Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For July 28 - August 3 — Venus Enters Cancer

Weekly horoscopes are here for July 28 - August 3, 2025, revealing this week's focus for each zodiac sign. With the Virgo Moon early in the week in the same sign as Mars, we will be action-oriented and have a desire to acquire perfection. Once the Moon enters Libra on the 29th, it brings a lot of optimistic energy — but with Saturn making an opposition, we will feel more practical before leaping into any new projects or relationships.

Design: YourTango

Venus enters Cancer on July 30, a meaningful transit that shows us how to be selfless, more compassionate, and share our heart with others. This week, those who are in established relationships could consider elevating their bond because Saturn desires something more serious. On July 31, Moon in Scorpio aspects Pluto and Venus, another dynamic transit that brings healing and personal evolution while also shifting our perspective when it comes to love and romance.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from July 28 - August 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Virgo Moon adds structure to the start of your week, applying Saturn’s lesson of self-discipline with more diligence. Be patient, prepare to make changes, and get ready to have to do some things over again since we're still in the thick of this Mercury retrograde.

The Libra Moon shines a light on your relationship house on Tuesday, but it can also bring some friction and conflict with the opposition from Saturn. This is a lesson on how to better understand what your partner or friendships need and how to incorporate that moving forward.

Venus enters Cancer on the 30th, providing you a lot of grounding, healing, and good opportunities to connect with your emotions over the next several weeks. The Scorpio Moon joins Venus in adding an element of healing and self-empowerment at the end of the week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the week begins with the Virgo Moon aspecting your sign, helping you feel more self-assured in the realm of love. Relationships from the past may resurface, pushing you to close chapters and move on.

On the 29th, the Moon in Libra prepares you for surprises, enabling you to include discipline in your daily routines.

Venus enters Cancer on the 30th, a very enjoyable transit for you because it boosts the connections that you make, helping you value your friendships more moving forward.

On the 31st, the Moon in Scorpio brings joy and excitement to your relationships, especially since the Moon is receiving a boost from Venus. Over the weekend, repair and discuss any challenging topics you're facing in your relationships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, as the Moon makes its way through Virgo and Libra at the start of the week, you feel more engaged with your thinking process, which is much-needed during this Mercury retrograde. The inspiration you receive will help you work on your projects, especially the ones that you no longer feel connected to.

On the 30th, Venus enters Cancer, initiating a new cycle. This will be a fruitful transit for your financial sector. Venus connects with Saturn, teaching you how to be patient, disciplined, and responsible with your money. Being more conservative with expenses will be part of this period since you are motivated to build and work harder towards your goals.

On Thursday, the Scorpio Moon helps you engage with others easily and work well together, especially since the Moon is receiving support from Venus.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this is a powerful week for you with the cardinal energy from the Libra Moon starting things off, pushing you to strengthen your foundation and find your voice.

This is a very creative week that inspires you to work on the home improvement project you may have been avoiding. Connect with artistic outlets to relieve stress and create wonders.

Venus enters your sign on Wednesday, a very enjoyable moment for you because Venus will eventually meet up with Jupiter in your sign, giving you a very abundant social network over the next several weeks.

On the 31st, the Scorpio Moon closes out the week, further connecting you with the positivity of Venus. Starting this weekend, you feel much more open to love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with Mercury still retrograde in your sign, the Virgo Moon gives you insight into the work you need to do in order to find more success over the next several weeks. The Libra Moon on Tuesday gives you some good energy to work with, especially if you feel like you’ve been in a slump.

Now that the Sun is in your sign, things are changing and you’re feeling more in your element. Expect a boost in your confidence and energy levels over the next several weeks.

Venus enters Cancer on the 30th, bringing self-care to the forefront of your mind and reminding you to prioritize your needs over the next several weeks.

On the 31st, the Moon enters Scorpio, an essential energy for you as it promotes the concept of healing by rooting yourself and connecting with the people at home. Those you love will help you recharge and heal while Venus is in Cancer until the end of August.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you start the week feeling radiant, and your charm is hard to miss. Once the Moon enters Libra on Tuesday, it's a wonderful time for you to connect with the charming Venusian energy, which could help boost your popularity in certain circles. This is also a good time for networking during this Leo season.

On the 30th, Venus enters Cancer, boosting your social life and strengthening your relationships. Expect more excitement when Venus and Jupiter conjunct in the next several weeks. It will feel like a very lucky period when you experience meaningful connections.

