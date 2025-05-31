Monthly Horoscopes For June 2025 Are Here — A New Era Of Abundance Begins

Monthly horoscopes for June 2025 are here, and this month is a whole different element from what we experienced in May. This month is like a clean slate as we emerge from some more difficult energy and become more family-oriented and focused on both inner growth and immersing ourselves in our relationships.

Beginning on June 6, Venus will be in domicile in the sign of Taurus, an uplifting and gorgeous transit that will feel medicinal after the challenging Venus retrograde energy we endured early in the year. Mercury enters Cancer on June 8, making our conversations more involved with family and friends. We will experience an exalted Jupiter in Cancer starting on June 9, which totally changes the dynamic that we experienced while the planet of luck and abundance was in Gemini. On June 11, the Full Moon in Sagittarius will have us reflect on what we want to achieve in the next year. Mars enters Virgo on June 17, another mutable transit centered on growth. On June 20, the Sun enters Cancer, preparing us for the romantic New Moon on the 25th in the same sign. With Jupiter, Mercury, Sun, and Moon in the same sign, this bewitching period will be a potent moment to set new intentions and officially welcome a new beginning. Mercury in Leo will take center stage on the 26th, adding creative energy, romance, and with the opposition to Pluto, courage. We take charge and explore our power throughout this important month.

Your zodiac sign's June 2025 horoscope:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the month begins with Venus in the sign of Taurus, elevating your romantic life and career over the next several weeks.

Mercury will be in the sign of Cancer beginning on the 8th, shifting your communication to become more calming and nurturing. Jupiter enters the same sign on the 9th, making family and your history a topic of discussion over the next year.

The Sun joins Mercury and Jupiter on the 20th, when you'll find that home is where you will reset and renew yourself. These planets in Cancer are showing you that you need to practice patience and grounding.

The Full Moon on the 11th will remind you of the new things you learned during the Jupiter in Gemini transit last year, but it can also fuel some new desire to embark on a new learning journey.

The New Moon on the 25th grounds and protects you while encouraging you to take on new initiatives that will help you flourish within your career.

Mercury in Leo will add more love and romance beginning on the 26th. You have the opportunity to tap into new ideas or focus on love over the next several weeks.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Venus enters your sign on the 6th, initiating a powerful cycle of excitement, learning, and socializing.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 11th helps you to be a better team player before Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, catapulting your ideas and bringing positive energy to your relationship sector that allows you to deepen your relationships, especially with a romantic partner. Single folks may be in for a surprise with the people that they could potentially meet.

This month, we bid adieu to Gemini season and welcome Cancer season on the 20th. The New Moon in Cancer commands the skies on the 25th, bringing more positivity into your life with Jupiter in the same sign. This is a day to reflect on what you desire to achieve over the next six months.

On the 26th, Mercury enters Leo, sparking your ambition. More responsibilities may be thrown your way, but you will have the resources needed to excel.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with Venus in Taurus beginning on the 6th, you receive a lot of clarity as the energy prompts you to look within and heal. You'll have some help when Mercury, your ruler, enters the sign of Cancer on the 8th, reminding you of your value system.

Jupiter enters the same sign on the 9th, focusing on what your expenses are and how to plan accordingly.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius will bring to light discussions pertaining to your relationship around June 11. Topics you may have avoided could resurface, but with Mercury and Jupiter in Cancer, you can work them out.

On the 17th, Mars enters Virgo, an essential moment for you when you achieve that victory you've been working so hard for. Cancer season officially begins on the 20th, helping you embrace this new era of success.

The New Moon in Cancer on the 25th brings a vibrant and beautiful energy promoting extensive healing and teaching you how to be present with yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this month, Venus enters Taurus on the 6th, a social period when making friends comes a lot easier to you. Mercury and Jupiter entering your sign on the 8th and 9th, respectively, serves as a catalyst for the renewed optimism and courage you will experience over the next year. If you’re in a slump, the energy can help you feel more self-assured.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 11th will serve as a reminder of the importance of balancing your time and protecting your energy. Discover routines that empower and strengthen you. Mars will enter Virgo on the 17th, opening your mind and helping you create new things. Of course, be mindful of your words right now since they can cut deep.

Your season begins on the 20th, creating a positive atmosphere where you become more receptive to love. The month closes with the radiant New Moon in your sign on the 25th with Jupiter also here helping you go for the top and beyond.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, many things are shifting this month. Mars leaving your sign on the 17th can feel like a blessing in disguise. You’ve put in the work, and now you will see the fruits of your labor.

But first, Venus enters Taurus on the 6th, helping you thrive in the academic and career sectors over the next several weeks. You are supported, encouraged, and beloved. Now that Mars is in a new sign, you will be encouraged to be more methodical.

Mercury and Jupiter will enter the sign of Cancer on the 8th and 9th, putting the focus on relaxation and slowing down. The Full Moon on the 11th is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, adding a touch of romance and joy.

Cancer season begins on the 20th, when you may feel more comfortable working on your own for the next few weeks, just in time for the New Moon in Cancer on the 25th to help you connect with your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, as an Earth sign, the exhilarating Venus in Taurus energy starting on June 6 helps you enhance existing relationships with others, both friends and partners. Mercury enters the sign of Cancer on the 8th. This new chapter will center on the dynamics within your friendship circle.

