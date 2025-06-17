The Zodiac Sign Having The Best & Luckiest Year Of Their Lives Starting Now

Never having a particularly good or bad year as of late, this zodiac sign will be happy to know that they're having the best and luckiest year of their lives, starting now. For the past 12 years, this astrological sign has been going through its fair share of ups and downs. Sure, it might've been a bumpy road thus far, but things are finally looking up — all the way up, according to astrologer Natalie Songy.

"This is because Jupiter will be entering their sign for the first time in 12 years," Songy explained in a video, adding that this is much-needed positive energy because "This same sign had a very rough start to the year because Mars was retrograding in their sign."

Despite the setbacks earlier in the year, this summer is looking up for them as they'll finally be presented with countless opportunities. From romantic relationships to career options, this sign will be getting everything they want out of life and more.

Cancer is having the best and luckiest year of their lives, starting now

If you're a Cancer, expect to become the main character of the zodiac as the summer presents you with countless offers and opportunities in every area of life. With Jupiter in your sign from now until June 30, 2026, the next year is one of abundance and expansion.

Jupiter takes about 12 years to traverse the entire zodiac, meaning the planet of luck hasn't been' in Cancer since 2014. As a result, many people who have major placements in this sign haven't had the best of luck, as stagnation and disappointment have occurred repeatedly throughout the years. Luckily, if you're a Cancer, then all of that is about to change for the better.

Cancer is experiencing a year of personal growth and improvement.

"For some people, this could be your career, your relationships, your home and family life," Songy explained, "but this isn't just any Jupiter transit."

With Jupiter loving Cancer and being there for a while, expect good fortune to fall into your lap even more than it did when it was in Gemini. Though Jupiter in Gemini brought some good luck to your internal world, now that Jupiter is in Cancer, "The spotlight is on you, you're being reborn completely," an astrologer named May explained in a TikTok video. "This growth, recognition, confidence, people are going to turn to you for guidance."

While in the past you might've felt invisible, this will be the year in which your voice matters as more and more people start recognizing your potential.

"You might even become a healer if you are drawn to that kind of world," May said.

Cancer's career takes off over the next year as well.

Your personal life isn't the only area you'll see improvement, as May explained you'll finally see your hard work pay off. Your career will drastically change as well. According to May, the energy of a powerful Neptune-Saturn conjunction in your tenth house of career makes you heavily focused on what type of legacy you will leave behind.

"You may feel uncertain about professional direction, but trust that intuition will lead you to the right calling," acclaimed astrologer Gahl E. Sasson explained. "Be mindful of career illusions or deceptive authority figures.

As intense as it may sound, Neptune is going to help dissolve any need that you might have thought you had in the past. It's going to show up in this world and force you to show what it is you have to offer.

"It's not about the title, it's not about your status and what it is that you're able or capable of achieving," May said. "It's about the impact, it's about the purpose."

So, if something in your life doesn't have meaning, expect to say goodbye to it as your main focus will be on building yourself up, including your legacy.

