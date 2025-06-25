Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for July 2025 reveals significant changes that require wisdom, study of what's happening in the world around us, and an understanding of what opportunities are ripe for the taking. Four planets station retrograde in July: Neptune, Saturn, Mercury and Chiron, so the month of July is about personal inventory and reflection. In the tarot, July is associated with two zodiac signs, Cancer and Leo, so our two primary tarot cards are the Chariot and the Sun. The message for the collective is that our glory is found through strife and how well we handle challenges, especially the ones that make us feel like we have to work hard to win. So work hard in whatever you have going on this month. If you have friendships that require time and attention, focus on them. If you have family members who are in need, help. Teamwork and courage help each zodiac sign to earn success in July. Nothing will come easily, but it's worth the effort.

In astrology, the Full Moon in Capricorn arrives on July 10, so release old goals and create new short-term goals that are deeply personal (things you can do at home that hold personal meaning for you) between July 7 - 13, with a deadline of July 23. Our New Moon in Leo will be on July 24, which is the perfect time to start something new during Leo season. Start new goals around July 21 - July 27. Now let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign from July 1 - 31, 2025, per a card reader and your tarot horoscope for the month.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about July 2025, according to a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

July 2025 tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles

Aries, this month's tarot card, the Six of Pentacles, is about giving and receiving. You will receive something from others that helps you in a big way, and this could be a healing time for you, since Chiron retrograde starts in your zodiac sign.

The month of July, per the tarot and your horoscope, is about paying it forward. This month, your wealth is enhanced by positive relationships with others. It may be helpful to give your time, talent, or advice away in moments of crisis or when you see an opportunity to do so. You don't have to ask someone if they'd like to hear what you have to say. You can do it organically to reach a broader audience.

Everyone loves to be invited out on a special date with a friend. Schedule coffee chats with loved ones. When you pay it forward, you build trust and increase your reputation as a helpful, supportive partner, friend, coworker, leader, and human being.

Yes, July is mid-year, and an ideal month for you to establish a foundation of trust with individuals who could benefit from your advice and expertise. Consider what makes you deeply happy beyond work, and with the Sun entering Leo, when opportunity meets luck, that brings you joy and a fulfilling social life by the end of summer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

July 2025 tarot card for Taurus: The Sun

Taurus, the Sun is a beautiful tarot card to receive during this month. For starters, it's perfect since Uranus will be leaving your sign on July 7. It connects with Venus, your ruling planet, just before doing so. You are seen in a way that showcases you in a positive light. People admire you as they do the sun. You are popular and liked.

So, good things are coming to you, Taurus. July is a time for social recognition and being perceived by others as an excellent contributor everywhere you go. In July, you will not only feel like a leader but you will also be treated like one. This month, you can ramp up your social media with posts about ideas or lessons you've learned and want to share with others. If you want to cheer a partner on, you are a sunny cheerleader who brings positive energy to the relationship.

You could gain additional followers on your social platforms, so if you tend to feel unseen, prepare yourself to be heard. The Sun shines a light on you and your talents. This month is an ideal time to pursue something new. Want a new job that offers higher compensation? Look for it! Want to meet someone you enjoy doing things with? Put yourself out there and take an active role.

The sky is the limit for you, Taurus. If you have big, ambitious goals, start thinking about how you want to implement them. During the four planets in retrograde, make your life however you want it to become. Create your life goals around whatever you desire, whether it's travel, love, joy or money. Create a strategy and plan ahead to launch it next month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

July 2025 tarot card for Gemini: Two of Swords

Gemini, something new is on the way. Uranus enters your sign in July, and with it comes high energy. You will feel some changes on a deeply personal level because Mercury retrograde begins. You are changing internally, and you won't be able to go back to who you once were.

July is a month of decision-making, and you figure out who you must be loyal to regarding your future: yourself. This is when your intuition becomes a strength. When you have fewer facts to work with, you have to trust your gut.

This tarot card denotes uncertainty, but you might like not knowing what the future holds. You may feel afraid of making a bad decision, but trust yourself to do what's best in the moment, since this is a strength you are good at tapping into when needed.

The future may feel scary in July. If you decide to look for a job with better pay, the interview process may feel uncomfortable to navigate. However, you will get multiple job offers. Despite sweet benefits packages or higher pay, you may still feel unsure which one to take.

You may experience feelings of guilt or sadness related to love or a friendship in July. You may decide to withdraw from a friendship that you've outgrown and choose to be alone until you make new friends that match your values.

