If You’ve Done Any Of These 4 Things In The Past 30 Days, A Psychologist Says You’re Burned Out

Part of the problem of being burned out at work is that it sneaks up on you — what we think is a normal stress level can often spin out of control without us realizing it until it's already too late.

Emily Ballesteros, an organizational psychologist and expert on burnout management, shared some red flags that this might be happening to you.

If you've done any of these 4 things in the past month, a psychologist says you're burned out:

1. You have cried at work or while working

This seems pretty obvious — if you're crying because of your job, Ballesteros says something is very, very off.

It's important to note that for the vast majority of people, bursting into tears comes when you're already at the end of your rope — and often because we're told crying is a sign of weakness, so we ward it off at all costs.

Crying is not so much an indicator that the here and now is untenable, but rather that things have already BEEN overwhelming for quite some time. It's a clear message to take a step back, catch your breath, and think about what changes you can make going forward.

2. You're having nightmares about work

Often, our dreams don't seem to mean much, but when you're dreaming about work, many experts say it's because things have become so stressful that you're even fixated on them while you're sleeping.

In some cases, it may even mean that sleep is the only time your brain really has the bandwidth to process what you're going through. Much like with crying at work, it's an indication that things have been out of hand for a while, and it's time to make a change.

3. You've had to catch up on work outside work hours

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

This happens to most of us now and then, but if it's happening consistently, there's a problem — and burnout is likely on the horizon.

"It will cost you your health, your relationships, your lifestyle, your quality of life, your personal interests, your identity," Ballesteros warned. "A lot of times when people experience burnout, they end up with a full resume and an empty life."

If you relate to this, it's time to have a conversation with your boss or manager about your workload, stat.

For many of us, the mere idea of doing so creates more stress, but it's all in how you approach it. Experts recommend seeking perspective from a trusted colleague or, better yet, a neutral third party, and then approach your boss — but only once you have a few actual solutions you can offer in the conversation.

This keeps the conversation proactive and makes your boss more likely to hear you out and be willing to work with you to solve the problem.

4. Getting sick or having an accident sounds like a vacation

Yeah… if this is how you're feeling? Hoo boy, it's time to back off a bit.

Whether it's adjusting your workload or talking with your partner about taking some stuff off the at-home to-do list, feeling like the flu would be an escape is a major red flag. You deserve better!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.