The week closes with the Moon in Scorpio showing you how to take on leadership roles instead of shying away from these positions. Saturn in Pisces taught you how to find your strength, and now Saturn in Aries is showing you how to be in command. You could surprise yourself with the knowledge you have acquired and how you can share it with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, when the Moon is in your sign at the start of the week, its positive energy makes you more determined to connect with your goals and dreams.

Through the opposition from Saturn, you are being pushed to be more understanding in the personal relationships you have. You'll still want to protect your boundaries, which can make things challenging. Nevertheless, you are receiving support from Pluto, bringing to light your courage, voice, and power.

Venus, your ruler, enters the highest position in your chart on the 30th, joining Jupiter in the same sign. This will be impactful over the next several weeks as you continue to see how your relationship dynamics continue to evolve, especially in the work sector. If you are in academia, be mindful of how you speak to others and incorporate the diplomatic energy you are known for.

Towards the end of the week, the Moon in Scorpio helps you restructure your goals and work through them. Mercury retrograde adds support and helps you strengthen your plans.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the week begins with Mars in Virgo joining the Moon in the same sign to help you reflect on the work that you’re doing. If you need a little more energy to focus on things that are more impactful for you, this is a good moment to reflect on the direction you want to take a project in. Research is fundamental during this time, especially with Mercury retrograde giving support.

Venus enters fellow water sign Cancer on the 30th, boosting these messages from the Libra Moon. Brainstorm some new ideas and don't be afraid to be a little more assertive with the direction that you’re taking. Those in the academic sector could benefit from intense research this week, since you will be more disciplined.

On the 31st, the Moon in your sign closes the week, a calming energy that shows you how to slow down and reflect on the messages from last week’s powerful New Moon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury’s intellectual energy is potent early in the week as Mars and the Moon meet up at the highest point in your chart. It is a week for you to see the value in teamwork and collaboration. During this Leo season, Saturn in Aries is showing you how to tame your ego so you can become a better leader.

The Libra Moon on the 29th revitalizes your goals. After last week's New Moon, you may finally be in the practical planning phase.

This week's energy also has you reminiscing on relationships from the past, which may become more frequent once Venus enters Cancer on the 30th. Venus in Cancer adds more romantic energy to the mix. With Venus in such close proximity to your ruler, Jupiter, things can get epic over the next several weeks with the two lucky planets preparing us all for some surprising gifts.

The Moon in Scorpio on the 31st reminds you to take it easy. Over the weekend, be mindful of your energy and take some time to meditate. You could be motivated to journal, helping you get more connected to your emotions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Virgo Moon at the beginning of the week serves to help you set the foundation for what you want to do over the next several weeks. Once the Moon enters Libra on the 29th, you'll be determined to claim your place in the spotlight.

This week could bring more responsibilities (as if you needed more of those!), and because Mercury is retrograde, there could be some tasks you need to revisit. Mercury retrograde will bring some challenges, and this is the time for you to get it together.

On the 30th, Venus enters your partnership house, where it will eventually meet Jupiter in Cancer. This is a good time for you to do something engaging and wonderful with your partner. Tell them that you love them, be there for them, or surprise them with something sweet. Venus wants you to be more romantic and connect with your partner on a new level. This weekend, focus on your partner, be open to joy, and add more affection to your world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Virgo energy at the beginning of the week reminds you of the importance of working well with others. Be patient — it’s time for you to release the past and to move forward.

This week sparks a desire to travel, explore, and learn more about the world. Think about the future you want to create for yourself.

Venus enters Cancer on the 30th, an emotional transit that may be more challenging for you since you tend to analyze your emotions instead of actually feeling them. Open up your journal to write out your feelings over the next several weeks. If you're in a romantic relationship, you should be prepared to share those feelings with them.

On the 31st, the Moon in Scorpio is a grounding energy helping you work well with others and take on your leadership position. But be mindful of the power dynamics, especially with Pluto in your sign. Incorporate the lessons of Venus to be more present with others and be more compassionate and understanding, especially if you’re in a position of power.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’re getting it together this week with the Moon in Virgo moving through your relationship sector early in the week. This is a significant week that's preparing you for Saturn re-entering your sign next month. Boundaries come into play once again, as you now understand what you are willing to tolerate in a relationship.

On the 29th, Moon in Libra brings some doubts, but this will teach you about the hidden strengths you possess. Mars is in Virgo, showing you how to be a warrior. Building your armor begins now.

Venus enters fellow water sign Cancer on the 30th, a fun and flirty period for you to meet new people. Romantic relationships receive a boost. If you are single, this is a prime moment to connect with interesting and charming people.

The Moon in Scorpio starts on the 31st, bringing an intense energy for transformation. Over the weekend, you may set your sights on the future and create magic.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.