4 Vastly Different Manifestations To Try When You're Ready To Invite Abundance Into Your Life

We all have hopes, dreams, wants, and desires. At a young age, I was taught that what's meant to be yours will be yours. But you cannot just wait for it to come to you, you need to put in the effort to manifest serious abundance in your life.

For manifestation to work, you also have to fully believe in it. Throw your negative mentality out the window and start thinking positively. Negativity will only hold you back from everything. Even if you just start thinking with a positive attitude, you'll see a big change in your quality of life.

Here are four ways to attract abundance and get everything you dream of

1. You can use objects

You can manifest using objects by putting all of your energy into a specific object. Hold it in your hands and fill that object with positivity and your dreams.

One easy thing you can use to manifest your dreams is water. Fill up a glass bottle with clean water, preferably something like spring water, and wrap your hands around the bottle. Think about all the things you want to manifest and put them into the water. Many even claim that water molecules can change with high vibrational positive energy.

Once you put your manifesting thoughts and positive energy into your water, take a sip. Keep it nearby, like on your nightstand, and drink from your positive water anytime you feel like you want to manifest something towards you.

Another popular way to manifest with objects is using crystals. Crystals are known to have different healing powers and different energies.

Choose a crystal that has a significant meaning to you, or it can even just be one you think is pretty, and hold it in your hands.

Put your energy and dreams into it and keep them around you.

Hold the crystal whenever you need to feel that energy or whenever you want to start manifesting something.

2. You can use meditation

Meditation in general is good for the soul. It helps calm the body and mind and brings peace into your daily life. Meditation teaches us to focus on one thing and to let go of everything else around us.

You can set any intention you want when meditating, but in this case, you will intend to manifest your dreams. During meditation, close your eyes and do some visualization exercises.

Visualize how your life will be when everything you want has come to you.

Picture yourself getting in your dream car and turning it on. Imagine what your hands feel like on the wheel as you start driving away.

As you're meditating, focus on this, and you can even go through the motions.

Children have big imaginations, and it's time to bring yours out too, because whatever you imagine and believe in will be yours.

3. You can use your words

Manifesting with words can be easy, but it takes some getting used to. When a lot of us want something to happen, we use words like "I wish" or "I want", or even "I hope". When it comes to manifestation, those words don't exist, and they should never be in your vocabulary.

Manifesting is all about believing you already have something and letting it come to you, so speak in the present and use active words.

Instead of saying "I want that raise", say "I'm going to get that raise." Change your mindset to a positive one.

Instead of saying "If I'm chosen for that new job", say "When I'm chosen for that new job..." You'll be surprised at what a big difference those small words can make.

4. You can make a list

It's good to talk about things and manifest them that way, but what makes your thoughts and desires even more real is writing them down.

Pick up a pen and write out your dreams in any way, such as in list form, as a letter, or even as a story. Write out how your dream life will be, but the key is to write it as if it's how your life is currently.

Make a list that says "I'm grateful now that I have..." and list all the things that you want to manifest towards you. The more detail you write in the better!

Store your desires in a secret spot

Reread them anytime you want. Reading what you wrote down out loud helps put it out into the universe, too!

Manifestation takes a lot more than just positive thinking. You have to have faith in the process and know that what you're manifesting will be yours. One of the most important parts of the process is to be in the mindset that you already have what you're trying to manifest. Manifestation works!

