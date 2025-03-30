8 Things Brilliant People Do Whenever They’re Tempted To Doomscroll

If you’re an avid social media user, you’re likely familiar with the concept of doomscrolling. It is defined as the act of compulsively consuming negative or distressing news as a way to cope with boredom or stress.

When we are scrolling through social media, it is easy to get sucked into one gloomy headline after another, failing to realize just how much time has passed as we do so. The negativity consumed during doomscrolling can lead to or exacerbate feelings of depression and anxiety.

According to Bec Stewart, founder of The Habit Tracker, the most brilliant people stop themselves before they get into the unfulfilling loop of doomscrolling with these eight productive activities.

Here are eight things brilliant people do when they’re tempted to doomscroll:

1. Read

Toa Heftiba | Unsplash

Before we were swept into the world of phones and social media, reading a book was a great way to pass the time. Whether we were binge-reading our favorite dystopian series or searching for new recipes to try, reading always offered a welcome escape from reality.

Unlike doomscrolling, reading can reduce stress, allow for a more restful sleep, challenge your perspective, and even help prevent cognitive decline as you age!

2. Learn a new skill

You may regret scrolling through negative news cycles for hours on your phone. However, chances are you will never regret learning that new skill you’ve been meaning to try.

Whether it’s finally learning how to bake that dessert you’ve been wanting to taste test or playing that guitar that’s been sitting in your room as a decoration, learning a new skill will take your eyes away from your phone and stimulate your brain. It can also combat the anxiety and depression we may get from doom scrolling. “When you learn a new skill, you increase your level of happiness," Dennis Buttimer, M.Ed, CEAP, RYT, CHC, a life and wellness coach, told Piedmont.

He went on to say, “It was thought for a long time that a person’s baseline happiness couldn’t be lifted. It turns out that you can keep influencing your level of happiness. As you learn a new skill, you can boost it. You won’t be euphoric all the time, but you’ll lift your sense of well-being.”

3. Exercise

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

Any form of exercise is a better alternative to doomscrolling. Whether it be taking a walk around the neighborhood or doing yoga in your living room, physical activity is a great way to keep your mind and body busy as opposed to sitting on the couch scrolling through your phone.

Regular exercise can combat the gloom we may experience from doomscrolling through the release of endorphins, the natural brain chemicals that contain mood-boosting and pain-relieving properties.

4. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness exercises such as deep breathing or meditation may be just as effective as physical exercise for some people.

The meditation technique has been proven to reduce stress, improve mental health, and enhance physical well-being. Focusing on mindfulness is a great way to distract yourself from doomscrolling and instead center your thoughts more toward the things in life that you can control and are grateful for.

5. Creative hobbies

vientocuatrostock | Canva Pro

Creative hobbies don’t even have to be particularly strenuous. Journaling, knitting, painting, and crafting are all great pastimes to get away from doomscrolling.

These activities allow you to occupy your mind with something enjoyable, helping to reduce stress and anxiety that can be triggered by consuming negative news.

6. Organize your space

Like doomscrolling, living in clutter can spark feelings of stress and anxiety. When you have free time on your hands, put down the phone and get to turning that room filled with junk into an organized nook.

A study by the University of Connecticut found that by removing or controlling clutter, we can directly reduce the stress that stems from the mess, which can help us to feel happier, less anxious, and more confident in ourselves. You may even find that the act of decluttering and organizing can have a therapeutic effect, helping you to process emotions and let go of things that no longer serve you.

7. Connect with friends

Julia Malinowska | baseimage

Even if it’s just meeting them for 15 minutes for coffee before work, connecting with a good friend or two can significantly improve your day. Friends provide emotional support, promote a sense of belonging, and reduce stress.

According to Summa Health, socializing with friends can reduce symptoms of depression by decreasing feelings of loneliness, isolation, and anxiety.

Just like exercise, these social interactions release endorphins, improving mood and well-being. And let’s be real: gabbing and catching up with an old friend over brunch is a much better way to spend your time than making yourself anxious by doomscrolling alone in your room.

8. Listen to music or podcasts

Listening to music or podcasts is just plain fun. Blasting your favorite tunes in the car can elevate your mood, making you feel happier and more relaxed. Meanwhile, podcasts, especially those that are informative or thought-provoking, provide mental stimulation that you would otherwise be relying on your doomscrolling to satisfy.

Both music and podcasts are likely to keep you engaged on something positive rather than all the negativity that appears while doomscrolling.

While doomscrolling might not be the best use of your time, don't feel bad if you do it once in a while. We all do! Just be cognizant of how long you spend staring at your screen, and don't allow it to become an everyday habit.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.