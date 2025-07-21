Here's what each zodiac sign needs to know about the powerful New Moon the week of July 21, 2025. The New Moon in Leo on the 24th will bring a different energy than what we've experienced over the last several weeks. Leo Season is here to teach us self-love, and the New Moon will magnify this message. The potent fire energy might represent an awakening, as it allows us to make a promise to ourselves to put ourselves first.

Advertisement

The transit can also help us repair any broken relationships from the Mars retrograde in Leo earlier in the year. While Jupiter in Cancer brings us emotional healing, Luna in Leo brings healing of the ego. This is a time to embrace who we are, rekindle our talents, and show the world our ongoing transformation as Pluto becomes another major character during this time.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This New Moon in Leo is an excellent time to reconnect with your hobbies since it could spark your creativity and help you feel more confident with your self-expression. This is a period to let go of your insecurities and learn to trust yourself.

With Saturn now retrograde, healing comes much easier, but this isn’t a new process with Chiron already in your sign. The New Moon helps you to explore new outlets and allows you to get more in touch with your imaginative side, especially now that Uranus in Gemini is also adding support.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this New Moon in Leo transit, there is a greater focus on your career. Since Pluto is at the highest point in your chart, the energy from Pluto in Aquarius can feel like a fresh start. You will learn not to let past experiences control you at this time.

Discovering your magnetism can also be connected with the transit, as it allows you to feel more comfortable in the spotlight. Prepare for plenty of responsibilities over the next several weeks, and do your best to stay ahead of the game.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Uranus is now in your sign, helping you to explore new ideas and horizons. The New Moon is making a positive aspect to your sign, which will allow you to be more in control. As the New Moon and Pluto team up to push your metamorphosis, you will also uncover your strengths.

Expect your relationships to also evolve as you discover what you are looking for in the meaningful bonds you make moving forward. With Saturn retrograde, this is also a potent time for you to consider what you want to change right before Saturn enters Pisces in September.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The New Moon in Leo is going to help you explore your relationship with the material. This transit is also tied to self-acceptance and healing. You are pushed to face past experiences and take the essential steps to heal and move forward.

Jupiter in your sign brings you a lot of empowerment and encouragement, while the New Moon allows you to shine and find your voice. You may also develop a stronger relationship with yourself during this potent transit. Through self-acceptance, you will be more open to stepping into your new chapter over the next six months.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon in your sign brings a beautiful and enchanting energy that will help you truly shine. This transit will magnify the aristocrat that you are and help you solidify your place in your respective field. At work, all eyes could be on you. If you’re still in school, this could be a moment when you feel more popular.

With the New Moon making an opposition to Pluto in Aquarius, you are learning how to be more analytical with the people you meet. You will need to focus on protecting your boundaries and not letting everyone into your inner circle. This transit will also help you concentrate on your skills and perfect them over the next six months.

6. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Things may have felt stagnant as of late, but potent changes are happening now. The New Moon in Leo picks up the pace, helping you to move forward and make real progress. Mars is still in your sign, showing you how to be more of a perfectionist, but the Moon reminds you that this should not be your only goal.

Explore new hobbies, learn new things that bring you joy, and don’t limit yourself. However, before starting something new, wait until Mercury stations direct. Focus on what you started, expand on it, and pour love into those projects.

7. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If Saturn in Aries has drained your energy and made you feel hopeless, the New Moon in Leo can be a positive transit that helps you to fall in love once again. You will feel the excitement associated with this energy as the Moon helps you meet new people and learn from them.

This is not the time for self-doubt or criticism. Rather, it is a moment to connect with your emotions and talents and feel more optimistic. You are entering a chapter over the next six months that will allow you to develop deeper bonds with your existing partner and friends. This is a lovely time to work well with others and learn how to be a better support system for them.

8. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The New Moon in Leo impacts the highest point in your chart, and this could be connected with academics or career. This could be a turning point where you expand on your hobbies. If you want to see changes in your respective field, this is a time for you to advance, as the Moon in this sign only wants the best.

Pluto and Uranus are making an aspect to the Moon, which adds excitement and energizes your dreams and goals. However, this is a planning phase since Mercury is currently retrograde. Make your plans, be practical, and reserve the impulsiveness. As a Scorpio, you know how to play the game since patience is one of your virtues.

9. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you’re still slacking off on those projects, the New Moon in Leo will remind you to continue connecting with your muses. The creative energy at this time will be abundant, so utilize these opportunities, especially with Saturn in Aries still making an aspect to your sign.

Since we are in the Mercury Retrograde cloud, spend the next several weeks editing and revising the work you have pending. Take your time with the review process. Mars in Virgo pushes you to learn and upgrade your skills and helps you evolve your craft. All of the lessons at this time are here to help you to finally finish that work in progress over the next six months.

10. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While this can be an uncomfortable energy, the New Moon in Leo helps you tackle any issue from the past. You are learning how to build your armor and find your strength through the Pluto transit. Saturn in Aries is currently retrograde, which may have served as a Pandora’s Box for the home sector. Nevertheless, this lunation is here to guide you and connect you with the warrior within.

The Moon in Leo adds joyful and enthusiastic energy that helps you regain your confidence. It is an excellent time to heal your inner child, so connect with the hobbies that make your heart sing with happiness. The New Moon is showing you how to become your biggest cheerleader over the next six months.

Advertisement

11. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This week brings a profound shift as you enter a new cycle that allows you to understand your relationships better. The energy also helps you to learn more about yourself since the Moon is mirroring you. The New Moon expands your artistry, helping you to connect with your talents and take on a new role, one in which you could be more comfortable leading and guiding others.

Uranus and Pluto give you wisdom, while the Moon helps you to connect better with others. This period will bring equilibrium to your relationships. If Pluto makes you too demanding, you will learn to have more compassion and patience with others. The Moon is showing you that kindness is essential for a relationship to grow.

Advertisement

12. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You’re finding yourself during the New Moon transit, and you’re learning how to take care of yourself, too. This week's energy prepares you before Saturn enters your sign in the next few months. Saturn brings demanding requests, and now that it is in Aries, you will feel more supported.

Advertisement

The New Moon helps you to focus on giving yourself the care and sustenance that your heart and soul desire. Leo energy helps you to revitalize your ego, put yourself first, and show up for yourself. Embrace this period since it will help to empower you once Saturn re-enters your sign in September.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.