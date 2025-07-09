5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Exciting Love Lives From Now Until The End Of July 2025

Whether you're in bliss with your current relationship or have already sworn off love forever, a professional astrologer says five zodiac signs have very exciting love lives in July 2025. While times might've been tough as of late, they're about to get a whole lot better because "Relationships are about to get really frisky in the month of July," the astrologer named May revealed in a video.

From finding new love to entering new chapters with their current partner, many of these signs will be experiencing a passionate new chapter in love like they've never experienced before. So, with that being said, here are the five lucky signs who are about to have to look forward to in their love lives this month.

1. Scorpio

The first zodiac sign that has a very exciting love life in July is none other than Scorpio. According to astrologer May, "For the last time in your entire lifetime, you have Venus and Uranus opposing you." While this might not sound like much, according to May, this is bound to bring forward electrifying relationships in their life.

"I would go on that date for sure," May suggested, especially in the first half of the month.

That being said, don't skip this period and refuse to take it seriously. She explained that whatever happens in July will continue to impact Scorpios for the next seven years. Whether that's committing to something new that refreshes the relationship or releasing themselves from outdated ones, one thing is for certain: Scorpio's love life won't be the same after July!

2. Sagittarius

The next zodiac sign that has a very exciting love life in July is Sagittarius. If Sagittarius has been looking to spice up their love life, now is the best time to do so. According to May, this month will be an experience like no other as passion and fun enter their love lives once again.

"If things have been slow, Uranus is about to pick up the pace and make things in love much more exciting," explained May. This means that if Sagittarius has been hoping to get married or meet the love of their life, this is the month when these changes will most likely happen. Not only will this be a month full of fun dates, but this month is truly all about taking their relationships to the next level.

3. Gemini

Whether Gemini has a good love life or not kind of relies on them, since Gemini is known for finding it more difficult to commit. But according to May, with both Venus and Uranus now in their sign, the glow up of the season has just begin.

"Venus enters your sign," May explained, "and I don't know a better time than when Venus is in the sign of either sun or moon or rising."

May explained that Gemini will be hit on left to right. From people asking them out on dates to having better luck with finances, this will truly be a month like no other. That being said, Gemini also needs to take action. While it might be tempting to stay indoors or be hesitant in love, taking a chance to do something new might just be the best decision they ever make.

4. Cancer

If there's one zodiac sign that will have a ton of fun in July, Cancer is it. According to May, the Full Moon in Capricorn lands in Cancer's seventh house of relationships, "and this is a nice gesture coming forward in terms of love, romance, and marriage."

Expect the moon to illuminate a little bit of truth as someone possibly close to them confesses their love towards them. Even better, Cancer no longer has Pluto in their seventh house, which means any emotional turmoil they might've experienced in the past is slowly fading away as their love life becomes smooth sailing.

5. Aquarius

Finally, the last zodiac sign that has a very exciting love life in July is Aquarius. Now, if Aquarius is single, expect them to meet someone new who makes their heart skip a beat. According to May, "Venus enters your fifth house and activates your dating life and that first initial crush-like feeling when we meet someone new." Not only will this person intellectually stimulate their mind, but they will also bring this fun and exciting new energy that Aquarius never knew they needed.

However, even if Aquarius doesn't mean someone new, one thing is for sure: their month is bound to be exciting either way.

