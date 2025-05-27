Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in June 2025 is here. Venus, the planet of love and abundance, will begin the month by shifting into Taurus on Friday, June 6. Taurus is the sign of luxury and extravagance, so your eyes will turn towards the desire for pleasures, wealth, and abundance. This beautiful, earthy energy can help you understand what you deserve and focus on how to live the life you’ve always dreamed of. This isn’t a time to overdo it on work matters or spend endless hours in an office, but instead to focus on what feels good to your soul.

As Venus sets the tone for the weeks ahead, we feel the zodiac sign Cancer's energy filter in, reminding you that how you think is often of greater importance than what you do. This will begin with Mercury shifting into Cancer on Sunday, June 8, followed by Jupiter on Monday, June 9, and then the Cancer New Moon on Wednesday, June 25. Manifesting greater luck will depend on what you nurture and love.

You will receive an added energy boost to honor what you love as Mars shifts into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17. Mars represents action and ambition, but in Virgo, this energy is focused on growth-oriented plans and bringing your dreams to fruition. This creates a harmonious blend of energy in which you will have greater awareness over what you love and that which resonates with your soul, yet you can also take that and create plans for the future. Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign's luckiest day in June 2025.

Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Friday, June 6

Focus on manifesting financial abundance, beautiful Aries to have the luckiest month in June. As Venus moves into Taurus on Friday, June 6, your finances and self-worth will be incredibly boosted. Venus represents wealth and the ability to live abundantly, and in Taurus, it helps you achieve your financial goals easily.

Use this period to consider how you can increase your wealth through side jobs, applying for a new career, or beginning some new investments. While Venus in Taurus tends to represent slow and steady growth, this energy can also create opportunities for sudden income boosts, either through professional or personal avenues.

The most important aspect is to remember that you deserve this and allow yourself to embody the energy of abundance.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Monday, June 9

Expand your mind on your luckiest day of the month, dearest Taurus. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will move into Cancer on Monday, June 9. Cancer energy rules your house of communication, writing, and sacred understanding. Oftentimes, with Jupiter in this area, you may find yourself moving into a leadership role at work, beginning to use the written word to generate greater income, or taking up a larger presence on social media.

Jupiter will remain in Cancer throughout the next year, so you are being set up for long-term success. While Jupiter tends to work its magic regardless of what you do, try to be aware of any intuitive feelings you receive. Whether it’s to start writing or apply for that amazing job you saw, your intuition will be a crucial part of receiving the abundance of Jupiter.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Sunday, June 8

Believe in the opportunities you receive, Gemini. On Sunday, June 8, your luckiest day of the month, Mercury will move into Cancer, highlighting your house of abundance. Mercury is the planet of communication, so new lucrative offers or bonuses will appear in this place.

While Mercury in Cancer will help bring in new financial opportunities for wealth, Jupiter is also moving into Cancer on June 9 for the following year. This will be a hugely profound time for you, so it will be crucial to utilize the time while Mercury is in this water sign.

Be sure you believe offers and opportunities as they arrive, even if they seem too good to be true. Jupiter tends to bring unexpected blessings and opportunities, and with Mercury here in Cancer as well, you will want to be ready to receive the success you deserve.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Monday, June 9

Life will begin to turn around, Cancer, especially on Monday, June 9, your luckiest day in June. You have been in the doldrums recently, waiting for good news that life is improving. While it may have been tedious, you needed this time to start healing. Now that you have, you are about to receive a major personal upgrade as Jupiter moves into Cancer on Monday, June 9.

This will create what is known as the Midas touch, in which everything you touch turns to gold. You will have greater confidence, exuberance, and aura for attracting what is meant for you will heighten. You will experience a total glow-up. Use this time to shed that heaviness you’ve been carrying around and start believing everything is for your greatest good. Embrace the luck that surrounds you.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Friday, June 6

Invest in your professional success during the month of June, and keep an eye out on your luckiest day, Leo. Venus, the planet of abundance and wealth, will shift into Taurus on Friday, June 6, igniting a period of professional success. Taurus energy governs your career, professional recognition, and the finances you earn in this area of your life.

With Venus here, it’s not just about receiving accolades or promotion, but finally being seen as the intelligent and successful person that you are. You may have struggled to feel seen for your skills and attributes; however, this energy will improve your reputation.

Because of that, new offers will also start to roll in. This will be an incredible phase of professional success, make sure you are also investing in the work that truly resonates with your soul.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Friday, June 6

Make time to enjoy your life, dearest Virgo, because luck will find you on your luckiest day this June. On Friday, June 6, Venus will shift into Taurus, emphasizing your house of luck. Beyond luck, Taurus energy represents travel, abundance, and new beginnings, so this is set to be an incredible month ahead.