Leaving any relationship that you've been in for quite some time, especially if you built it, can feel like abandoning it. Uranus often feels destructive, but with Mercury retrograde in your sign of communication, reflect on what you need. July is a time for reflection. Consider who you are most loyal to and why, and how your relationships shape your life through their influence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

July 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

Cancer, you have a few weeks left for your birth month, and then the Sun will enter your house of money. This middle ground can do wonders for your future, monetarily. You can work on your personal goals and then see how they translate into financial wins. This is a month about investing, which means paying close attention to where you put your time, energy, and focus.

The Ten of Wands, reversed, in July is about finding the right life balance between work and play. What tasks do you neglect because you are too busy? Do you forgo time for yourself because you're so busy trying to do things someone else can do? Can you afford a housekeeper? Do you need to be the one who cuts your grass?

Review your overall budget to determine what you can afford to have someone else do for you. Don't dismiss barter and trade opportunities as a viable option. With Mercury retrograde in Leo, money might come back to you from debts owed by others or through refunds or perhaps you'll find things you can sell online and get money to buy new items you like that upgrade your home's look.

With Venus entering the house of your enemies, pay attention to what makes you sad or feels antagonistic. Let your emotions guide you and help you understand yourself better this month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

July 2025 tarot card for Leo: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, in July, you will want to make room for more joy and greater purpose since it's your birthday month and you will have Mercury retrograde in your sign. Mercury is about thinking, so listen to your inner voice since it will be much more active this month.

The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, serves as a reminder that maintaining a life balance will be a top priority in July. Do you waste time scrolling your social media feed? Read books or listen to podcasts instead. Whatever you feel creates the body, mind, and spiritual connection you crave, commit yourself to doing it and be relentless.

Remove distractions and spend less time with negative people, even if they are powerful or influential. You are your greatest cheerleader, and you may meet new people at social events once Uranus enters Gemini, where it will be for the next seven years. You could get lucky on social apps or dating apps, especially if you use them for dating. If you're in a relationship, consider joining groups with common interests, such as those for international travel or local activities in your community and state.

Plan out the next few months and schedule time for play. Keep your emotional and mental space clear of conflict, allowing your mind to tap into the abundant energy that attracts success toward you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

July 2025 tarot card for Virgo: Two of Wands

Virgo, this is a huge month for you because you are affected by several of the various astrology transits taking place. Mercury, your zodiac sign's ruler, will retrograde in Leo, your house of hidden enemies. Tthis doesn't imply negative people but habits that sabotage your growth.

In July, you can change from the inside out, quite literally. This is a great time for detoxes and personal health improvements. And, you have the Two of Wands tarot card, so that you will be thinking about the past and reflecting on the future. Are you ready to start a new chapter in your life? Hit the reset button on things you need to focus on, personally and professionally.

Now that you've set areas of your life to rest and created a solid foundation for yourself, you can build on it. With Uranus entering your house of career, your professional life will undergo a radical transformation. At first, it may feel chaotic, but handled correctly, it will revolutionize your perspective on life indefinitely.

If you have not done so yet, create a vision board. Write down your objectives and goals for the next six months, including the action steps you plan to take to reach each item. Ask yourself what you need. Conduct a S.W.O.T self-analysis. What are your strengths, weaknesses and opportunities? Consider your relationships, your health, and any area of life that you want to focus on, not just your career.

Take a few personality tests if you feel unsure about your personality, to make this month successful.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

July 2025 tarot card for Libra: Ten of Wands, reversed

Libra, this is going to be a month to remember. Venus, your ruler, gets energized by Uranus in Taurus this month. And, you have the Ten of Wands, reversed. The burdens of life are lifting. Something good is going to come your way and make you feel like a barrier to your happiness has been removed.

This change may require you to be honest with a friend, family member, or trusted advisor, such as a therapist or mentor, about a worry or concern. Change involves transparency in love, and since Mercury retrograde is taking place in July, use it to your advantage.

Your intimate relationships are now entering a new depth. Friendships become more authentic. Your romantic life may become more playful and exciting. You may find that the more honest you are, the more you feel loved and liked.

