The Universe Is About To Reward These 4 Zodiac Signs

The universe is about to reward four zodiac signs on July 26, 2025. There’s a gentle kindness in the air when the Moon aligns with Venus, as it does on this day.

For many of us, we feel as though things in our lives are finally starting to come together. We're not forcing anything into place, but we will get to witness that natural progress of a few good intentions, and how they finally seem to be coming through for us. This Moon-Venus event feels right and influences four zodiac signs in ways we didn't see coming.

Advertisement

Taurus, Cancer, Gemini and Virgo will notice small but meaningful blessings arriving. The universe is about to reward them with the blessing of satisfaction, and for this, we are thrilled.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're a practical person, Taurus, and you like to think of yourself as someone who knows how to get things done. At times, this attitude works for you, but there are other times when you put yourself through too much in the process.

This Moon-Venus alignment helps you soften up your approach, making it easier for you to cope. A definite softness comes with this cosmic event, and you'll see that on July 26, your spirits are lifted. You don't need to figure it all out on this day. In fact, you may want to pull back a bit so that you can let things work out on their own, just to see if they will. Guess what? They will.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're going to find that on July 26, your emotions will be amplified. While that might sound terrifying at first, especially for you, Cancer, this is a very good thing. The emotions you'll be feeling are positive and joyful, and having more of that can't be bad. It's all love and understanding in your world, and this feels like a totally blessed experience.

July 26 is a day to accept these gifts with gratitude. They come at just the right time and help restore your sense of emotional balance. You're on your way, Cancer.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day encourages you to appreciate beauty in all its forms, Gemini. The Moon’s alignment with Venus highlights the joy found in art, nature, and meaningful conversations. That, you can do! You might find yourself drawn to creative projects or have a desire to reconnect with someone who inspires you. They could be an old friend, or someone new, perhaps even a love interest.

These experiences fill you with fresh energy and motivation. July 26 proves to be a fine day for feeling good about yourself and the mere fact that you're alive and well. Take time for pleasure, Gemini. It's good for you!

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day and its transit encourage you to look at the big picture, Virgo. Instead of getting stuck on the minutia, think of the future. Because of Venus' influence over you, during this lunar transit, you'll find that everything feels soft and nice. Nothing threatens you, and you don't feel as drawn to over-analyzing as you usually do.

July 26 invites you to relish the moment, and just get into it. Let yourself have the pleasure of not worrying, Virgo. It's a blessing, and it's both nourishing and quieting. Nice going!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.