4 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Peaceful Era In The Second Half Of 2025

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, four zodiac signs enter a more peaceful era in the second half of 2025 as a 7-year cycle of unpredictability and chaos comes to an end. As Grim explained, the fixed zodiac signs Aquarius, Scorpio, Taurus, and Leo have spent the last several years learning to "reinvent their values" and "embrace the unexpected" as Uranus, the planet representing sudden change and innovation, transited through their modality.

These signs have been learning some hard lessons that have left them feeling frustrated by "mad rushes of success followed by the occasional breaking news that has shattered their sense of normalcy," Grim explained. Luckily, the astrologer said, a much more peaceful era is about to begin as Uranus moves into a new modality in July 2025.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Four zodiac signs enter a more peaceful era in the second half of 2025

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, Uranus has been in your sign since 2018, bringing with it an unpredictable energy that clashes with your need for consistency. While it certainly hasn't been easy, throughout these last few years you've learned to "loosen up a bit and not be so rigid," Grim said.

But things will finally settle down once Uranus leaves your sign in July, according to Grim, but the important lessons this transit taught you will remain.

“Taurus will feel like they have some semblance of consistency across a broad range of categories,” the astrologer said. So, from family life to work life, expect things to be a lot more easygoing as you regain a sense of normalcy in your life.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you've been dealing with upheaval in your relationships. From losing interest in something you thought would last to experiencing boredom and frustration, you've been tapping your foot impatiently waiting for a clear sign from the universe that you're on the right track.

According to Grim, with Uranus finally changing signs, your worries about romance are about to be cleared up as “Scorpios will be able to hold on to relationships for much longer than years passed.”

This comes as a relief for Scorpio, who, like the other fixed signs, is stubborn and persistent. They don’t like change, and they certainly don’t like restarting relationships. Luckily, as Scorpio moves forward, they’ll be able to learn the lessons needed to find longer-lasting relationships.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you've been dealing with some drama and upheaval in your home life. From arguing with siblings to not getting along with roommates, it’s been difficult to find common ground. Luckily, things are beginning to change as “Aquarius’s home and family life will be less chaotic,” Grim said.

That being said, there are lessons to be learned. Grim explained that if Aquarius and the other fixed signs have been feeling frustrated, this is likely because they haven’t learned the lesson Uranus was presenting them with.

“You pride yourself on sticking with something to its conclusion," Grim explained. "But Uranus is showing you that sometimes your obstinance blocks new experiences and stymies your growth potential.”

Advertisement

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

While you've experienced some unpredictability in your career, Leo, things settle down in the second half of 2025 when you enter a more peaceful era. According to Grim, you'll experience "calmer waters" in your work life as Uranus changes signs. While Uranus has "thrown everything out of sequence" over the last several years, you've learned to pivot and overcome whatever obstacles have crossed your path. Now, you're better equipped to "embrace the unexpected," Grim said, which will undoubtedly help you (and your career) in the long run.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.