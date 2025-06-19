Luck Favors 4 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Cancer Season From June 20 - July 21

Although Cancer season starts with a bang thanks to the powerful Jupiter-Saturn square making us feel rather unhinged, luck favors four zodiac signs this Cancer season from June 20 to July 21, 2025. This is a period when making the effort to initiate can help us achieve great results in the long term.

Jupiter is in its exalted sign, where its energy is most potent, making the next few weeks more lively and optimistic. And it only gets better once the New Moon is in Cancer on June 25. We will be in for a treat since Jupiter, Sun, Moon and Mercury will all be in this sign. But that's not to say this zodiac sign will be without its challenges, as we're tasked with learning more about developing emotional intelligence.

Advertisement

Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, a period when our creative energy shines through. Venus enters Gemini on July 4th and Uranus enters Gemini on the 7th, when we'll find we come face-to-face with the past. Luckily, the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10th helps keep our priorities in check. Saturn stations retrograde on the 13th and Mercury stations retrograde on the 18th. Even with the challenges early in the season, luck favors Cancer, Libra, Aries, and Capricorn zodiac signs, who'll find Cancer season helps them find their courage and voice.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Happy solar return, Cancers! Luck favors you through your zodiac sign season, which is your moment to shine, especially with Jupiter in your sign for the next year.

Cancer season begins on June 20 when the Sun enters your sign, shifting your perspectives and giving you confidence and greater emotional control. It may feel like you are ushering in a new timeline. This energy makes this a wonderful time to craft new plans with Mercury still in your sign helping you to plant the seeds for new ideas. The New Moon in your sign on the 25th is jam-packed with multiple planets in your sign. Prepare to enjoy meeting new people, embarking on new adventures, or starting a new project. Although Saturn in Aries could bring challenges, as a cardinal sign, you know you can elevate your work ethic and transform your skillset.

Of course, don't lose motivation and stay focused. Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, making a trine to Saturn in Aries which helps you make smart moves with financial planning. Saturn makes you more strict, making you think before you spend or splurge. Once Venus enters Gemini on July 4, your social calendar becomes much more thrilling. The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 10th prepares you to meet new people and collaborate with them efficiently. Get ready to be a star.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Having this beautiful energy occurring at the highest point of your chart, luck favors you throughout Cancer season, Libra. You're experiencing the culmination of the hard work and effort you started back when Jupiter first entered Gemini back in 2024. Beginning on the 20th, Cancer season illuminates your hard work. You're receiving praise over the next several weeks.

However, disciplined Saturn currently in your partnership house means you need to be mindful of when it comes to your relationships, whether they are personal or even business-related. You are known to be the mediator, but your diplomacy is being tested. Nevertheless, the New Moon on the 25th reveals your growth and power.

Advertisement

Venus enters Gemini on July 4th and Uranus enters the same sign on the 7th. The air energy will activate part of your chart linked to your philosophy and ideology. Expect to see changes — you may feel inspired to go back to school or learn something new. You understand that this is part of the process, especially with Pluto currently in aspect to your sign, bringing even deeper transformation to your life during this season.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luck favors you this Cancer season, Capricorn, as it brings an exciting energy with the Sun and Jupiter settling into your partnership house. Jupiter and the Sun will feel very healing and insightful, representing a wonderful new beginning. Jupiter now in Cancer brings healing and eases whatever pressures Mars in that sign created earlier in the year. You are pushed to take the lead and test your abilities.

The New Moon on the 25th will show you how to collaborate better with others. As a cardinal sign, you may prefer to work on your own, but these transits are teaching you to be a team player.

Venus in Gemini beginning on July 4 will show you how to become a better financial planner. You will be more willing to focus on saving during this period. Uranus enters the same sign on July 7, making this a period of more growth and understanding when it comes to your value system.

On July 10, the Full Moon in your sign will allow you to see what aspects of your relationships need to be changed in order to continue your transformation into becoming a better friend and partner. Saturn, your ruler, stations retrograde on July 13, helping you find balance at home, focus on self-care, and reassess your journey.

Advertisement

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, luck favors you this Cancer season, which brings plenty of blessings and Sun in Cancer conjuncts Jupiter in the same sign. The energy is happening in the most intimate sector of your chart, which is connected to the home. The New Moon on the 25th will be a powerful period where you will be more emotionally vulnerable and family will become more of a focus for the next year. The stellium in Cancer is helping you heal from past relationships and develop a better connection with those around you moving forward.

Advertisement

Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, a positive period for exploring your creativity. Venus enters Gemini on July 4, further fueling fresh perspectives. With Uranus entering Gemini on July 7, expect a new surge of ideas. This can also be a fruitful period to meet new people and enter new relationships (if you’re single).

The Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10th helps you look inward when it comes to your future goals. This begins a period of honesty and discovering what motivates you, especially with Saturn in your sign. The season helps you connect with your heart, mind, and soul, while also forming stronger bonds with the people who protect and love you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.