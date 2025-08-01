4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance All Month In August 2025

Four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance in August 2025, an extra lucky month thanks to Venus and Jupiter meeting up in Cancer. Abundance is typically connected with Jupiter and Venus, the two planets of expansion and gain. They both rule finances, growth, and optimism. Venus is not only one of the financial planets, but it also rules harmony, grace, beauty, love, and values. Jupiter also rules wisdom and just actions.

Advertisement

The Cancer zodiac sign relates to home, family, and nurturing, as well as our emotional lives. Since Jupiter expands whatever it touches, we'll experience abundance and luck in this area of our lives until mid-2026. Venus is also in Cancer, joining Jupiter until August 25 and giving us a double dose of Cancer energy in a very expansive and positive way through most of the month. In fact, August 12 is perhaps the most abundant day of the year as Venus conjuncts Jupiter, the most expansive of transits for one day. Jupiter and Venus were both in Cancer in August of 2001 and the first half of June 2022, so you can see this doesn’t happen often — and these four zodiac signs benefit in a big, abundant way.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Lucky Cancer, Jupiter and Venus transit your first house, helping you attract abundance all throughout August. Since both planets bring gain, how do you want to expand your life? This can bring opportunities and luck your way on many different levels. Jupiter expands and increases, while Venus brings affection and harmony to the mix — and all of this is on a personal level.

This combination can help in just about any way you direct the energy, but especially in career and love. This is your month (and really your year!) to enjoy, celebrate, and take chances on what you truly want out of life, whether it’s a new job, a change of direction, or an upgraded personal life.

Advertisement

Open your mind to all of the possibilities that exist and take action when opportunity knocks! It’s up to you to harness the energy and put it to use, and this should be the best month you have experienced in a long time!

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, both Jupiter and Venus in Cancer are transiting your second house of money during August. If you don’t feel good about your finances, you soon will. This energy can bring many opportunities to see an increase in money. You could get a raise, a new job, start a business, or receive money in some other way that will benefit you.

If you want a raise, ask for it! You could also invest or come up with a new financial plan that will make you feel good about your future. The possibilities are limited only by your own thinking, so open your mind to any possibility you may have pushed away in the past or that comes up now.

Of course, it’s up to you to act on things that present themselves and take action to make it real. It shouldn’t be very hard to do, and the benefits will be substantial.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, during August, Jupiter and Venus are transiting your eighth house of other people’s money. This includes corporate money, joint ventures, investments, loans, mortgages, money from partners, tax money, and inheritance. This transit always increases money unless something pretty major is holding it back, and I don’t see that being the case.

The eighth house also rules intimacy, how you feel in relationships, as well as change and transformation of many kinds — all positive. If you are in a relationship, this can improve intimacy and how you feel and relate to your partner. A partner could also experience financial luck at this time.

Advertisement

You can experience fulfillment in any of these areas or all of them this month. Just open your mind to the potential that is presented to you and let it happen!

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, Jupiter and Venus transit your 10th house of career and reputation during August, and this should be a banner month. The 10th house is also associated with the father, so you could see gains here in terms of family or even an enlarged family!

This is the month to focus on what you want career-wise and go after it. This could include a raise, a better company or dream job, opening a business, or recognition for what you have already done. Since you are a cardinal sign, no doubt you have leadership abilities. This would be the month to put these talents to good use and show everyone what you can really do.

While Jupiter will bring luck and good fortune to your career, Venus can bring enjoyment, harmony, and pleasant actions with co-workers. With Venus transiting this house, it’s even possible you could meet someone significant through work, either in a personal or career sense, such as a mentor. Either way, it’s up to you to take advantage of the opportunities you are presented with and make them happen!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.