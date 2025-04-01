Most People Can’t Handle The Brutal Honesty Of These 2 Zodiac Signs, Says An Astrologer

Every zodiac sign has unique personality traits that set them apart from the rest. Unfortunately, with each of these traits comes the inevitable stereotypes that some zodiac signs just can't escape. From Virgo's intelligence to Aquarius's emotional detachment, people have favorable (and some not-so-favorable) perceptions of each zodiac sign.

According to astrologer Mahi Yared, two astrological signs that have found themselves among the most disliked of the zodiac can blame their lack of popularity with others on their "relationship to the truth." In a video, Yared explained that most people can't handle the brutal honesty of these two zodiac signs: Scorpio and Gemini.

"I've always had a theory that people dislike Scorpios and Geminis at higher rates than other zodiac signs because of their relationship to the truth," Yared explained, noting that "these two signs exhibit or expose the truth in two very different ways."

Most people can't handle the brutal honesty of these two zodiac signs:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

If there's one zodiac sign that gets the most hate, it's none other than the infamous zodiac sign Scorpio. From being stereotyped as a stalker to being seen as toxic, Scorpio just can't seem to catch a break. However, everyone's got it all wrong, according to one Yared, who said it's not Scorpio's fault that they can see through lies and deception.

"Scorpio will expose the skeletons in the closet, the power dynamics, the things that lie under the surface," Yared explained.

For many people, Scorpio's honest nature might feel uncomfortable. After all, nobody wants to be called out on their nonsense and feel put on the spot. Because of this, Scorpios have a reputation for being deeply unlikeable and intolerable for most people. However, Scorpio just can't help themselves; it's in their nature to dig deep.

Now, to be fair, it might not be too thrilling to feel like you're in a police interrogation room every time you speak to a Scorpio. But, for the people who love to have those one-in-the-morning phone calls that call into question their entire existence, well, Scorpio might just be their person.

As Yared said herself, "I feel like people who don't feel comfortable as being seen that deeply don't like Scorpio energy." Yet, the people who truly crave an authentic connection might find themselves being serious Scorpio defenders.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

If most people were to ask others what they think of Gemini, then their first response might be that they're two-faced. It's unfortunate, but many people classify Gemini as manipulative, crazy, and absolutely toxic. Not even allowing Gemini to be given a chance, some people go running the second they hear that their potential partner is the 'problematic' Gemini — in fact, a 2021 survey found that Gemini is the most undateable zodiac sign.

But if someone truly hates this versatile zodiac sign, it might be because they can't handle the truth. According to Yared, "Gemini expose the truth by thinking further into the future. So, one, two, three decades ahead, they can see how things are gonna innovate, they can see the direction that things are going in."

Now, on the outside, this might sound like a great gift to have. After all, having that foresight can make for an effective leader, right? Unfortunately, when Gemini shares their innovative ideas or thoughts, they're often viewed as unrealistic. As a result, people get triggered when Gemini ends up being right "because they get really attached to the way things were and the status quo of things," Yared explained.

However, this isn't their fault. Unlike other signs, Gemini is born with the ability to foresee future trends or events, making them excellent in their career and romantic relationships.

And according to Yared, anyone who has a soft spot for these zodiac signs values authenticity and intelligence.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.