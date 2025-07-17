5 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love From Now Until July 27, 2025

Five zodiac signs attract good luck in love from now until July 27, 2025. Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22, bringing an air of playfulness and spontaneity into your romantic life. Leo is the ruling zodiac sign for the Sun, so there is an increase of energy during this season as you feel called to live life on your terms, and no one else’s. This can help you prioritize your romantic life, as well as let go of any needless distractions.

Leo Season is bold, confident, playful, and romantic. Just be mindful not to let your flair for the dramatic get in the way of enjoying and attracting love into your life. This energy will be especially potent on Thursday, July 24, as the New Moon in Leo rises, reminding you that life is all about balance. Your relationship can’t be all work, nor can it be about you battling through what should come next. Instead, it should be a source of joy, reminding you that your relationship makes life more enjoyable.

On Wednesday, July 23, the Leo Sun will align with Uranus in Gemini, bringing spontaneity into your life. Uranus is unexpected and rare. In Gemini, it brings about new romantic options, as well as new ways to approach your relationship. This energy can help move you past a rut or challenging period so that you can remember why you fell in love with your partner.

Although there is a fun-loving and light energy to the week ahead, you will be able to sort through any practical matters as the Waxing Crescent Moon moves into Virgo on Sunday, July 27. The Waxing Crescent is about making progress toward your goals and intentions. In Virgo, it can ground your dreams and help you feel confident. You aren’t only having fun but truly creating a love that can last forever.

1. Aquarius

Embrace the change of energy, sweet Aquarius. Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22, as the Sun moves into the zodiac sign that rules relationships, dating, and romance. This is the perfect time to reconnect with a current partner or attract a brand-new and exciting relationship into your life.

The Sun is incredibly lucky, and in Leo, it helps bring luck and joy to your romantic life. Since the start of the year, relationship matters have felt heavy, as Pluto moved through the early degrees of Aquarius. While this heaviness won’t last forever, you’ve been getting accustomed to this energy and what it means for your romantic life. Now, as Leo Season begins, you will shed that heaviness and remember just how important love is to your life.

Leo Season helps to bring in a fresh new energy to your romantic life. You are reminded that it’s not the work, but the joy that you experience with a partner that matters most. This helps you not to take yourself or life too seriously, which also creates space for spontaneity and moments that you’ll remember forever. Be sure that you’re getting out into the dating world if you’re single, because this is the best time to attract or meet someone new. You may have to make the first move or be bolder in asking for what you want, but it will pay off.

2. Sagittarius

Sometimes the grass is greener elsewhere, dear Sagittarius. You can often suffer from a fear of missing out on the great love of your life. This can make you always on the lookout for someone better and, in the process, lack the ability to commit to relationships. However, not every relationship in your life is meant to last forever, and so, as the Leo Sun aligns with Uranus in Gemini on Wednesday, July 23, you may find yourself chasing a new and better love.

Uranus works in unexpected ways, and so you may cross paths with someone new today or find yourself calling it quits in an existing connection. Rather than your fear of missing out causing challenges in your romantic life, this energy will help you understand where you’ve been settling. Although no one is perfect, including yourself, that doesn’t mean that a better relationship doesn’t exist. Stay open to unexpected events in your romantic life and trust your intuition.

3. Pisces

Stay true to yourself, beautiful Pisces. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo will rise on Sunday, July 27, bringing a grounded and logical approach to romance. The Waxing Crescent phase is about progress, plans, and reflection. In Virgo, it calls you to reflect on the progress you and your partner have achieved in your romantic life.

With the current infusion of Leo energy in your life, you are bolder in asking for what you need and expressing your feelings. Yet, romance is about balance, and so you must be able to use that boldness for your benefit, which is precisely what the Waxing Crescent will help you to achieve.

You are just beginning a new relationship during this time and have been focused on being sure that you’re approaching it differently. There have been a great deal of romantic lessons in your past that have taken a toll on your self-confidence. You forgot your magic and tried to be overly logical when it comes to romance. However, you can’t deny the inner part of who you are. Use the energy this week to return to your belief in magic, but also be sure that you’re talking about the issues that will help bring your future into clearer focus.

4. Aries

Your forever love is waiting, dearest Aries. On Thursday, July 24, the Leo New Moon will help to progress a special relationship in your life or bring about a divine meeting with someone new. Leo energy calls you to break free from your shell and focus on where your heart is leading you. While you often have no problem taking action toward what you want, you’ve been second-guessing yourself a great deal recently. You must remember that love itself is often spontaneous.

Acting impulsively is different from embracing the spontaneous spark of romance in your life. Rather than acting in ways that you later regret, Leo energy calls you to not hesitate in taking action towards your heart’s desire. While you may have to spend time honoring your feelings around the New Moon in Leo on July 24, this is a chance for you to reconnect with what you genuinely want from love. As you do, you will experience a significant development in a current relationship or cross paths with a fated lover. Just be sure that your heart is open and your faith in attracting your forever love is solid.

5. Leo

Make space for the love that you’ve always deserved, sweet Leo. Your zodiac season starts this week as the Sun moves into Leo on July 22, marking the beginning of your solar return. This is a beautiful time for you to reinvent yourself and tap into the power of attraction. However, as the Leo Sun aligns with Uranus in Gemini on Wednesday, July 23, and the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in Virgo on Sunday, July 27, you will be attracting the love that you have always deserved.

The combined energy this week allows you to step back into your confident self and be open to positive changes in your romantic life. Uranus does work unexpectedly and quickly, so it’s essential that you don't hold yourself back in any way. Trust that all your work is paying off and that it's possible to attract the love that you have always deserved.

This year has been an incredible one of personal growth due to Mars retrograde beginning in your zodiac sign. The lessons that began at the end of the year weren't wrapped up until Mars returned to Leo in April. Now that Mars is firmly in Virgo, you have greater clarity on the romantic lessons that you’ve been moving through. You will never again lose sight of what you deserve, and this puts you in the perfect position to use the energy this week to attract a new and fun-loving person into your life. Let love be more than just heartbreak and lessons. Return to yourself, Leo, and believe in your ability to attract what you have always desired.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.