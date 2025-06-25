Hard Times Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs In July 2025

Despite a few retrograde planets threatening to throw our lives off course, hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs in July 2025. We begin the month with Venus entering Gemini on July 4, followed by Uranus on July 7, which will make how we communicate a lot more interesting for the next month. Uranus will make a trine to Pluto, acting as a catalyst for transformation, which can create more disruptions. The Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10 can feel nostalgic as we reflect on what we have learned since Saturn entered Aries at the end of May.

Speaking of, Saturn stations retrograde on July 13 and Mercury stations retrograde on the 18th. Mercury retrograde in Leo will bring delays to fixed signs, so it will be important for them to adapt and prepare for any surprises. The Sun and Moon join Mercury in Leo on the 22nd and 24th, helping these signs embrace their power and set intentions over the next six months. Venus in Cancer joins Jupiter on the 30th, reminding the collective that taking care of others and being there for them is important if we want to have more meaningful relationships. Although Uranus in Gemini will certainly bring new challenges, we will feel a lot freer during the month of July. Now is the time to rebuild and to be more optimistic about the future.

1. Taurus

Hard times finally start coming to an end for you, Taurus, by the end of July 2025. Venus enters your financial sector on July 4, bringing more potential for abundance and helping you come up with some more strategies to set a solid foundation to build upon. Uranus is a key player for you at the start of the month as well. The planet of surprises is briefly leaving your sign, which is a positive influence since it will help you get back on track.

Uranus in your sign since 2018 may have caused some self-doubt, but developing a better relationship with yourself can finally begin starting on Jult 7. From now until October, you may see your confidence building and feel more in control since the erratic energy will feel less intense. Uranus in Gemini will have you focus on new things, but there can still be upsets, especially if you are not mindful of your finances. Patience is essential now. Nevertheless, this opens up new ways for you to truly engage with who you are and uncover your gifts and talents.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 10th is the beginning of a learning journey for you, Taurus. You have the opportunity to see what lights up and fuels your mind through the Jupiter in Cancer transit. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde could bring delays and miscommunications, so plan ahead and be ready to pull out Plan A, B, and C if needed. The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, inspiring research and analysis focused on your family history. The New Moon on the 24th carries on these themes, which will bring you closer to understanding your history and the story will continue to unfold over the next six months.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, Uranus may have added some shifts within your relationship sector for the last several years, but these hard times start coming to an end in July. Now is the time for you to see some healing through the changes in signs beginning on July 7. Uranus in Gemini serves as the prologue to a new story. Although the transit is happening for only a few months, until October, this will be the perfect opportunity for you to discover what you want to do in the future, how to plan for it, and begin developing a strong foundation, especially with Saturn making an aspect to this sign.

Venus enters Gemini on the 4th, adding support early on. This could be a period of great healing and breakthroughs, assuming you are willing to do the inner work. The Full Moon in Capricorn will allow you to become more confident with your self-expression and feel more comfortable in the spotlight.

When Mercury in Leo stations retrograde on the 18th, be compassionate and understanding with others to prevent feeling frustrated. When the Sun and New Moon enter the sign of Leo on the 22nd and 24th respectively, this will be a transit of empowerment, growth, and many achievements over the next several weeks. Learn to claim your spot at the top because July is about you being in command and seeing how your hard work is beginning to pay off.

3. Leo

Leo, your hard times start coming to an end in July, starting with Venus entering Gemini on the 4th, helping you feel more in your element since you have plenty of opportunities to expand your social life. Venus in Gemini centers on the power that building community and friendships has in all our lives.

On the 7th, Uranus enters Gemini. Making a positive aspect to your sign, this aspect ushers in a potent new chapter that will officially begin next year. For now, this Uranus transit enters a part of your chart that will have you face your fears. Nonetheless, Uranus entering a new sign can bring excitement, new friends, and ideas that you will be more receptive to since the planet will not cause any more disruption within your career sector for the next three months. This will be a period of increased innovation, productivity, and socializing.

Saturn in Aries will station retrograde on the 13th, helping you not feel as restricted. You can rekindle your love with learning once more as Saturn and Uranus team up to motivate you. Mercury will retrograde beginning on the 18th in your sign, which can create setbacks, create tension, and push you to redo your work. However, it can be a good moment to be more disciplined and be open to making revisions to existing projects. The Sun enters your sign on the 22nd and the New Moon joins it on the 24th. Prepare for more beautiful energy filling your world as this energy continues to strengthen and empower you.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, Uranus in a fellow air sign brings a more manageable and electrifying energy that helps your hard time start coming to an end in July.

This is a period when you can embrace freedom when it comes to your relationships. Challenges here could be that it will be tougher to stabilize romantic relationships, but you can still have fun. You could meet new and magnetic people during this transit that can shift your mindset. You could also enter a new relationship if you are single, but if you seek a commitment, it could be tough. On the flip side, if you are more focused on producing work, you can give birth to a new idea or concept at this time. Uranus opens doors and presents you with pleasant opportunities while embracing your brilliance.

During the month of July, Venus will enter Gemini beginning on the 4th, another exciting transit that can feel illuminating, especially with your ideas. Mercury stations retrograde on the 18th, which may irritate you more than others. However, this energy is teaching you to become a better friend or partner. Lend an ear and learn to be a support system to others. Avoid drama. Overall, these transits are allowing you to mature.

The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, illuminating your relationship house. More romantic energy is enhanced at this time. The New Moon in Leo on the 24 will be protective, comforting, and reassuring. Romance feels pleasant and bewitching, and it can help awaken new desires.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.