4 Zodiac Signs Level Up In Life Between Now And August 6, 2025

Mars enters the sign of Virgo on June 17, helping four zodiac signs level up in life between now and August 6. With Saturn in Mars-ruled Aries, until September, anything Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Gemini commit themselves to know has some serious lasting power. Mars in Virgo is the perfect addition to the Saturn in Aries transit, since it will make us work with more care and love, focused on the things that bring us joy.

During this time, these zodiac signs can focus on working through their game plan and implementing new ideas and skills into their process. Mars in Virgo enjoys giving a critical eye, so creatives will benefit from this transit since it will heighten and improve their work. At the collective level, the transit will push us to seek perfection, but we must be mindful not to obsess over achieving flawless results. Enjoying the process and learning from our mistakes will be a lot more fruitful during this period, especially if you're one of these zodiac signs.

1. Virgo

Virgo, get ready to give it your all with Mars in your sign pushing you to take the initiative with a lot more courage, helping you level up over the next couple of months. While you may enjoy working on your own or going hermit mode when something needs to be accomplished, Mars will help you take charge and become the center of attention in collaborative settings. Although this can be quite uncomfortable for you, not only will you come to take pride in your abilities, but others will appreciate what you bring to the table.

Mars, the planet of action and war, will dictate your day-to-day activities during this period. You may see a burst of energy that pushes you to be more health-conscious and focused. The fiery planet wants you to take care of yourself by adopting new regimes that help you both physically and mentally. If you were in a slump, Mars in your sign feels energizing, making daily activities more exciting and less daunting.

Mars in Virgo is detail-oriented, which can be a double-edged sword. While you will give it your all, you may succumb to the negativity associated with this transit. Silence your inner critic, continue to push and fight through, and be patient with your process. This is not the time to second-guess yourself. Instead be comfortable leading and believe in your process.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Mars entering Vigo is 1quite a powerful and inspirational transit happening at the highest point of your chart and helping you level up. The transit may also bring some excitement to your romantic sector, allowing you to elevate an existing relationship or meet someone new if you’re single.

Mars in Virgo is also here to show you how to be more logical and disciplined with your career or academic goals. While you're typically one to rush through things without looking at the smaller details, Mars in Virgo provides that critical eye showing you how to transform your work for the better. Responsibilities and challenges surrounding your career or academic sector will feel a lot more manageable during this period, making Sagittarians like you the chiefs and directors in their respective fields. You may impart your knowledge to others and show them how to work more efficiently.

If you’ve been slacking off with work, this is a magnificent time to establish order and clear away the chaos you may have been avoiding. Mars in this sign will show you that there is value in working meticulously because it will make you less prone to creating errors. Don’t feel bad when you need to redo or revise an existing project, since Mars wants you to make masterpieces, which often require a second (or third) look. Keep your eyes on the prize and remember to work well with others.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, because this energy is in your house of partnerships, Mars in Virgo demands that you be patient with the people in your life in order to level up your relationships. You may be more inclined to cut people off because boundaries are part of the Mars in Virgo theme. However, the energy now will focus on how to become a better diplomat while respecting your independent side. Mars in Virgo shifts you away from the co-dependent mindset.

Because this can be a challenging time for relationships, you will need to focus more on how you express yourself — be honest and compassionate. The diplomatic approach helps others respect you, so learn to listen and be willing to compromise when needed. Mars also allows you to be practical about your relationships — the rose-colored glasses come off and you are seeing things for what they are. It is a period of connecting with your independent side and approaching relationships in an honest manner.

With Mars in opposition to your sign, working on your own feels less demanding. With the surge of energy, you will be able to accomplish a lot. Mars is also the ruler of your financial house, so being mindful of your material possessions could be part of the transit. You are energized to make (and save) money since Mars in this sign is practical and efficient.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, Mars in the sign of Virgo is Mercurial like you, easing the impact of the transit and helping you level up. With the planet of war in fellow mutable sign Virgo, expect to see how your communication changes over the next several weeks. Mars in Virgo gives you the keys to be successful in the academic and career sectors, while also honoring the plans you have prepared for the future.

If you have felt melancholy or lonely lately, things get better now as you meet new people, connect with friends from the past, or become more involved within your community. Mars in Virgo shows you why it is important to collaborate and work well with others. Mars in Virgo may also help you improve your connection with family or close friends through group projects connected with home improvement. If there were any pending home improvement tasks, this is a transit where you shine through, utilizing your creative energy to make beautiful crafts or redesigning your home. Mars in this sign can beautify your surroundings even with a simple and practical touch.

To those who may have felt uninspired, this transit can feel like an adrenaline rush, making things happen and moving at a quicker speed. During this transit, Mars is asking you what needs to be changed or what must be learned before Saturn ingresses Pisces in September.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.