4 Zodiac Signs Destined For Greatness After The New Moon On June 25

Life has had its fair share of ups and downs, but according to astrologer Tara Redfield, four zodiac signs are destined for greatness after the New Moon on June 25. According to Redfield, "New moons are incredibly powerful for calling in things that we want to attract, for setting intentions, for setting new goals. And this new moon in Cancer has a bonus super power because Jupiter is going to be right there next to the sun and moon, lending his prosperity, abundance, and good fortune."

While all of the zodiac signs will be able to tap into this powerful energy (as long as they set their intentions for good fortune and abundance), four zodiac signs in particular will be winning the most during this great New Moon on June 25. As Redfield explained, "You are the ones who are going to really benefit from this New Moon, so don't sleep on it. Use this moon to call in things that are big." Even if it seems impossible, it's important to remember that Jupiter is about growth, increase, and expansion, which means it's best not to play things small. From calling in a new living situation, to repairing situations, to calling in a promotion, all of it can be theirs if they work hard enough and just believe.

1. Sagittarius

Thanks to the powerful New Moon on June 25, Sagittarius is destined for greatness. This is great news, as Sagittarius has been dealing with a lot as of late. From wanting to change their environment to wanting to change jobs, they've been patiently waiting for things to start getting better.

And if they've been looking for change, now is the time to do so, according to astrologer Helena Hathor.

"Sagittarius, a stellium in your eighth house on a Cancer New Moon?" Hathor asked in a video. "You're buying the cocktails tonight, darling. You're buying all of them."

It might sound a bit silly, but Sagittarius is in for a world of surprise as they find their finances increasing. From business booming to getting offered a new job opportunity, expect abundance to come flowing as long as Sagittarius takes the active steps to get there.

2. Capricorn

If someone is a Capricorn, then they're in luck. According to astrologer Maren Altman, the Cancer New Moon is in Capricorn's seventh house of committed relationships, which means starting on June 25, their love life is destined for greatness.

"So, you're probably either dating or seeing someone, and that becomes serious," Altman explained. "Or, if you're already in a relationship, it shows the strengthening of that and that getting more committed or serious," which sets the tone for next year.

On the outside, this might not seem like a huge deal. However, it's important to remember that being in the right relationship can open the door to a plethora of opportunities. From making new connections to simply having better mental health, being with the right person can truly transform a Capricorn for the better.

3. Pisces

With the New Moon in Cancer occurring in Pisces' fifth house of dating and fun, this zodiac sign is definitely destined for greatness in these areas of their life. According to Altman, "you guys probably meet someone or start seeing someone that you were not previously seeing romantically, but you knew."

So if Pisces has been wanting change or new adventures in their life, they're in luck. While dating might be a bit intimidating, with the right person, it can challenge Pisces and force them to grow in many ways.

Even better, this is the time to manifest whatever it is any of the signs desire. So, if Pisces wants abundance instead of romance, switching their mindset and manifesting the career of their dreams is another way to go.

4. Cancer

Of course, with the New Moon happening in their sign, Cancer is undoubtedly destined for greatness. According to Astrologer Bridgett, "We're going to be seeing a lot of self-care kind of heightening. It's kind of showing us the vibe for this summer, and it's not going to be like a big party type of summer, it's going to be more of a take care of yourself, watch over yourself."

Astrologer Carol Starr added, "It's all about emotional beginnings, it's about focusing on your heart, it's also about getting deep within your life and knowing where you're going all the time."

For Cancer, this will be the time to manifest whatever it is they desire, whether it's through writing their desires down and reading them every night, or saying it before they go to sleep. Cancer is the luckiest sign out of the zodiac this New Moon, which is why they can pretty much get anything they want out of life starting now.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.