The Universe Always Says ‘Yes’ To People With These 5 Rare Personality Traits

Have you ever noticed that some people just seem to effortlessly have it all? These are people who just seem to know the answers, make the best choices for themselves, and even when the chips are down, things just fall into place. That’s because some lucky souls have innate qualities that the Universe favors.

According to Teyaira ShaLee, a magic herbalist and angel medium on TikTok, the Universe always says "yes" to people who have five rare personality traits, and if you have these distinct qualities, let them shine because the Universe will take notice and reward you.

1. They are very particular about their energy

ShaLee explained that certain people the Universe hands the "golden keys" over to are “...very selective about who they share their energy with, what they consume, and how they start their day.” She went on to explain that, “These are people who do not just cleanse when something is going wrong, they partake in spiritual hygiene, like it's part of brushing their teeth.” They are protective of their energy and are quick to block anything negative.

According to public speaker, author, and expert in living a compassionate life, Azim Khamisa, the secret to protecting your energy is through spiritual hygiene. He wrote, "Spiritual hygiene refers to the practices of maintaining the health and cleanliness of one’s spiritual and energetic body. It’s akin to physical hygiene but focuses on the spiritual essence, cleansing negative energies and fostering a positive internal environment."

He went on to explain, "Maintaining spiritual cleanliness is crucial for emotional balance, mental clarity, and well-being. It helps in managing emotions, enhancing decision-making, and improving physical health. Regular spiritual hygiene contributes to healthier relationships, personal growth, and a deeper connection with oneself." These are all benefits ShaLee highlighted in people who are choosy about their energy and, in turn, receive the Universe's favors.

2. They have trained their nervous system to handle more

The second rare trait of people in the Universe's good graces is that they have trained their nervous system to handle the flow of abundance. What does that mean? According to ShaLee, these people have "expanded their capacity for what they can hold." It's not as confusing as it sounds.

ShaLee gave the example, "They don't just want money and love. They've actually expanded enough to be able to hold that and more." Basically, these people are able to regulate their nervous systems and avoid getting overwhelmed when, as ShaLee described it, "the overflow starts pouring in."

The key to finding safety in abundance, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Lin, is a mindset shift. She wrote, "Reframe overwhelm as overflow. Instead of being stressed by too much to handle, see it as evidence of the richness in your life. Overflow suggests that the universe is pouring opportunities your way."

And much like ShaLee's advice, she stressed, "Embracing abundance isn’t just about wealth or success — it’s about finding peace, joy, and safety within yourself. It’s about trusting that life has more to offer you than you’ve imagined. Start small: practice gratitude, celebrate small wins, and look for opportunities to give."

3. They invest in their energy frequency

When it comes to people who aren't afraid to invest in their energy frequency, ShaLee explained, “They don't look at manifestation, energy work, spell casting… as a luxury. They look at it as a requirement, an investment in their energy.” She also explained that they don’t wait until things are falling apart to ask for help; they’re already spiritually prepared.

And, more importantly, they don’t invest in their energy out of desperation but because they’re devoted. The Universe can tell the difference. According to a post on To Be Magnetic, desperation is a sign you don’t trust your manifestation will work. It’s also a sign your self-worth may be low or crumbling. To overcome doubt, it’s easier said than done, but trust the process, be patient, and don’t force anything. Let things naturally unfold.

4. They let go easily

Letting go is a skill, and it’s one that those who understand energy and the Universe have mastered. ShaLee explained that people who the Universe always says yes to have no qualms about cutting negativity out of their lives, and that includes toxic people.

She explained that it's not just people, either. It can also be letting go of an offer that didn’t work for them or an "identity that no longer serves them." As ShaLee beautifully put it, “The Universe rewards people who don't latch on and cling to things that are already done.”

Writing for Psychology Today, Buddhist psychology expert Jordan Fiorillo Scotti, Ph.D., explained that letting go is one of the most powerful moves a person can make to usher peace into their life. Scotti explained that we hold on to things as a survival instinct because it helps us feel secure. It's okay to appreciate the past, but clinging to it is detrimental to your energy. In the simplest terms, Scotti wrote, "When we let go of things, we create space for new experiences and growth. We free up time, mental space, and energy for new things."

5. They don't sit in lack energy

The last rare trait ShaLee shared was that people in the Universe's favor do not live with a scarcity mindset. These people live in and thrive in the "overflow." ShaLee joked that when these people walk into a room, "they make the room rise to meet them." They live their truth. They believe in themselves. They are confident in that belief and they are confident in the Universe, and that's why, as ShaLee explained, "their manifestations stick."

People who live in scarcity feel beholden to the world around them, and that literally holds them back. Scarcity means your core belief is that if some have more, that means others must have less. True abundance is knowing that there is more than enough to go around and that you are entitled to just as much, if not more. Author, designer, and expert on living in joy, Ingrid Fetell Lee wrote, "Scarcity mindset teaches us that there’s a limited amount of good stuff in the world, and everything we want in life must come at a cost to someone else. It elevates competition over collaboration, hoarding over sharing.

On the flip side, she explained, is abundance, the mindset that says "life is not a zero-sum game, that our every joy does not have to come from another’s loss, that there is more than enough to go around."

