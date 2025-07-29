The Healing New Era Each Zodiac Sign Enters As Chiron Retrograde Begins On July 30

Each zodiac sign enters a healing new era during Chiron retrograde, which lasts from July 30, 2025 to January 2, 2026. Chiron is considered a minor planet to astrologers and is called the 'wounded healer.' While Chiron may be a minor planet, it has a major effect on all of us.

Chiron’s placement in the natal chart shows us where and how we experience trauma, emotional wounds, and deep insecurities that we may need to overcome. Once we overcome these traumas and insecurities, Chiron’s placement shows us where we have the potential to transform, gain wisdom, and help others as a result. With Chiron’s retrograde in Aries, we will have more strength and courage to face our wounds more directly, like the Ram that represents the sign Aries.

When Chiron retrogrades, we enter a period of reflection concerning past emotional issues and insecurities and how they affect our present-day life. Often, an epiphany can occur, driving us toward healing our deepest wounds over time and turning pain into a superpower.

Aries

Aries, Chiron’s retrograde through your first house will be about healing your self-image regarding your potential and personal identity. Limiting beliefs and old negative tapes may be identified for healing and improving self-confidence.

Taurus

Taurus, this retrograde indicates a period of introspection related to deep-seated wounds and feelings related to the past. Some of these issues could involve spirituality and things that are hidden from others or suppressed by yourself or those in your past so they may be healed and released.

Gemini

Gemini, Chiron’s retrograde through your 11th house suggests reflection on your place in society and how you connect with others. This could include a sense of not belonging or feeling alien to your connections with those you are connected to. You might consider whether your current environment is fulfilling.

Cancer

Cancer, Chiron’s retrograde through your 10th house focuses on issues related to the father (or the most dominant parent) and past family relationships. This healing new era also affects your career and self-image, which includes your public life and reputation. You could focus on familial relationships that need healing as well as career setbacks that affected you in a traumatic way so they can be healed.

Leo

Leo, this is a time of introspection concerning your education, travels, and world viewpoint or the philosophies that guide your life. This could bring about a shift in the way you view the world, others, and your place in the world. You may seek answers in new ways and new places.

Virgo

Virgo, Chiron transiting your eighth house may be focused on healing money trauma, intimacy issues, or traumas around your own vulnerabilities and weaknesses. You may also be focused on how you feel in a current or past relationship so it can be healed, as well as financial imbalances you may have felt relating to partners or others.

Libra

Libra, Chiron’s retrograde may trigger subconscious issues concerning past (and present) relationships. This could manifest as deep thinking about past disappointments, thinking about or reflecting on those from the past, and the reasons for disappointments that could lead to epiphanies concerning red flags that should have been spotted. This can lead to healthier relationships.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Chiron’s retrograde can bring up past fears related to intimacy or betrayals and the fear of deeply connecting with others. It can also bring up past health or work disappointments and power imbalances or control issues that can ultimately lead to personal growth.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Chiron’s retrograde may bring up past hurts or betrayals in romantic relationships as well as friendships. Since the fifth house also rules children, the retrograde can bring up any issues surrounding children, lack of children, or unfulfilled desires for children if this exists. You may dwell on past romantic interests, leading to healing by letting go of old baggage.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Chiron’s retrograde through the fourth house can bring up past issues relating to family, in particular the mother, mother figures, or the early life. It can also bring up issues concerning authority figures or those who hold a certain amount of control over the individual or power imbalances so they can be ultimately dealt with.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Chiron’s retrograde through the third house can bring up issues relating to immediate family members, siblings, or even issues with co-workers, past or present. It can also bring into question the way you think and relate to others, which can bring about a deep questioning of belonging as well as differences in your approach to life in general.

Pisces

Pisces, Chiron’s retrograde can bring up issues of self-worth, self-respect, or a lack of feeling worthy, as well as any events that may have led to this problem. Chiron’s retrograde through the second house can bring up past unpleasant issues surrounding money (or lack of money) and power imbalances in the financial or other realms, so they can be ultimately healed.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.