You've learned what you don't need or want, and now you can explore what others need and want from you. You move from people-pleasing to balanced, mutually beneficial relationships. This energy is great if you're starting to date someone new or increasing the time you spend with your significant other, while reducing the time you spend with friends and family.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

July 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Swords

Scorpio, one big change happening in your life involves partnerships: friendships, romantic and perhaps professional. Since Uranus has been in your polar opposite sister sign for the last seven years, your love life and your business partnerships have either built you up or torn you down.

However, that changes in July, which is about choosing the right partnerships and friendships — people who can keep your secrets safe and who trust you deeply. You want to surround yourself with ambitious and motivated people. People who want to love you and care for you in the same way that you do them. Choose people who want to see you and themselves succeed. Avoid energy vampires, time wasters, or people with a can't do attitude.

This is an ideal month for business networking and in-person social gatherings, especially in small or intimate settings. However, with Mercury retrograde, you may still want to keep your personal ambitions or intentions to yourself. Don't let your guard down with someone until you have allowed time to pass.

Be proactive by joining fitness memberships and social clubs where you can meet others, explore hobbies, and make new friends. Keep a business card on hand. Ask to follow people on their social media and vice versa, especially if you are shy. The internet can be a wonderful way to break the ice after a brief meeting in person.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

July 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Swords

Sagittarius, you are a thinker, and it's time to think about love, life and relationships, in ways that you may find slightly chaotic or even terrifying but necessary. The tarot of the month is the Queen of Swords, so July is about self-sufficiency meeting teamwork. You will want to continually be on the lookout for people who emotionally and mentally support your dreams and ask for advice from experts, such as a therapist or life coach, who can help you see your vision and guide you. (Not just ChatGPT.)

However, this month Uranus enters Gemini, your sign of partnership, making this area of life a little more hands-on for you from now through the next seven years. You have the opportunity to find a key individual who will serve as your mentor and spiritual guide. This person will exhibit the perfect balance of nurture and ambitious energy.

Most likely a female, this mentor will possess social status, powerful insights, and practical mentorship skills. Don't dismiss a potential spiritual guide, such as an astrologer or someone in the healing arts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

July 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: Death

Capricorn, in July, you close the door on an old system and start a new journey. The monthly tarot for you is the Death card, which reminds you that each ending brings a new beginning.

With the Full Moon in your sign this month on July 10, you may discover that you didn't like a particular outcome and want to start over again to create a new one. Retrograde season, a Full Moon in your sign, and the Death card all point to July being the month to do it.

Do you need to stop doing what you've done over the last six months and try something new? Do you need to distance yourself from friends on a different path?

Starting over can be scary, but settling for less than you deserve may not be an option you want to embrace. Take the time you need, since you will start to see results after July 31, once Venus enters Cancer.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

July 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Pentacles

Aquarius, there's a huge shift happening in July that improves your life and closes a theme that you've been contending with since 2018: Uranus in Taurus. Now, in July, you can aim for a balance that brings you change and joy.

The Two of Pentacles tarot card signifies a time to build trust, recognizing that life's chaotic moments will eventually resolve themselves. With Mercury retrograde in your partnership sector, create a balance in your world that fosters serenity, peace, and inner security. The Two of Pentacles in July indicates that you learn how to juggle all that you need to do without feeling overwhelmed. You might be impressed with how naturally you do life compared to how things were for you last year.

Since you are past the mid-year point of 2025, take a moment to revise and review your schedule for the rest of the summer. Check to see what's working for you. Ask yourself what needs to change. Do you need to tap further into your support system to explore other resources? Have open conversations about what you need, and don't be afraid to share your vulnerable side.

Ask good questions and try to further the good that you have going. You'll see how doing things differently gives you more time, saves you money, and enriches your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

July 2025 tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you're midway through the year, and life looks different from how it was in January. Neptune retrograde starts on July 4, and even though it won't go back into your sign until October 22, you will feel an internal shift that fosters wonder and imagination.

Change can be exciting and scary, and you may wonder if you're where you ought to be. The Five of Cups reveals sadness and loss, perhaps bittersweet moments that involve family and friendships, but loss makes room for new growth. They move on in ways you knew would happen. Their beautiful life means you have a chance to build the one you dream of for yourself, too.

You will experience growing pains as you move further away from your old life and start a new one. So, you may see how certain areas of life fall apart, and it hurts your heart to see it work out that way. However, this is how success sometimes works.

What's not working has to reveal itself quickly so you can fortify the weak spots and strengthen them. Permit yourself to grieve losses and use those moments to learn and grow. You'll step into a reality in July, where you learn how grit is essential to this year's success.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.