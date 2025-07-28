How Each Zodiac Sign’s Life Improves This Week, Even If It Doesn’t Feel Like It Yet

Each zodiac sign’s life improves this week, from July 28 to August 3, 2025. Even if it doesn’t feel like it yet, we are in the planning phase this week as we decide how to take action. Early on, the Virgo Moon energizes us, bringing the energy of last week’s intense New Moon in the radiant sign of Leo. Then, on July 29, the Moon enters Libra, which will echo the messages of Venus in Cancer.

As Venus explores its new domain beginning on July 30, we will once again be forced to connect with our emotions as we prepare for Venus and Jupiter to meet up in the next week. We can put our plans into action once Mercury stations direct. We are developing new ideas and skills that will catapult us in the next several weeks, as this Leo season helps us build our confidence. The week closes with the Scorpio Moon on July 31, another meaningful transit that will empower and enrich our lives.

Aries

Aries, focus on collaborations to move forward more easily now that last week's New Moon in Leo energy is starting to dissipate. The Virgo and Scorpio Moons will help you take command of your thoughts and focus on thoroughly planning. You’re able to brainstorm new ideas with the help of others at this time.

Although implementing your plans and building a sturdy foundation might feel overwhelming now, you can accomplish so much during this blueprint phase. But remember, don't act on these plans until Mercury stations direct on August 11. The energy now calls you to establish more discipline as you progress during this new era.

Taurus

Taurus, while the New Moon supported you in creating and building, the this week assists you with getting on track. The Libra and Scorpio energy reminds you to honor yourself.

Meanwhile, Venus’ ingress in Cancer can bring more confidence to your relationship sector. You are moving in a new direction, but first, you must permit yourself to believe in your dreams. There is an element of romance in the works as well. This is a good week for falling more in love with your partner, or if you are single, rekindling the love you have for yourself.

Gemini

Gemini, you may have your head in the clouds, but this week begins to ground you as you’re learning more about who you are and what drives you. This is a period of self-discovery, with the help of Libra energy. Listen to your emotions now that Venus is in Cancer, and don’t be afraid to cry during the Scorpio Moon.

After this New Moon cycle, you will have the freedom to do things differently. You have the power to create and choose the path that you desire moving forward, so don’t be afraid to seize the day. Utilize the tools from this transit in order to build and create.

Cancer

Cancer, love is the dominant theme for you this week as Venus enters Cancer. The week begins with the Moon in Libra, adding to this need for balance and romance in your life. With Venus and Jupiter both in your sign, it will feel like a very joyful period filled with abundance and clarity.

Those in relationships will feel buoyancy and passion. Still, it's important to remember your past experiences with relationship dynamics and apply what you have learned, especially in the realm of love. This will help you value and appreciate yourself more. If you’re not valuing yourself, then this is the perfect time to start a beautiful relationship with yourself.

Leo

Leo, perfection is a dominant theme for you this week. Because Mercury is retrograde in your sign, you will be prompted to look at the projects you have submitted thus far with more detail. Be open to receiving feedback and do not rush through.

If you’re feeling impulsive, the Virgo Moon will tell you to take it easy, patiently revise, and not be afraid to make changes. You also have the benefits of the Scorpio Moon, enabling you to be more methodical with your planning process.

Virgo

Virgo, the Moon in your sign early in the week makes you the architect of the intentions you may have set during last week's New Moon. The Venus-ruled Libra Moon could bring back a past love, but it will add self-assurance this time, thanks to Venus’ ingress in Cancer.

Friends will recharge you during this period, so go to the movies, visit a museum, or focus on a fun activity you could do with them. This could also be a moment for you to center on what your body needs. Figure out how to switch up your schedule in order to make yourself feel more productive and less drained, especially if you have burnout.

Libra

Libra, this week, you must prioritize self-care and learn how to be present within your relationships. The New Moon may have brought topics relating to friendships and the connections you make to the forefront. During this phase, the Moon in your sign also creates the perfect opportunity for you to reflect on the friendships that mean the most to you.

However, with Saturn aspecting your sign, there could be a need to analyze your energy levels. Try not to take on too many projects at once and be mindful of your available time. The Virgo and Scorpio Moons may assist with creating a solid schedule to help you feel energized.

Scorpio

Scorpio, since the New Moon brought so much energy to your midheaven, during this Waxing phase, you may try to find the support you need from others to continue to thrive. The Virgo Moon will have you feeling energized and prepared to meet new people.

Once Venus enters Cancer, the water energy will feel favorable and illuminating, as it pushes you to feel comfortable in the spotlight. When the Moon enters your sign, you may focus on honing your skills and talents, which will aid when you ascend to positions where your leadership will be essential.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the New Moon may have sparked a new passion project or a topic you want to revisit. Wait until Mercury stations direct before taking the initiative, though. With the Virgo and Libra Moons, this is your green light to begin the planning phase and consider the steps you need to take.

The Scorpio Moon, however, could be a wake-up call. Nevertheless, the support from Venus will show you that anything is possible as long as you put in the work.

Capricorn

Capricorn, there is favorable energy this week after the potent New Moon in Leo, allowing you to release old stories and chapters that need to be closed for good. The Virgo Moon adds practical solutions for your next phase, and the Venusian energy will help you feel more optimistic when facing those old memories.

During this Leo season, you are learning not to let the past define you while taking control of your story.

Aquarius

Aquarius, your career goals are emphasized during this phase, and you have the New Moon serving as a base to kick off your plans. You are learning through the Virgo and Libra Moons how essential it is to have support from others.

The Scorpio Moon helps you to lead and take action. However, with Pluto in your sign, you still need to learn to bring balance to power dynamics. The lessons you learn now are helping you to succeed one step at a time.

Pisces

Pisces, a focus on your partnerships early in the week could be the key you have searched for through the New Moon phase. You are learning how to collaborate with others, better control your time, and build stronger networks. Make sure to work things out with others, listen, and be prepared for demanding communication with Mercury retrograde.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio, it will bring a lighter energy that will help your healing process with Venus aspecting the Moon.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.