 8, igniting the energy of Leo. During this period, the Sun, one of the luckiest cosmic bodies in the solar system, Sirius, and the Great Pyramids of Egypt will all align, helping to bring profound new opportunities to your career.

The energy of the Lion’s Gate works unexpectedly and quickly, so you must allow yourself to go where you are guided instead of letting doubt get in the way of your destiny. Although Mercury is retrograde here as well, it may actually work in your favor, as a past employer or opportunity will return. This time it will be destined to work out in your favor.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, August 9

The power is yours, Sagittarius. The Super Full Moon in Aquarius will rise on Saturday, August 9. While this lunar cycle began on January 29, it’s also been impacted by Pluto’s journey in Aquarius. Pluto in Aquarius is meant to strip away the stories that you tell yourself and help you become honest, transparent, and authentic in how you approach life.

With the Moon ruling your emotions, this may have been a challenging time, particularly when it comes to trusting that if you let go of something or someone, it will be replaced by something better. Yet, the Super Full Moon in Aquarius is about reflecting the rewards of all the choices you’ve made since the start of the year. Use this time to recognize the power that you have over your own life and reevaluate your beliefs, as you may realize that you now see life very differently than you once did.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, August 6

You deserve the ultimate recognition, Capricorn. Mars will shift into Libra on Wednesday, August 6, igniting a powerful and fruitful time in your professional life. Libra governs matters related to where and how you work, as well as the compensation and recognition that you receive. Although you tend to take on qualities of the worker bee, forever striving and putting in effort to achieve success, the energy of Mars in Libra is quite different.

Mars in Libra directs your focus to what you deserve to receive, but also highlights an important aspect in your personal journey. You aren’t just meant to keep your head down and continue working by yourself. You need to start networking, reach out to old contacts, or follow up with friends about new opportunities. Instead of just thinking that continuing what you are doing will pay off, consider enlisting the help of others so that you can finally receive the recognition you deserve.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, August 9

Shed all that you no longer need, Aquarius. The Super Full Moon will occur in your zodiac sign on Saturday, August 9. This is your annual Full Moon and one that allows you to step into a new level of attracting what you desire into your life. Yet, to achieve that, it also asks that you shed or release what isn’t authentic to you.

Use this time to let go of ways of thinking, feelings, or fears that are tied to the past and previous versions of yourself. Recognize that everything you went through has made you who you are, yet that doesn’t mean you must continue to carry it. Instead, you are meant to step into the best and highest version of yourself. This energy will be magnified by the Super Moon, representing a time to shine brightly. Don't let anything dim your inner light, including your past.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, August 8

Speak what you want into existence, dear Pisces. The Lion’s Gate Portal is a unique opportunity for manifestation and ascension that only occurs once a year. This portal is activated by the Sun and Sirius aligning with the Great Pyramids in Egypt within the constellation of Leo. During this time, you must realize that you have the power to speak anything you wish into existence.

Be especially mindful of your dreams during this period, as you may receive guidance or clues as to what your next step should be. Life may change rapidly with this energy, especially as Mars in Libra will trine Uranus in Gemini on Saturday, August 9. You may find yourself taking steps to relocate or plan a significant move. Nothing is stopping you from living the life of your dreams; you only need to start speaking what you desire into existence.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.