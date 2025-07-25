Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 28 - August 3

The week of July 28, 2025, luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs by Saturday, August 3. We leap from July, Ren-Wu Horse month, into August, a Gui-Wei Goat month. So we set aside some of the desires we have for play and begin to focus on work.

That's good news, especially when it comes to luck and good fortune. While luck can happen to you without your involvement, it's attracted mainly by the things you do each day that create the opportunities that you need.

The luckiest dates this week are July 29, 2025, a Ji Hai Stable day, July 30, a Geng Zi Initiate day, and August 3, a Gui Mao Success day. Let's see what this means for Rabbit, Rat and Goat animal signs.

1. Rabbit (Born: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, and 2011)

Rabbit, luck is in store for you this week. When it comes to creating things like luck, you do so with ease. You're naturally soft, nurturing and positive. So, despite whatever circumstances you face, good or bad, you can see the opportunity in them. In part, this is what puts you on the luckiest Chinese zodiac sign list quite often! And the week of July 28 - August 3, 2025, you find yourself here again.

This week, Saturday, August 3 is your peak lucky day, Gui Mao 癸 卯. But you don't have to wait for luck to find you on the last day of the week. Instead, you can attract success by doing things that you need to do.

Also, enjoy small moments of positive fortune, especially around July 28 - 30. What are the dreams you want to manifest? What do you need to do to make them come true? This may be your chance to start them.

2. Rat (Born: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, and 2008)

Rat, you attract luck this week, and good fortune is here for you on July 30. While this is called an Initiate Day, it's a time when you acquire luck by receiving something that you are given, from job offers to invitations to parties.

If you have an area that needs improvement, plant seeds early in the week. Ask or inquire. Share your needs and wants because by doing so, you open the door to opportunity. Don't just ask the universe, but let others know. Then, by Wednesday, you'll start to reap positive results.

3. Pig (Born: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, and 2007)

Pig, you are one of those animal signs who refuse to take no for an answer when you believe you need to have something like luck in your life.

So, the week of July 28 works out nicely for you. You can be yourself, diligent and responsible. The next thing you know, a person wants to see you prosper, and they help you out this week.

The relationships you nurture this week become the source of your help and support. While it's not the equivalent of scratching off a lottery ticket, you may feel like you hit the jackpot because of the friendships you have and make this week!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.