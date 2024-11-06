Your Polar Opposite Zodiac Sign — And How You’re Far More Alike Than It Seems On The Surface

Opposing signs in astrology are known as sister signs. While they may represent two different worlds on the surface, sister signs are linked through subtle common traits. Our opposite signs represent a mirror showing us how to unleash dormant aspects of our personalities.

Likewise, although it can be easy to resent traits from our sister signs, sometimes this resentment reflects the areas where we feel less confident in ourselves. Understanding our sister signs can help heal these insecurities. Maturing means learning to appreciate the qualities in our sister signs which can help us elevate, be more comfortable in who we are, and acquire self-love.

The polar opposite zodiac signs and their shared traits

Aries and Libra

These two signs represent the battle between codependence and independence. Aries is the warrior, ruled by Mars and Libra the lover ruled by Venus. However, these signs may have more traits in common than expected.

While Aries may lust for the battle, they do enjoy being in love, which is why the Aries Venus sign can indicate someone more prone to start and end relationships right away — they love the thrill of finding someone new and falling for them.

Libra is the master diplomat, which can make Libras tacticians and warriors in their own way. They may avoid conflict because they channel their sister sign and may come across as more ruthless if pushed.

Taurus and Scorpio

Both Scorpio and Taurus enjoy the romantic energy surrounding their life. Art, music, food, travel, and experiencing the beauty in life are synonymous with Taurus and also appreciated by Scorpio since Taurus rules their seventh house.

The Venusian sign wants harmony and love, which is why when those endeavors are disrupted, Taurus can be seen as a very volatile sign similar to Scorpio. Mars in Taurus is formidable and Mars does not function well in this sign for a reason. Mars in this sign is fixed, meaning it will be hard to get it to change their mind. Mars in Taurus is a volcano and with enough pressure, they can be harsh when they erupt.

Meanwhile, Venus in Scorpio can love unconditionally and express the lovely qualities of Venus once they find a partner they can love and trust.

Gemini and Sagittarius

Out of the sister signs, Gemini and Sagittarius are most harmonious. They share similar energy since they are focused on exploring, uncovering new ground, and socializing. These are also both signs that enjoy and thrive by connecting with others. Community and learning from different cultures appeal to them both.

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, so they want to discover, learn, and expand on their knowledge. Meanwhile, Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, and they feel more self-assured through adventure, gaining new information, and being the eternal student.

Cancer and Capricorn

Of the signs on this list, these two represent the most extreme polarity. Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which is viewed with warmth and nurturing. Emotional balance and security are essential for this sign. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which can be viewed as cold, and they will be more focused on achieving and fulfilling their goals. While Cancer rules the home and family, Capricorn is all about career and social connections.

However, they are both leaders in their respective realms. Cancer dominates the home and Capricorn dominates whatever field they choose to pursue. They are both cardinal signs and enjoy taking the lead and initiating. Cancers and Capricorns both make fantastic leaders because of their compassionate nature and excellent work ethic. They take the time to listen to others and create balance.

Leo and Aquarius

Leo is ruled by the Sun and Aquarius is ruled by Saturn, however, these two sister signs share a lot in common. Their expressions may be different, but at the core, they value friendships, family, and community. These are the people that will be there for those they love and become a support system for their friends. They are both loyal, compassionate, and fun to be around.

Leo and Aquarius are also two signs that can take on leadership roles in their respective career sectors. These are people who others admire because of their intellect and astuteness. And although Aquarius is known to be a loner, they usually do thrive in social environments because they are fantastic listeners and enjoy learning from others.

Virgo and Pisces

Mercury-ruled Virgo and Jupiter-ruled Pisces have a lot in common because they are both service-oriented. Virgo’s efficiency is reliant on how much they can help those around them and how much they can contribute and give up to preserve a balance.

Virgo feels the most useful when others rely on them. Pisces is the same. However, Pisces' willingness to serve is also motivated by love and care. They want others to appreciate them, love them, and think highly of them through the work they do. It is not surprising if a Pisces is willing to lose themselves in the process.

Both of these signs can be devoted friends, workers, and partners because they are willing to put others first and will blur their boundaries to appease others.

