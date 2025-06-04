3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance From Now Until 2028, While Saturn Is In Aries

With 77% of Americans admitting to being stressed about their financial situation, there's no denying that times are tough for many people right now. Even in difficult times like these, keeping an optimistic outlook is proven to positively influence your future, a fact the three zodiac signs attracting financial abundance from now until 2028 master while Saturn is in Aries.

While these zodiac signs might have been struggling with not knowing where to go next, thanks to the universe's timing, these signs are now on the path to having it all. As long as they keep up their hard work and never give up, an astrologer explained that all is bound to pay off in the next few years if they keep pushing forward.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Professional astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained that those with strong Pisces placements, such as a Pisces Sun or Pisces rising, "might find that they see a nice increase in their finances throughout the next two years."

Life might've been rough, but as of now, Pisces are looking to see a promotion at work, or they could even start their own business that leads to a huge boost in their finances. To make the most of this positive energy, Brobeck suggested Pisces "take their bookkeeping and their accounting a lot more seriously," which can help make the most of this influx of good financial luck.

Since Saturn is the planet of karma, Pisces "could also learn new karmic lessons as it relates to their finances," so it's important to keep spending in check. Like anything in life, there needs to be active work being put in if a Pisces rising wants to see actual change in their life.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo will see a rise in their finances throughout the next two years, but it might be a bit unconventional or possibly even taboo as this zodiac sign "will be learning new karmic lessons about these themes," Brobeck said. "They could even become more invested in things like astrology in order to guide them through this."

Brobeck explained that with Saturn in Virgo's eighth house of investments and shared resources, the energy is right for Virgo to receive a large inheritance at some point in the next two years. However, astrologer A.T. Nunez noted that while Saturn is in Aries, Virgo may have to fend for themselves before finding solid financial footing. Transformation and rebirth is all but guaranteed, so keep a positive outlook and financial abundance can be yours.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Brobeck explained that while Gemini, especially Gemini risings, will experience an increase in their finances while Saturn is in Aries, this good luck with money won't necessarily come from conventional means or promotions. Instead, according to Brobeck, "This could have something to do with their social networks in particular."

For some, this might be the result of launching a product that goes super viral. For others, it might even mean getting famous doing content creation. Either way, tapping into large groups of people will be the most effective way for Gemini to attract major financial success from now until 2028.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.