The 5 Steps For Fast-Tracking Abundance Using The Law Of Attraction

15 or so years ago, the Law of Attraction was a buzzword, something the coolest people were treating as if it were the exact magic needed to build the life of their dreams. Within a few years, it had become almost a joke, shorthand for someone who buys into "woo-woo" instead of hard work. Now, manifesting is everywhere — but few people do it correctly.

Law of Attraction expert Emma Mumford joined Andrea Miller on the Getting Open podcast to talk about her journey of manifesting love and abundance. She also dispelled one of the biggest myths about the Law of Attraction: That you can't ever have a negative thought.

"I tried that. It didn't work," Mumford told Miller. Mumford shared that studies have shown humans have between 6000 and 8000 thoughts a day, and some of those thoughts are bound to be negative. With the myth of no negative thinking out of the way, what works when it comes to the Law of Attraction and manifestation?

Here are the 5 essential steps to attracting abundance using the law of attraction

1. When you ask, you set an intention

You can set an intention by using spoken word, saying it out loud, writing it down, meditating on it, creating vision boards, or scripting. You only need to ask once when you set a clear intention.

Mumford used an analogy, "Imagine if we were in a coffee shop and you'd placed your order for a coffee, and I saying, 'Oh I'll have a decaf coffee please," and the barista says, 'OK'. Then I say, 'I'll have a decaf coffee please,' and keep repeating myself."

Stop repeating. The barista knows you want a deaf coffee and this is how the universe works for manifestation. Ask once and ask with clarity. Be specific.

2. After asking with clear intention, you have to believe

Often limiting beliefs will come up and block us from our desires, as shown by an article in Psychopysiology Today. This is when the inner work of manifestation happens. You have to change your mindset around achieving your desire.

Mumford is careful in telling how limiting beliefs formed in childhood will play out when you try to move forward so you need to look at why you have a belief and why a blockage has come up. Because manifestation is not just believing the universe can give to you and you're worthy of having it, it's also looking at who you are and who you need to become.

3. You have to trust yourself and trust co-creation with the universe

Like the analogy of the coffee order, you have to trust the barista knows you want a decaf, will make a decaf, and will give you a decaf. The trust is there after you have asked.

You don't keep pestering and demanding where it is, but you also will pay for your decaf and tip the barista.

Mumford explained that trust is the co-creational part of manifestation. You are always co-creating with the universe. We go 50% of the way and the universe meets us 50% of the way, not 90/10.

You need aligned and inspired action to follow your intuition, and what is in alignment with you, so the universe can meet you halfway. Trueing the process and trusting the timing in how it is already happening because you have put in your 50 percent.

4. You have to let go — but not give up

Mumford struggled with learning to let go. You have to set an intention, change your mindset, take action, and then just let it go. There's a big misconception about letting go. Many people think it's giving up and it's not that at all. A study in Cognitive Therapy and Research supported how letting go is becoming OK with either outcome. The outcome of your intention or something better for the greater good of all. We should always be open to that when we're setting intentions.

Letting go usually relates to limiting beliefs. These beliefs are often what is preventing us from letting go.

5. You have to allow yourself to receive

how much do you allow yourself to receive in life that might be gifts: love, hugs, support, help, whatever it is? How much do you allow yourself to receive in life?

If you don't feel worthy to receive, if you doubt yourself, and if you feel like you're coming from a place of fear, you can't know you are worthy and would rather just do it yourself because at least you can count on yourself.

As suggested by an APA study, behavior is key to changing emotions and being more receptive. If we keep doing the same thing, we can't expect a different outcome. Even taking those small steps to say you are willing to get into the discomfort of asking for more help chips away at your resistance to receive.

Finally, it's important to express gratitude and be present to enjoy your beautiful manifestation. A lot of the time people are looking for what's next but it's important to enjoy the fruits of your labor, the fruits of your abundance to maintain your ability to be open and receive.

You wouldn't forget to thank your barista!