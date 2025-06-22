As the planets make their way through the zodiac signs at their own pace, luck ebbs and flows for each zodiac sign. According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, for at least two years, astrology has been rather unfavorable for Libra — but this zodiac sign is about to become the most powerful version of themselves.

"This zodiac sign is still catching their breath after an exhausting two-plus years of distress in their relationships," Grim said.

Virgo is no stranger to stress, but starting now, they're experiencing a good kind of stress that lights them up on the inside, according to Grim.

Virgo is about to become the most powerful version of themselves.

If there's one zodiac sign that's been going through it in their love life, it's Virgo.

"For context, you had Saturn in your seventh house for over two years, making some of your critical relationships a no-fun zone," explained Grim.

While this might not seem like a huge deal, it's been exhausting for this sign as they've had to deal with relationships crumbling right before their very eyes. Luckily, all of this is about to change with Mars in their sign from June 17 until August 6, giving them courage that helps them find it easy to become the center of attention, astrologer A.T. Nunez has explained. According to Grim, "All virgos will get a jolt of energy and drive to be more independent," resulting in them becoming competitive and more prone to take risks.

"Now, for those of you who recently got out of a relationship (because Saturn in the seventh house), this Mars transit could be a relief because you'll be finding your own rhythm again," said Grim.

While those in a relationship may still have to deal with some conflict, "since Mars will be in the mutable earth sign, I think it can get to the bottom of the issue and resolve it," said Grim.

That being said, there should be an appreciation for this period as, despite the amount of stress heading their way, they'll definitely be getting better sleep and a clean slate for becoming a more powerful version of themselves.

However, if Virgos are still concerned, there's only one date they should mark on their calendar.

"The only period of time I would highlight as a potential concern is July 20th and the surrounding days," Grim warned, "when Mars meets with the South Node and squares Venus."

According to Grim, this energy could mark a point at which Virgos lose their cool and tolerance for stress. This might cause them to separate from any situation, possibly leading to breakups or conflict in either their romantic, platonic, or work relationships.

"In fact, I think many of you will transition to a new job around that time because Uranus will be in your 10th house by then," Grim added.

So, while this period might seem utterly exhausting, hang in there, Virgos. It's unfortunate, but oftentimes, it takes moments of struggle to get people where they need to be to be the most powerful version of themselves.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.