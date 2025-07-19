The 2 Zodiac Signs Likely To Get Back Together With An Ex During This Mercury Retrograde

Mercury retrograde is notorious for bringing exes out of the woodwork, and the next few weeks are no different. Fortunately, the astrological energy this time protects most of us — unless you're one of the two zodiac signs astrologer Maren Altman claimed are most likely to get back together with an ex during this Mercury retrograde, which lasts from July 18 - August 11, 2025.

As professional astrologer Leslie Hale has explained, "Retrograde Mercury seems to have fated effects," and this "tends to attract people with whom we may feel we have unfinished business."

According to Altman, not only is Mercury retrograde back in full force in the dramatic zodiac sign of Leo, but there's a New Moon in the same sign spicing up our lives in unexpected ways around July 24, 2025. And with these two powerful forces wreaking havoc in the relationship houses for Aquarius and Aries, these two zodiac signs may just find themselves getting back with an ex during this Mercury retrograde.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, both Mercury retrograde and the New Moon in Leo are "happening in your seventh house of committed relationships," Altman explained. So, while this could mean entering a serious relationship, it could also mean going back to someone you were with before, for better or worse.

"It could show a relationship that's built on something rocky," Altman added, "or misunderstandings, as it begins."

Even so, whether Aquarius should or shouldn't go back to their ex is entirely up to them. While the relationship might be built on a bit of a messy foundation, going back to an ex after both parties have evolved and learned from the past doesn't have to be a bad thing.

But according to astrologer and therapist Kate Rose, Aquarians do need to watch out for miscommunication as Mercury retrograde stations in their seventh house. Even if they don't get back with their ex, effective communication is the best way for both parties to move on, together or not.

2. Aries

Aries, with both Mercury retrograde and the New Moon in Leo lighting up your fifth house of dating, "this could show you reopening a dating relationship with someone or starting to see your ex again," Altman explained. You may not necessarily start a "serious relationship," the astrologer noted, "but opening that door again during this time" is highly likely.

The good thing is that this Mercury retrograde in bold and expressive Leo may make it easier for you to say exactly what's on your mind, giving you "a second chance to experience more emotional vulnerability," astrologer A.T. Nunez wrote. Since Mercury retrogrades are associated with fate, "maybe you just need to meet each other again and figure out why it didn't quite get there," astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video.

