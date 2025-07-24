6 Zodiac Signs Who Seem Unlucky Now, But Are Destined For Major Abundance

Six zodiac signs may be feeling unlucky in life now, but they are destined for major abundance. Some of us were born under stars that seem to deliver blessings early. But it can feel like like the rest of us are always stuck waiting for our turn. If things have been feeling unfair lately financially, emotionally, or just in terms of luck, you’re not imagining it.

A few astrological signs who’ve had the roughest time catching a break lately are the very ones most likely to attract life-changing abundance in the years ahead. They don't magically stumble into it, they become the kind of person who’s ready to receive it when it shows up.

Right now, your life might look messy. Doors all around you seem to be closing, relationships are ending, and opportunities may look like they're falling through. But the universe isn’t punishing you, it’s preparing you. These signs are destined for major good fortune that’s built from intuition, timing, resilience, and the strength to let go of what no longer fits. Here are the six zodiac signs who seem unlucky now, but are destined for a major abundance shift.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you’ve spent months (maybe years) wondering when things will finally get easier. You’ve seen other people get ahead while you’ve stayed stuck in survival mode. But your time is coming! What you’re building now isn’t just money or success, it’s self-trust.

Saturn in your sign has forced you to grow up fast. You’ve learned to protect your energy, stop over-giving, and take your own gifts seriously. That discipline is unlocking something bigger and preparing you for a long-term shift in how the world receives you. You're no longer hoping people notice your worth, you're claiming it.

Expect 2026 to mark the beginning of a more stable, spiritually aligned chapter. But the decisions you make in the second half of 2025 are what set it all in motion. Move as if your abundance era is arriving because it is! Trust!

2. Cancer

Cancer, you’ve been in your self-protection mode lately and for good reason. Life has thrown you so many emotional curveballs, and every time you get back up it feels like another hit is coming. But what’s changing now is how you respond.

Instead of trying to fix everything for everyone else, you’re finally prioritizing your own peace. That behavior honestly changes everything. Once you stop giving energy to people or situations that don’t give back, your intuition has space to guide you and, let me tell you, that’s when some big opportunities start finding you without the usual emotional cost.

The abundance headed your way isn’t just financial, it feels like relief in all areas of your life. By the end of 2025, expect something that once felt like a source of stress to become a source of support. It's tiiiiime.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you're so good at handling chaos that no one notices how much of it you’re constantly managing behind the scenes. Lately, it’s been one thing after another from career plateaus and drained bank accounts to a lingering sense that it’s just not working out in your favor anymore.

But something big is coming toward you. Uranus is shaking up your perspective around your self-worth, work, and what kind of effort actually pays off. The version of you who kept trying to earn stability through perfection is being replaced by someone who leads with clarity and calm.

Don’t be surprised if a major opportunity arrives in late 2025 that validates everything you’ve been doing right. The abundance coming is lasting. Get ready for it!

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, you’ve felt the pull to shed layers lately when it comes to your job, relationships, and identity, and it’s left you feeling exposed. But this isn’t a breakdown, it’s a psychic reset.

Pluto’s influence is reminding you that real power doesn’t come from control, it comes from truth. You’re learning to trust yourself on a deeper level and release the energy patterns that kept you small. That emotional excavation is unlocking abundance on every level.

By mid-2026, you will likely be living in a completely different reality that feels easier, freer, and way more aligned with who you are as a person. But, fret not, you don’t have to wait until then to feel it. It's already starting.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, life’s been weird lately, even for you. Detours, delays, miscommunications, financial near-misses. It’s all been pushing you to slow down and actually feel the impact of your choices.

You’re used to seeing the big picture, but right now, abundance is coming through your presence. The more grounded and real you get about your current needs, the faster you magnetize what’s meant for you. That includes money, yes, but also resources, rest, and right-place-right-time synchronicities.

Late 2025 brings a major turning point if you’ve been doing the work. Something really big clicks and, lucky for you, this time it sticks.

6. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this hasn’t been your easiest season if we are being honest. Your usual optimism’s been tested, your freedom’s felt limited, and even your best ideas haven’t flowed like they used to.

But you’re not broken, you’re in building mode. Jupiter wants you to expand, but not in a way that burns you out. You’re being asked to focus, refine, and recommit to what lights you up. And when you do you'll see a wave of momentum arrive that feels like everything suddenly falling into place.

Early 2026 brings a surge of visibility, alignment, and unexpected luck. The kind of abundance that makes you wonder why you ever doubted yourself. You've got this.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.