4 Zodiac Signs Acting Bizarre Lately But About To Step Into Some Serious Abundance

Astrologers warned that 2025 would be a doozy of a year, and while everyone has been going through it lately, four zodiac signs are acting particularly unhinged. According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, the astrological weather hasn't been particularly kind to these zodiac signs. But even though these signs have been acting bizarre lately, they're about to step into some serious abundance.

"There's a wild frenetic energy to the fixed signs right now and you don't really know how they're going to behave," Grim said in a video.

This is all because of a tense relationship between Mars, the planet of passion, and Uranus, the planet of sudden change. With these two planets squaring off against each other, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, and Aquarius have been "restless," Grim explained, "oscillating from one extreme to the other." But now that this explosive energy has passed, these zodiac signs can get everything they want and more.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Since Scorpio is traditionally ruled by Mars, they've been acting pretty bizarre lately as their ruling planet butts heads with Uranus. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, for Scorpio, this challenging energy is showing up as "a battle with an authority figure."

Whether it's their job or related to what's happening in the world currently, Scorpios feel there's a need for change that is currently not being met. As a result, they have been on edge as they battle with feelings of reckless behavior.

That being said, don't react too fast. While it might be tempting to go off the rails, Grim said, June 17 through 29 promises better luck and abundance.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Sure, Leo might be stumbling upon great luck soon, but lately, life has felt chaotic, to say the least. With the planet of war in their sign, many Leos have been pushed to the limit, causing them to act bizarre and out of character. Luckily, all of that is about to change for the better.

While Leo is one of the most unpredictable signs right now, this is just momentary chaos. According to Grim, typically composed Leos have been struggling with "impatience and impulsive feelings," which Hathor explained is affecting Leo's relationship.

"You and a partner just cannot get in the same direction," said Hathor, even though you desperately want to be on the same page.

However, remember that emotions are running high — it may be best to retreat and take some space before making a regretful decision. Impatience can accidentally stunt growth and opportunity, so right now, it's best not to react with feeling and instead think things through.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius has been acting bizarre lately (yes, even more bizarre than usual), but this zodiac sign is about to step into some serious abundance. Since Uranus is Aquarius's modern ruling planet, with the planet of rebellion square the planet of war, the normally emotionally detached zodiac sign is feeling fired up. According to Hathor, this has led to some power struggles at home or in a significant relationship.

Aquarius is about ready to lose their mind and make radical decisions that may alter their path permanently. However, before they crash out, it's important to understand that this feeling is the result of a planetary transition, not because the world is coming to an end. So, before lashing out and quitting that job or ending that relationship, hold on for a bit longer — abundance is on the way.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

With Uranus, the planet of sudden change, in Taurus, the zodiac sign that hates change the most, it's no wonder this zodiac sign has been acting bizarre lately. While they typically live by their routine, under this tense energy, "Tauruses are the most likely to take a radical new direction," which may surprise everyone who knows them.

But it's advised not to test a Taurus's patience right now, because with Uranus in their sign square the planet of passion, the bull is more likely to make an appearance.

"Your patience is so tested right now," Hathor said.

But this zodiac sign is feeling more stubborn than ever, and if they want change, they're going to get radical change.

"So, this is only gonna go your way at the end of it," according to Hathor, and Taurus will step into some serious abundance because of it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.