These 5 Zodiac Signs Had A Rough Start To July 2025, But It Gets Much Better From Here

Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, and Aquarius zodiac signs had a rough start to July 2025. But according to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, the worst has passed and it gets so much better from here.

According to Grim, now that we've gotten through the tumultuous first couple of weeks of July, these five zodiac signs start experiencing much better luck. Whether that's in their relationships or their finances, expect all five of these signs to transition into a better month soon enough! That being said, who are these five incredibly lucky signs? Most importantly, what can they expect?

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, there's no denying you had a rough start to the month. However, according to Grim, it gets so much better from him.

"Taurus, once you get past the first week of July, things will feel calmer than they have in years, potentially," Grim said in a TikTok video.

He noted that Taurus will be extremely lucky for the rest of this month and beyond. Sure, as a Taurus, you've had your fair share of wins in the past, especially financially. However, those wins don't compare to the years before Uranus, the planet of change, entered your sign in 2018. This led to a challenging few years, but Uranus has now entered a new sign, lifting some of the weight off your shoulders.

So, while 2025 has been a year filled with fun and excitement, now "you'll be able to naturally gravitate towards consistency," Grim explained. "At least until Uranus retrograde in Taurus later this year."

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you've had a rough start to July 2025, which has been pretty chaotic to say the least. You've had some of the best moments of your life, but also some of the worst. Thank goodness you're so used to inconsistency!

Luckily, according to Grim, "This is your month," the astrologer said. Starting now, "you're going to be able to feast on such a wide variety of experiences, and it's going to be like the ultimate dopamine rush."

From new social connections to creativity sparking out of nowhere, you'll be at your best for the rest of the month and beyond. Don't be surprised when people around you start "asking how are you thriving, while everyone else is running around," summarized Grim.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, after a rather rough start to July 2025, astrologer Grim said it gets much better from here. According to Grim, "the sun is in your sign for much of the month, which, alongside Jupiter, is encouraging you to open your mind, explore, or find joy in your home life again."

In the past, you might've felt stifled and stagnant as your luck hasn't been the most consistent in a while. Luckily, things are about to change as "you are feeling freer than you have in years, and it's only going to get better in August," said Grim.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you've had a rough start to the month. Though Grim said it does get better from here, it won't come easily. Sorry to say, but Virgos might get ticked off throughout the month as unexpected chaos or people come wrecking their peaceful lives.

That being said, "Ideally, you're at peak level of energy" this month, Grim said. Sure, it might be a snail race, but "you're gonna be feeling real strong and you're going to be more inventive in your career." So, while life might feel chaotic, keep holding on. Things will get better as long as you keep pushing through.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The rest of July 2025 is much better for Aquarius, according to Grim. He explained that any Aquarius who is single could be having the best month ever as their dating life slowly begins to improve. That being said, Aquariuses who are in relationships should prepare.

"Other Aquariuses need to buckle up," Grim warned, "because their relationships are gonna go on a ride."

While this might sound awful, don't panic too much! Most Aquariuses will be able to get through this bumpy road as long as they're willing to do a lot of reflecting. And while bad times often make people dread the upcoming month, bad times are also important to make people's foundation in their relationship stronger.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.