5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune The Entire Month Of August 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the entire month of August 2025. This is a very lucky month, but Horse, Ox, Rooster, Dragon, and Rabbit see most of the benefits. August is a Horse entering Sheep month.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this month is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Water over Fire (#63). We see that luck does not thrive in stagnant spaces. So be creative this month; if you can, travel more. What matters is that you push yourself out of your comfort zone in a good way. Change will bring you luck in both hidden and overt ways.

Advertisement

Secondly, luck requires a balance of energies to be effective. Make sure to prioritize your mental health, personal well-being, and inner peace on each Saturday of this month, as all three are supportive of luck. Safeguard yourself and your space. When you feel grounded and whole, you will be better able to take advantage of any luck that comes your way, rather than if you are drowning in toxic circumstances. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that attract luck and good fortune the entire month of August.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, your luck in August will be festive and come to you whenever you participate in any cultural or intimate social events. If it has something to do with food, your luck will flow even faster.

You can bring along your best friends or favorite people because this luck has an infectious quality (of the good kind!). They will benefit from simply being in your presence. The color green will bring you luck this month. Shamrocks and green t-shirts are said to attract good fortune.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, your luck in August is contemplative and will not be loud or obvious. Instead, it will emerge whenever you carve out special moments for yourself, prioritize self-love, and maybe even go into introvert mode for some quiet reflection or solo fun.

Keep a journal handy, as you may receive intuitive downloads that turn out to be lucky for you. You may even get inspired to start a new project that eventually leads to greatness. The colors red and orange will bring you good fortune this month. So will working with orange flowers.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, your luck in August is heavily influenced by the element of water. If you live in places that are hot and sunny right now, just jumping into a pool or surfing on ocean waves can open the flow of your luck. However, if it's cold and wet where you live, arranging a soothing ritual bath with fragrant candles in the background and Himalayan pink salt (or sea salt flakes) can achieve the same effect.

If you are a baker, you may even stumble across a recipe that uses flavored waters to take everything to the next level. Or it can involve water sports, whether professionally or otherwise. The color yellow is said to bring you luck this month.

4. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, your luck during the month of August 2025 is touched by the element of fire. But not just any kind. It's the kind that aligns with the metaphor of divine flames that pour out of a dragon god. You will have tremendous luck if you light a flame at a sacred altar with a specific manifestation or wish on your mind.

It can also represent excellent luck in love and romance where the heat of passion seems to consume in the best ways. The color red is said to bring you luck this month.

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, according to the month's Chinese horoscope, your luck in August 2025 is deeply entwined with the principle of paper for manifestations. But money is standing out for you, too, as something that will flow in easily. So if you belong to a culture where burning paper money (fake, not real) is a ritual to honor the ancestors or bring good luck, you should lean hard into that.

Just make sure to purchase it (or ship it out) from shops that regularly handle paper money and other paper crafts for such rituals. The shamanistic influence is necessary for this luck to flow.

If you don't have access to this, please refrain from creating your own paper money. Instead, write your monetary wish on paper and place it on an altar in a place out of sight. It can even be underneath an incense holder. The colors blue and yellow will bring you luck this month.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.