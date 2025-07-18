The Day Luck Arrives For Each Zodiac Sign This Week, From July 21 - 27

The day luck arrives for each zodiac sign this week, from July 21 to 27, 2025, is here. Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22, calling you to live your best life. Leo is a fire sign that encourages you to connect with your heart center and inner source of light. This helps you to become confident enough to take risks and believe that you deserve to live a life that you love.

Be aware of events that arise within your life on Tuesday, July 23, as the Leo Sun aligns with Uranus in Gemini. Uranus can bring a shocking turn of events as you are directed toward your highest destiny. With Uranus just having recently shifted into Gemini, this energy will be potent, as will the miracles that are possible around this time.

As the New Moon in Leo rises on Thursday, July 24, you will be surrounded by light and an inner strength. The infusion of Leo energy in the days ahead helps you to make choices and take chances that you may not normally, which can help you to genuinely reimagine your best possible life.

With the intensity that the fire sign of Leo brings to your life, you will still be able to find balance, especially with the Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo on Sunday, July 27. This can help you to feel grounded so that you can trust yourself to forge ahead. Besides boldness, Leo brings a sense of joy and playfulness into your life, so be sure that you are following your bliss, as that will lead to the luck that you desire.

1. Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, July 22

Live your best life, dear Aries. On Thursday, July 22, Leo season brings a time of returned joy, pleasure, and creativity into your life. Leo governs your ability to create a life of bliss, while the Sun represents you taking action towards what brings you the greatest joy.

This is a time to focus on what fills you up, whether it’s spending time with friends, investing in creative projects, or redecorating your home. If your career involves a creative component, then this is likely a time of great achievement and success. Leo Season helps you to believe in possibilities again and gives you just enough courage to make miracles happen. Resist any sort of struggle in the days ahead and instead focus on what fulfills your soul.

2. Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, July 27

Take time for yourself, sweet Taurus. The Waxing Crescent Moon will be in Virgo on Sunday, July 27, bringing happiness and peace to your life. You are moving through a busy period, and this has brought a great deal of challenges and indecision. Part of this transit is learning that you can’t rush the process, or the ability to receive the clarity you need.

Instead of putting pressure on yourself or feeling like you need to make an immediate decision, embrace peace with the Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo. This would be a wonderful time to get away for a few nights by yourself or make plans for something that brings a quiet sort of happiness into your life. This will allow you to feel grounded and have deeper faith in the days ahead.

3. Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, July 23

Allow yourself to embrace a new perspective, beautiful Gemini. On Wednesday, July 23, the Leo Sun will align with Uranus in your zodiac sign. This will bring about a revelation or epiphany that has the power to change the course of your life.

The Leo Sun is bold and will help you see matters of a situation that you’ve previously missed, which will bring about a moment of growth. While this energy doesn’t specifically deal with romantic or professional matters, because it represents your sense of self, it will impact all facets of your life. You must remain open to what arises. Be willing to change your mind and trust new information when it arrives, as it will direct you toward your highest fate.

4. Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, July 27

Ground yourself in the truth, Cancer. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo will rise on Sunday, July 27. This energy will help you reach a point of emotional closure within your life. The Waxing Crescent Moon brings energy of growth and progress. In Virgo, it deals with your level of understanding and how you communicate with others.

This can be an excellent time for you to process recent events in your life, as well as advocate for what you deserve and want for your future. Virgo carries an energy of planning, so this lunation may also help you take the next steps toward creating a beautiful new beginning in your life.

5. Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, July 22

Happy solar return, dearest Leo. Your zodiac season begins on Tuesday, July 22, as the Sun shifts back into Leo and provides you with your personal new year. Your solar return is a time when the Sun returns to the exact degree that it was in when you were born. This marks your own personal new year, as you are bringing one year to a close.

This is a time to set intentions for the new year ahead. Use this energy to reflect on what you’ve learned and how you've grown within during the last twelve months, as well as focus on what you hope to achieve in the year ahead. Celebrate yourself, be proud of your progress, and whatever you do, be sure that you let your inner light shine.

6. Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, July 23

Inspiration will hit, sweet Virgo. On Wednesday, July 23, the Sun in Leo will align with Uranus in Gemini, bringing about a positive development with your career or professional life. The Leo Sun is amplifying your intuition, while Uranus in Gemini is creating positive changes and achievements within your professional sector.

