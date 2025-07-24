4 Zodiac Signs Make A Significant Comeback This Mercury Retrograde

Sorry to say, but another Mercury retrograde is underway from July 18 through August 11, 2025. And while it might feel like a disaster, according to astrologer Helena Hathor, four zodiac signs actually make a significant comeback during this Mercury retrograde.

With this Mercury retrograde in fiery Leo, Hathor explained it makes things a bit more dramatic than usual. While it might feel tempting to throw in the towel and completely give up on your goals, four astrological signs will actually find this energy highly useful. Whether it's learning important lessons or unusual opportunities springing out of nowhere, the four zodiac signs making a significant comeback this Mercury retrograde can expect things to pick up during this otherwise turbulent time.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you can rest easy knowing you're about to make a significant financial comeback during this Mercury retrograde. Since Mercury retrograde is a time for review and revision, "If you were to go through your finances now, you might see some things where you can recover money, where you have overlooked it, where you haven't been as focused, because you've been paying attention to other things," Hathor explained.

That being said, be wary of July 24. With the Leo New Moon in direct opposition to your eighth house, Hathor said, financial arrangements could easily turn into huge disagreements if either party owes the other money money.

However, it isn't all doom. According to Hathor, "On a positive note, you might have a very driven, focused urge to restart something or begin something, start a new way of making money that you have previously thought about but haven't gotten around to doing." This new way of doing things may just be the key to generating passive income, leading to more financial stability in the long run.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you're making a comeback in your relationships this Mercury retrograde. According to Hathor, now is the perfect time to restore any romance or passion you've been missing out on lately.

"Maybe you've completely overlooked things because you've been so focused on work, and you've not actually been prioritizing your physical intimacy with a partner," the astrologer explained. "So, you may be recovering that."

You'll also want to spend a bit of time reevaluating finances with a partner, Hathor suggested. Whether it's looking at ways to generate passive income or save more money, this is a good time to get more organized.

Whether it's finances or boundary setting, all will be discussed and laid out on the table, ideally around the New Moon on July 24. While July 24 might be a bit hectic, a little bit of conflict often leads to the best resolutions. As Hathor said, "That's how you really get to the abundance with a partner."

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, your sense of community is making a comeback this Mercury retrograde. Expect to go running back to friend groups or organizations that once brought you joy. Sure, it might feel a bit awkward messaging that person after not speaking for so long. However, this Mercury retrograde is all about revisiting the past.

And it works both ways! From friends hitting them up to old coworkers, some people have been keeping careful watch of you hoping you'd reach out first. Just be careful of making a move during the New Moon on July 24, when Hathor said it's important to be careful of who you associate with.

If you'd rather keep people from your past right there in the past, "Some of you will go back to you know social media accounts," Hathor said. "Maybe you can clear them out or don't need them anymore." Either way, this chapter of life will be about relining and rediscovering those passions they once thought didn't exist.

Whether it's changing your career goals or completely shifting gears in your family planning, this Mercury retrograde you can expect to figure out what you want in the long run, especially when it comes to relationships.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, it's time for your comeback. This Mercury retrograde period is all about reflection, and you might be reintroduced to someone who didn't get past the committed stage with you in the past. While this might sound terrible, depending on the person, sometimes the second time truly is the charm.

"You're very reflective on your creative pursuits and how you can really show up in your most authentic self-expression," Hathor explained.

That being said, it isn't all about passion, and this period might come with some drawbacks. According to Hathor, an old friend might confront you during the Leo New Moon on July 24. However, don't expect to be bested. Whether people expect it or not, you're feeling more honest than ever and ready to speak your mind.

Just remember that it's easy for things to get misconstrued when tensions are high. So, be careful — those hard-hitting truths carry a lot more weight than you may realize.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.