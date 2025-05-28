Astrologer Says These 7 Dates Are The Luckiest Days Left In 2025 — How To Make The Most Of Them

We're halfway through 2025, but according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, there's still much to look forward to. In a video, Grim explained that the seven luckiest days left in the year are perfect times to "manifest your best moments of the year."

Career wins, great relationships, and even greater wealth are all still possible this year — don't allow time to pass you by! With seven days of great manifestation energy left on the calendar, good fortune can still be yours.

1. May 29

May 29 is one of the luckiest days left in 2025, as Grim said the day promises great energy as "we have Mercury Cazimi closely conjunct the fixed star Aldebaran." This creates a very lucky day for writing, presenting, channeling, and analytical work.

If you've struggled with deciding on where to go or what next steps to take so far this year, May 29 is great for decision-making. According to Grim, this is also the time to have insightful or important conversations, which can help you figure out where to go or what to do next.

2. June 11

"June 11, we have the Sagittarius Full Moon with the ruling planet Jupiter conjunct Mercury," began Grim. This means that for many, this will be the best day for any "sales, pitching, getting a job offer, or hearing good news," Grim said.

So, for anyone looking to make active change, be proactive starting now. By manifesting now and working towards greater success, it'll be much easier to manifest that promotion or job offer you've been desperately hoping for.

3. June 25

On June 25, 2025, the New Moon meets up with Jupiter in Cancer, making this one of the best days for "making long-term commitments regarding moving, traveling, or family matters," Grim explained.

Even if moving or traveling isn't in cards for you, this is also a great opportunity for making commitments when it comes to family, parenting, or even teaching. So, if you've been wanting to rebuild relationships with siblings or start a family with your partner, June 25 is the perfect day to set things into action.

4. July 4

"On July 4th we have Venus conjunct Uranus at 29 Taurus conjunct the fixed star Alcyone," said Grim. This means that on this day, there could be unexpected changes with either relationships or money.

However, these changes aren't necessarily a bad thing. According to Grim, "I actually think it could be a good change." So, if you want to take advantage of the day's energy, "try to put luck on your side" by engaging in creative work, Grim said, which could manifest into something unexpected later on.

5. August 12

According to Grim, August 12 is quite possibly the greatest day of the year.

"We have Venus and Jupiter conjunct the fixed star sign Sirius, the brightest star of the sky and the spiritual sun," Grim explained, noting that this highly spiritual day is perfect for people to manifest the wealth or relationships that they've been wanting for the longest time. "You could even get married that day if you still have flexibility with the date," Grim added.

6. September 13

On September 13, Grim said "You could develop skills from a past life or have intellectual breakthroughs" thanks to a powerful Mercury Cazimi in Virgo. This is a day when you'll have the mental energy to solve longstanding problems, so be prepared and don't hesitate. Trust your intuition and use these newfound skills to your advantage, which could lead to greater opportunities in the long run.

7. October 15

"On October 15th, there's a grand air trine with Venus, Uranus, and Pluto, with Venus in its home sign." So, if you're looking for a great day to network, socialize, or put yourself out there, mark this day on the calendar — it's expected to be pretty powerful.

He continued, "In October and around Halloween, we have a grand water trine with Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, and Neptune around that time." So, if someone wants to truly manifest a better 2025, that will be one of the best times. Grim explained, "Around that time, you could do some ambitious healing work and shadow work."

