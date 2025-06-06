These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Quietly The Most Connected To The Universe

Three zodiac signs are quietly the most connected to the universe, according to astrologer Sai Avani. These zodiac signs are among the least expected, as their predictability and seriousness often get them labeled as uptight and emotionally stunted. However, despite popular belief, their lives aren't all about routines and responsibilities.

Believe it or not, these three earth signs have a higher calling that leads them to be connected to the universe. As Avani said, "Their rituals, whether that's showing care through consistency, creating meaning in the material, or creating safety in structure, that's not just a grounded approach to life, that's a sacred approach to life." Sure, they might not talk about spirituality, however, they don't really need to. Arguably, they already embody it.

1. Taurus

Taurus's grounded, earthy energy makes this zodiac sign one of the most connected to the universe. If there's one thing Taurus understands, it's that the body is a temple. Because of this, Taurus also understands that pleasure is not an indulgence. Rather, it's a "tuning fork for the sacred," explained Avani.

Taurus understands better than any other zodiac sign that "Every good feeling, every nice sensation, every deep moment of joy, this is pointing us in the direction of the things that are really real, vitalizing, and meant for our soul," the astrologer added. Taurus doesn't view indulgence as an escape. What connects Taurus to the universe is that they view the gratification they seek as a return to what was once sacred, a birthright of sorts.

2. Virgo

If there's one thing about Virgos, it's that they're always up for the task of improving. According to Avani, "Their seeking of order isn't just about queuing anxiety or calming their fears, it's honoring the sacred act of existence within itself."

Every act of refinement is almost like a "holy offering from Virgo," Avani said. Virgo is there to remind everyone that improving themselves and the world around them is a type of sacred service, and Virgo is always willing to show up to the task again and again.

3. Capricorn

Ruled by Saturn, the planet of karma, Capricorns are undoubtedly connected to the universe.

"For Capricorns, heavy is the head that wears the crown," Avani explained. "They carry the weight and heaviness and burden and pressure of responsibility, often in complete silence."

However, they aren't doing this out of stubbornness or to prove to everyone they are strong. Instead, Avani explained, "They do it because they have decided to turn up in the illusion of separation. They strive, they persevere, they endure, not to escape the material world, but to bring spirit to it."

Avani noted that the symbol of the sea goat, which symbolizes half mountain, half ocean, represents Capricorn. So, climbing and striving towards greatness while simultaneously being grounded to something is quite literally in their nature. So, if someone is a Capricorn and feels that their burden is too much to carry, know that this hard work isn't for nothing — it has divine meaning.