You must trust yourself with any new or radical ideas that arise. Whether this relates to your current job or a dream you have for something else, trust yourself enough to know that it is divinely sent. During this period, you will have an enhanced imagination and intuitive gifts that can help you make a splash in your career or move through an exciting new phase of growth.

7. Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, July 27

Quiet your restless heart, Libra. You don’t need to spend so much time worrying about what’s next or if you are on the right path. Instead of judging yourself based on external factors, try to give yourself time to slow down and feel the magic that is right in front of you.

On Sunday, July 27, the Waxing Crescent Moon will rise in Virgo. This is a quiet day that would best be spent outside in nature or somewhere that you can embrace peace. Try not to overplan anything for yourself or follow through on plans that you’re not up for. This time of quiet and dreams can help you feel grounded within yourself and receive clarity for any restlessness that you’ve experienced recently. Instead of looking for others to make you feel better or direct your path, sit with yourself and accept that there is no need for worry when you are connected to the divine.

8. Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, July 24

Make it happen, Scorpio. The New Moon in Leo will rise on Thursday, July 24. This is an excellent time to start a new position at work, accept an advancement, or return to higher education. Leo energy represents your career success, but it also teaches you what you must do to achieve it.

Leo doesn’t wait for something to come its way; it takes action. It's bold, caring, and doesn’t mind taking up space in life. Yet, there is also a playful and loving energy here that says, despite the efforts you may have to invest, you will enjoy yourself. Try to be aware of what Leo brings into your life and be mindful of embracing these qualities within yourself. The New Moon is a chance for a new beginning in your career; you just need to make sure you’re ready to stand out for your brilliance, instead of trying to fit in.

9. Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, July 27

Slow and steady, dear Sagittarius. As a fire sign, you tend not to be the most patient of zodiac signs. However, you must remember that it’s better to take your time than rush ahead only to end up with regrets. On Sunday, July 27, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo will rise, encouraging you to make steady progress towards greater success.

This isn’t a time to cut corners or try to make another look bad, so that you look better. Be aware of the level of integrity that you bring to your career, and practice patience in all matters. Virgo also helps you to see the long game, which will allow you to strategize for new achievements. Still, remember that it doesn’t mean it will happen overnight.

10. Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, July 23

Focus on what makes you feel good, Capricorn. The Sun in Leo will align with Uranus in Gemini on Wednesday, July 23, bringing a desire to change your life for the better. The Leo Sun brings an opportunity for a better quality of life, yet Uranus in Gemini is bringing radical and unexpected events.

You may find yourself taking a path that you didn’t anticipate or bringing up an issue that you hadn’t expected yourself to. Yet, this energy is all about you recalibrating your life so that it matches your frequency. You can’t remain in situations that you’ve outgrown, but it’s also your job to raise issues or opportunities for transformation. As long as you focus on what feels good, you should know that it is and will continue to be worth it.

11. Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, July 22

Let the romance begin, sweet Aquarius. Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22, and it is a time of love and romance. And with the beautiful Sun in this fire sign, you will be prioritizing matters of the heart. The Sun brings a necessity of action, so in Leo, it will have you making choices because of your romantic life.

Leo Season isn’t just a period that will bring romantic excitement, though. It will also teach you what it means to invest in what you love. While Leo governs dating and relationships, it also influences feelings of love. This isn’t only romantic, and includes the love you have for friends, your career, and your life in general. During this period, try to focus on what you feel drawn to. With the boldness of Leo, any changes you feel inspired to make will be well worth your efforts.

12. Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, July 24

Take care of yourself, Pisces. As the Leo New Moon occurs on Thursday, July 24, it initiates a time when you are focused on your mental, emotional, and physical health. During Leo Season, you tend to start thinking about your wellness goals, whether that means returning to therapy or trying a new exercise routine. Yet, it’s the New Moon that prompts you to start taking care of yourself once again.

While you will be called to revisit what you need to physically feel your best, you may also want to reflect on the relationships in your life. Leo energy tends to embolden you to call out unhealthy romantic partners or create better boundaries with coworkers. While the energy of the Leo New Moon calls you to begin a new era in how you care for yourself, it will have lasting effects throughout the next year.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.