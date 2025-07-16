One Zodiac Sign Fully Stepping Into Their Power Before July 2025 Ends, According To An Astrologer

There's one zodiac sign fully stepping into their power before July 2025 ends, thanks to Uranus, the planet of upheaval and transformation, entering this zodiac sign for the first time in 84 years. Slow-moving outer planet Uranus only changes signs once every seven years, meaning it takes the planet of transformation 84 years to make its way through the entire zodiac. On July 7, 2025, Uranus left Taurus to enter Gemini, where it will bring drastic and powerful changes over the next several years.

Advertisement

Gemini is the zodiac sign fully stepping into their power before July 2025 ends.

While it will take the full seven years of Uranus in Gemini for this zodiac sign to see the full scope of this transformation, with Venus also in Gemini from now until the end of July, this zodiac sign gets a chance to step into their power before the month ends. According to astrologer Kimberly Castagna, with Venus in Gemini, not only will their social life improve, but their overall charm and magnetic energy are bound to be irresistible.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While Gemini is already pretty good with their words, Venus in Gemini's first house makes their words absolutely sparkle and their charm becomes tripled. From talking to bosses to talking to friends, people can't help but feel drawn to the energy this sign is exuding. And according to Castagna, this isn't the only thing that's bound to change, as "romantic or platonic connections become more playful, witty and intriguing."

Gemini is experiencing a powerful transformation.

Gemini doesn't mean to be the center of attention, but considering how outgoing they already are, it's no surprise that having Venus in this air sign is transforming them for the better — especially with Uranus's help. According to Castagna, Uranus in Gemini is bringing innovation into Gemini's life as this zodiac sign is finally beginning to rewrite the rules for who they thought they were, expanding on the luck and prosperity that Jupiter in their sign began from mid-2024 to June 2025.

"With Jupiter in Gemini, that expansion, energy, confidence, opportunity, visibility, has been with you all month," Castagna explained. "But these planets together amplify your voice, your brand, and your edge."

Advertisement

So, what does this mean in the grand scheme of things? Castagna explained that in the past, Gemini might've been excluded from the main conversation as they've been met with their fair share of ups and downs. However, because of so many transformations happening around the same time, Gemini can expect to be fully involved in the conversation, as they become the main topic of discussion.

"It's a cocktail of social magnetism, intellectual fireworks, and personal growth," said Castagna.

So, while it might feel terrifying at first, Gemini, don't be afraid to speak up. Through launching yourself headfirst out of your comfort zone, you will be able to get everything you want out of life and more.

And even though Jupiter may no longer be in your sign, you'll still have a big financial boost from Jupiter in Cancer bringing luck and expansion to your finances, making stepping out of your comfort zone and into your power easier than ever before.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.