While Venus in Taurus will bring luck and amazing new experiences into your life, it may not be through professional means. Instead, you may be reflecting on taking time off for the summer months or a sabbatical. During this time, you will want to enjoy life to the fullest; however, what you choose to do while following your heart will bring in the luck and abundance you seek.

Don’t be so by the book right now; instead, let yourself become excited about life again and prioritize enjoying each moment you can.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Wednesday, June 25

It’s time to start a new chapter, Libra, and your luckiest day opens good fortune for you. The New Moon in Cancer will rise on Wednesday, June 25, in your house of career. This is an excellent time to begin a new job or launch that business you’ve been working on. You may also be returning to school or considering other ways to advance your professional aspirations.

This is an incredibly abundant and fertile time to start moving towards what you want for yourself. There may be a shift in your career path in the weeks ahead that has you moving toward a field aligned with your purpose.

While you’ve been diligently working on this area of your life for some time, the rewards will finally start arriving. Be sure that you’re not giving up or giving in to self-doubt. Instead, invest in yourself and the success you know you deserve.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Thursday, June 26

Don’t hold yourself back, Scorpio, especially not on your luckiest day of the month in June. On Thursday, June 26, Mercury will move into Leo, the ruler of your house of professional achievement. Leo, you are meant to take up space and be seen in this area of your life. Whether it’s an outward public role or allowing yourself to move up the management ranks, you are meant to be seen for your achievements and success.

Mercury in Leo will bring new opportunities to advance your career through a new position or promotion. The offer that you receive may also involve a geographic move or shift outside of a comfort zone you’ve been struggling to leave. Try to believe in yourself and what you can accomplish in your life. While you’ve been walking the line between comfort and risk, it is time to take a leap of faith and step into your destiny.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Thursday, June 26

Embrace this phase of transformation, which will be strongest on Thursday, your luckiest day of the month, dear Sagittarius. Jupiter will shift into Cancer on June 9, igniting a deep period of transformation that you will be moving through for the following year. This will set you up to be open to expanding your life in new and exciting ways. No longer will the fear of change hold you back; instead, this is about you stepping into your power and surrendering to the process of success.

This energy will become crucial once Mercury moves into Leo on Thursday, June 26, intensifying themes of luck and expansion. Mercury governs communication, so there may be offers to begin a new path in your life. This may include travel, business, or romantic matters. While you have been tentative to make any tremendous changes in the past, you are now ready to embrace this phase of transformation, knowing it’s precisely what you are meant to do.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Friday, June 6

Step out of the daily grind, dear Capricorn, and monitor what happens on your luckiest day this month, which is Friday, June 6. Venus will shift into Taurus on June 6, encouraging you to take some time off work or give up the long days at the office. Venus is the planet of love and abundance, and in Taurus, it represents themes of marriage, family, creativity, and joy. During this period, you will want to invest in what brings your life happiness and enjoyment.

While you often focus on external measures of success, like finances, you don’t want to miss this chance to further your goals. Rather than thinking that work must be the priority, try instead to plan for a summer vacation or reorganize your schedule for the month. Make time for romance, family, and friends, as luck often finds you when you allow yourself to enjoy your life.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Tuesday, June 17

Start investing in the changes that you want to make and experience the luckiest day of the month with joy, Aquarius. On Tuesday, June 17, Mars will move into Virgo, encouraging you to start making plans for your future. These plans may involve a romantic relationship, especially with Mercury moving into Leo on June 26. However, it may also help you further your professional or personal aspirations.

You are never short on ideas, yet you don’t always communicate or work towards achieving what you want. With the energy of Mars in Virgo, you will finally be able to see how you can take that first step. Use this time to reflect on what you dream of for your future, and then start to work backwards so that you can figure out what you can do in this moment to bring that vision to reality.

Luck will be found in your ability to plan for what you’re hoping for, so lean into the process no matter how complicated it may seem.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Monday, June 9

Create a beautiful life, sweet Pisces. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will move into Cancer on Monday, June 9, your luckiest day of the month, where it will remain for the following year. Jupiter represents all the most beautiful aspects of life, as it helps improve your mood, increase confidence, and attract what is meant for you. In Cancer, it will intensify your creativity, romance, and joyful experiences.

This can be a time to harness your creativity and use it to establish greater financial wealth, yet it may also be a momentous time in your romantic life. Marriage is a possibility in the coming year, as well as an amazing, committed relationship. You will start to enjoy life, and that cloud hanging over you for the past year will begin to pass. You have always been meant to live a beautiful life, and now you will finally get the chance.

