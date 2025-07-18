Weekly horoscopes are here for July 21 - 27, 2025, revealing this week's focus for each zodiac sign. This week, we're infused with some bold and creative Leo energy as Leo season begins and the New Moon in Leo rises. Our communication is electrified early in the week with the Gemini Moon receiving influences from Uranus in the same sign, much-needed positive energy while Mercury is retrograde and potentially mucking up some conversations.

The Moon moves into Cancer on July 22, which helps us make potent declarations of love as the Sun enters Leo on the same day, marking the start of Leo season. The lion roars, showing the collective the value of friendships and self-trust.

As the New Moon in Leo rises on July 24, we come face-to-face with our ego. If Saturn, which is currently retrograde, has made us doubt ourselves, starting this week, we can get back to feeling a little more confident and courageous through this bold Leo energy. More intellectual Mercurial energy closes the week as the Moon in Virgo on the 26th creates a link to the Gemini energy from earlier in the week. This energy over the weekend creates the perfect setting for us to evaluate our relationships and prioritize revising our work now that Mercury is retrograde.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from July 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, major breakthroughs come easily early in the week with the Gemini Moon making you feel sharp and prepared for anything.

When the Moon enters Cancer on Tuesday, connect with friends and family. The next couple of days are perfect for watching a movie, baking, or doing other activities together that help strengthen your connection with them.

Leo season begins on July 22, continuing the theme of collaboration that began with the Mercurial energy early in the week. The New Moon in Leo that follows on July 24 helps you focus on teamwork, but this could also be a moment when love becomes a dominant theme for you, lasting over the next six months. Starting with this New Moon, you're learning to feel optimistic about the potential connections you can make over the course of the year.

The week closes with the Virgo Moon on July 26, helping you make practical choices and focus on your work during this Mercury retrograde cycle.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you start the week evaluating your feelings of self-worth. This can feel emotionally exhausting, but the Cancer Moon on Tuesday helps you recharge.

The Sun entering Leo on Tuesday begins a critical chapter. This new zodiac season, along with the New Moon in the same sign on the 24th, has you focused on home and started a six-month period of learning how to communicate better with those around you (especially now that Mercury is retrograde). You'll need to practice some of your signature patience to have meaningful conversations moving forward.

Starting this week, you'll also have more energy to catch up on home improvement projects. On the 26th, the Virgo Moon proves beneficial to you, especially for plans and projects you have already started. You'll have the energy to complete them with Mars in this sign, pushing you to look at the finish line.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in your sign early in the week helps you start the week feeling more confident with your self-expression, especially with the Uranian energy giving you the boost and support while your ruling planet is retrograde.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Tuesday, prioritize rest to recharge your social battery. You'll need it, because the Sun enters Leo on Tuesday and the New Moon follows on the 24th, and this Leo energy brings many new people into your life over the next six months.

Your creativity takes priority during this Mercury Retrograde transit. Trust the beautiful ideas your imagination brings and put those thoughts on paper, but wait until Mercury stations direct to begin your first draft.

The Moon in Virgo on the 26th connects with Mars in the same sign, bringing a productive energy that helps spark your ambition. Use this weekend to work with your ideas and let them take flight.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, at the start of the week, pause and reflect on the changing landscape — you could use a bit of a mental reset before the New Moon on the 24th.

But first, the Sun moves away from your sign and enters Leo on the 22nd. You connect with yourself on a new level during this Leo season, as you're beginning to better understand the message Saturn in Aries has for you: in order to thrive at work, you need to learn how to compromise and work well with others.

Your dreams are on your mind this week as you evaluate the job you do or the work that you want to do. Finances are also on your to-do list, with this week's New Moon making you a little more practical as it connects with Saturn in Aries.

Once the Moon enters Virgo on the 26th, you can begin to strengthen your relationship with yourself. This Leo season is bringing your boundaries to your attention for the next four weeks.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your zodiac season begins this week — happy Solar Return! The Gemini Moon early in the week adds a celebratory energy that brings good vibes to your social connections.

On Tuesday, the Sun enters your sign, and its opposition to Pluto will keep you on your toes until the New Moon (also in your sign) on the 24th. This New Moon reminds you of the quality of the relationships you should be aiming for as you focus on love and healing, which is needed after having Mars in your sign earlier in the year, which may have caused problems. But now, the Sun in your sign conjunct the Moon brings about potent new beginnings and potential reconciliations.