Jupiter enters Cancer on the 9th. For the next year, the time is right to meet new people. So get out of the house and network! The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 11th turns your focus toward home, but you'll find it easier to be out and about once Cancer season begins on June 20, illuminating the part of your chart that is connected with socializing and collaborating.

Once Mars enters your sign on the 17th, you will need to work on taming your emotions. While Mars can help you succeed, it is an explosive energy.

Finally, the New Moon in Cancer on the 25th will be a powerful transit that once again centers on new relationships, partnerships, and ideas. Your hard work will continue to be admired and cherished by your peers and leaders.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Venus enters Taurus on the 6th, beginning an era of more freedom of expression and self-empowerment. Getting to the top comes easily for you this month. As Jupiter enters a new sign for the next year, prepare yourself for a year filled with surprises and achievements with this Cardinal energy giving you the tools needed for more success.

On the 11th, the Full Moon in Sagittarius prepares you to step into your role as a leader. Don't be surprised if others come to you seeking guidance since you are the master diplomat.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, illuminating your career sector. With Jupiter in the same sign, this powerful energy continues through June 25th when the New Moon is also in this sign.

Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, bringing new inspiration into your life and pushing you to continue achieving more. This month is preparing you for your imminent success — you can accomplish so much.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, June is quite an interesting month of feeling a strong sense of belonging.

Venus creates power within your relationship house beginning on the 6th. An existing relationship will benefit from this energy because Venus calms tensions and wants to bring harmony.

On the 8th, Mercury enters Cancer, followed by Jupiter the next day — a very positive time to learn a new skill that you can continue to develop over the next year.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 11th allows you to consider your plans moving forward. You'll feel super appreciative of your support system around this time — don't hesitate to let them know. When Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, you'll meet even more courageous and dynamic people who happily join your circle, further inspiring and motivating you.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, making this a very intriguing time for those in the academic sector. The work you do now will take on a much deeper meaning. Once Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, you shine as a leader.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, June will be a month of great discipline.

Venus in Taurus beginning on the 6th has you change up your routines. Find ways to work smarter while also protecting your energy.

On the 8th and 9th, Mercury and Jupiter will move away from your partnership house. How you share your resources with a partner will be on your mind over the next year. Single folks will possibly meet someone very dramatic and captivating during this period while Jupiter is in this sign.

On the 11th, you may find yourself feeling nostalgic during the Full Moon in your sign. Some stories still need to be closed before Saturn officially leaves Pisces next year, so pay attention to what's on your mind around this time to know what to do next.

After Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, you face some challenges. Learning how to manage your time will be more important than ever. Don’t worry, Saturn in Aries gives you both discipline and momentum — but try to calm your emotions.

On the 20th and the 25th, the Sun and Moon will enter Cancer, respectively. This is a period of finding your power and writing your new story. You feel confident with your learning process as you dive into new topics.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, June is a glorious month for you with so many planets in your sister sign Cancer.

Venus ingresses Taurus on the 6th, adding discipline and care to the work you do. Research may seem fascinating and intriguing during this period.

On the 8th and 9th, Mercury and Jupiter enter your relationship house, bringing healing and calm after the Martian storm from earlier in the year.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11 is a welcoming transit for you, helping you recharge your batteries and take things slow after the intensity of Saturn entering Aries in May.

Mars enters new territory on the 17th, making this a fascinating time when you may want to travel or start learning something new.

After Cancer season begins on the 20th, the New Moon also occurs in this sign, liberating you from the pressures you felt earlier this year.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Venus entering Taurus on June 6 brings a lot of healing, grounding you and helping you see new sides to your family members. Forget what they say about you being emotionally detached — you'll feel more compassion this month, and home will be a place where you will plant new seeds, ideas, and plans for the future.

Mercury ingresses Cancer on the 8th and Jupiter follows on the 9th. These transits in the sign of Cancer will open up your heart to become more emotionally intelligent. The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 11th helps you redefine what the word “friendship” means to you — consider protecting your boundaries.

A sense of relief consumes you once Mars moves away from your partnership house on June 17, giving you more clarity and discernment when it comes to the new people you meet.

On the 20th, the Sun enters Cancer, and on the 25th, the Moon also enters this sign. This powerful New Moon in the same sign as Jupiter helps us break away from the past and start a new phase.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Venus entering Taurus on June 6 is exciting news for you since Venus in domicile can open your path for new opportunities moving forward.

There will be a lot of relationship energy in the works this month with Mercury and Jupiter bringing a spark of energy to one of your relationship houses on the 8th and 9th. You will benefit from this energy because it will help you feel enthusiastic and optimistic about love.

On the 11th, the Full Moon in Sagittarius will bring to attention what you have accomplished during the Saturn in Pisces transit that began in 2023. If more work needs to be done, you'll have more time once Saturn ingresses your sign once again later in the year.

Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, bringing some challenges to your relationships, but there is some brief support from Venus before she enters a new sign.

All of the water energy at the end of the month is a thrilling and lovely way to close the month, boosting your ideas, adding more depth to your work, and helping you find your voice.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.