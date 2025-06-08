6 Zodiac Signs Get A Major Life Upgrade From Now Until June 2026

On June 9, Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, enters a new zodiac sign for the first time in a year, resulting in a major life upgrade for six zodiac signs. Jupiter has been in Gemini since May of 2024, expanding our desire to connect with others and increase our knowledge. While this energy worked for some zodiac signs, "The planet of blessings and abundance in the sign of Gemini can be an overwhelming amount of information to sift through," professional astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video.

Advertisement

As Jupiter moves into its home sign Cancer, it's essentially moving into its happiest place in the zodiac. As a result, many signs (especially Gemini, Cancer, Capricorn, Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius) will begin experiencing blessings in areas of life that may have felt stagnated for the longest time.

In Cancer, Hathor explained, Jupiter is "gonna support domestic life, it's gonna support family, and it's going to support a pure abundance of money." So, if you are looking for inner peace and security, look no further. From now until 2026, expect life to get a whole lot better.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Even though the planet of luck is leaving Gemini, this zodiac sign still gets a life upgrade from now until June 2026 since Jupiter will enter Gemini's second house of money. Throughout their emerald year that began in May 2024, Gemini might've felt like they've been given plenty of opportunity, but having Jupiter in their sign may have also led to health issues or weight gain since Jupiter expands.

Luckily, all of this is changing as "the weight is going into your bank account," said Hathor. "Jupiter is gonna move into your second house, expanding your finances. And this is gonna be for over a year."

While this is undoubtedly great news, it's important to stay disciplined since Jupiter in the second house can also lead to overspending.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

According to Hathor, Jupiter entering Cancer begins a huge growth cycle for Cancer as their emerald year begins and they experience a major life upgrade. Jupiter in Cancer's first house expands this zodiac sign's presence in the world and within its career. It might sound intimidating, but expect Cancers to attract a ton of attention left and right as this attention slowly morphs into more resources.

"You're going to have a massive increase of self-confidence and an increase in success because of it," Hathor said. "People wanna work with you," which can only lead to more success!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn experiences a major upgrade in their relationships between now and June 2026, Hathor said.

"Capricorns might get married around this time because Jupiter is gonna bless you with the perfect partner and the perfect romance," the astrologer explained.

Advertisement

From traveling together to getting to know their partner on a deeper level, Capricorns can expect their relationship to reach new heights. However, if Capricorn isn't in a relationship, then they might want to prepare themselves. According to Hathor, love is in the air, and this match might even be someone they meet while traveling!

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Jupiter in Cancer until 2026, Aries experiences a major life upgrade that's in =a whole different league, Hathor said. Some Aries will see their families expand or even buy their dream home.

Sure, it might sound intimidating, but Aries is ready to move on to a different stage of their life. Whether that's through moving or finding love, expect this sign to experience a major upgrade.

Not all of these changes will come easy — after all, any change involving their personal life is never truly effortless. Either way, expect something domestic to happen as Aries and other cardinal signs benefit from this period.

Advertisement

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

From now until 2026, Libra experiences a major life upgrade in the form of recognition, Hathor said. Over the next year, Libra is expected to reach new heights of success.

"Your career is going to expand more than you can imagine," Hathor explained. "This is marking a whole new 12-year cycle of your career."

Advertisement

This means that now more than ever, it's important for Libras to grab these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities before it's =too late. Whether that means finding a new job that better aligns with their future plans or using newfound connections to their advantage, Libras can have it all if they play their cards right.

6. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius experiences a major life upgrade from now until 2026, which Hathor called one of the luckiest periods of this zodiac sign's life. Over the next year, Hathor said, "You get gifted, you find the right people, you meet power players, and you know, sometimes you can inherit a lot of money."

So, whether Sagittarius has a business or is thinking about switching their career, be sure to network and be strategic. Now is the perfect opportunity to expand for Sagittarius willing to put in the work.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.