The week closes with the Moon in Virgo on the 26th, helping you start fresh, take control of the spotlight, and plan accordingly as the next four weeks usher in a new beginning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your ruling planet Mercury’s intellectual energy starts things off early in the week as the Moon in Gemini brings to your attention the work you may need to focus on.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer is a vibrant and social transit that pushes you to be more transparent with your friendships.

This week, the start of Leo season is followed by the New Moon in the same sign on the 24th, beginning a few positive weeks that help you connect with your ego and awaken it if it has been dormant. This Leo energy helps you silence your inner critic and take charge.

Once the Moon enters your sign towards the end of the week, you're magnetic. Prepare to meet and connect with people, since it will be much easier.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, as an air sign, you'll feel things shake up during the beginning of the week with the Moon in Gemini carrying the electrifying energy of Uranus in the same sign. You feel much more connected to any research you are doing with the Mercurial energy giving you clarity, especially when expressing your thoughts on paper.

The cardinal Moon in Cancer that follows on Tuesday helps you feel more aligned with your work. The Sun enters Leo on the same day, helping you prioritize your goals before the Leo New Moon on Thursday focuses on your achievements.

Throughout this Leo season, you are more self-assured and prepared to tackle challenges. While Saturn in Aries is opposing you, this could be a good lesson that shows you how to utilize your time with more efficiency moving forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in Gemini early in the week helps you find your voice, which will be important once the Moon enters Cancer, a powerful transit for you that connects you with your ideas.

Sitting at the highest point in your chart are the Sun in Leo on the 22nd and then the New Moon in Leo on the 24th. These transits are demanding that you embrace your light and not get discouraged by the past. The brave Leo energy helps you feel fearless and ready to take on a leadership role over the next several months.

Over the weekend, prioritize friendships and the significant ties you have with those around you. This is also part of your Mercury retrograde journey, which lasts for another couple of weeks. Take time to analyze the dynamic you have with others since this Leo energy, combined with Mars in Virgo, is pushing you to evolve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, start the week by focusing on acquiring the skills you think would be useful to have in your life. Now that Mercury is retrograde, you have the opportunity to refresh your learning process or switch things up. Analyze any mistakes and use what you learned to apply a new process along the way.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer connects with Jupiter, your ruler, making this a very enjoyable time for you when mastering new concepts feels like light work.

The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, followed by the New Moon on the 24th. The Leo energy is helping you expand on your skill set, discover your talents, and develop potent connections moving forward.

The Virgo Moon at the end of the week helps you work well with others, because with Mars in the same sign, you are learning how to be mindful of others and how you treat them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this week shows you how to work smarter, not harder. The week begins with the Moon in Gemini, showing you the value of staying ahead, prioritizing your time, and learning how to work well with others.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer (your relationship house) connects with Jupiter, showing you how to love in a new way. It is a period for vulnerability, trust, and care, a message that continues once Venus enters this part of your chart next week.

The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, bringing new ideas and collaborative energy. Make using your planner a priority. The New Moon on the 24th continues the same messages, and its trine to Saturn shows you how to trust yourself and the steady progress you have made. Over the next six months, you will see the fruits of your labor — but first, you must be patient.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this week, beautiful energy enters the romantic sector of your chart. The week starts with the Moon in Gemini making you feel much more optimistic about your love story. Those in relationships can use this energy to expand on the love they have for their partner, while single folks find it easier to meet new people.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer adds practical energy to the daydreamy vibe that the Gemini Moon brought early on, so it's a good day to make a romantic gesture.

Leo season begins on July 22, also shining a light on your relationships. Once more, the romantic energy continues.

The New Moon on the 24th opposes Pluto, signaling a new beginning where the romantic connection you have now (or could potentially meet in the future) will have an intensity to it that will transform you. Expect to experience growth, self-love, and elevate the bond you have with someone you love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Gemini early in the week has you starting the week feeling a lot more grounded.

When the Moon is in Cancer on Tuesday, it has a charming, flirty, and enticing energy. You could receive creative insights and feel inspired by your friends.

Leo season begins on the 22nd, showing you the hidden gifts and talents you possess. Embrace the New Moon in Leo on the 24th, since it helps you gain trust and show yourself love and care. This Leo energy is encouraging and motivating for you, providing you with the strength you'll need before Saturn retrogrades back into your sign in September.

The Virgo Moon on the 26th illuminates your relationship sector, reminding you how to embrace love and be there for others.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.