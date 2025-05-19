Luck Favors 4 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Gemini Season From May 20 - June 19

Gemini season is free-spirited, curious, fun-loving, and social — it's also lucky if you are one of the four zodiac signs the universe favors throughout the zodiac month. The Sun is in Gemini from May 20 to June 19, 2025, when we are under the influence of mutable energy, which means we are more changeable at this time than we're used to. Gemini season is more intellectual, loquacious, upbeat, free-spirited, and open to change than when the Sun is in other signs.

Gemini is an intellectual air sign that will inspire social activity, new ideas, and an outward focus of our energies into the world. Air signs are full of mental energy that can sometimes seem to move at the speed of light. Activities and communication pick up, and you may feel that ideas come so rapidly you can hardly remember everything.

Gemini is observant of the world and all surroundings. At times, this sign can be considered ‘airheaded’ or duplicitous, but much of the time, this can be attributed to the fact that Gemini is changeable and always looking for the better solution and all sides of the problem. Gemini can often take a neutral approach to problems as they search for logical (as opposed to emotional) answers. Never underestimate Gemini’s remarkable ability to see all sides of an equation. For this very reason, they are sometimes considered people who flip-flop on their answers, but the fact is that when new and better information comes in, they spot it. The downside is that at times, they can become so caught up in analyzing a situation that they can’t stick with one answer.

Sometimes this energy can seem unpredictable and restless. You may find your time is split in many different directions, and your curiosity piqued on different levels. Enjoy the natural curiosity and desire to interact with others during this Gemini season. Use this time to express all sides of yourself and enjoy things that are a little offbeat, and rest assured, it won’t be boring!

The Gemini energy will be even more prominent with the Gemini New Moon on May 26, which will mark new beginnings for Gemini. During this month-long period, Venus is in Aries and Mars is in Leo. Fire signs are compatible with air, which will blend well — not to mention that lucky Jupiter is also in Gemini during May for one last month! Let’s take a look at the four zodiac signs that are luckiest throughout Gemini season.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Happy Birthday, Gemini! Luck favors you throughout your zodiac season as the New Moon will fall in your sign this month, which can be considered a type of reset or new start. The focus will be on you and all of the new beginnings that await you.

First of all, Venus is in Aries this month, which is your 11th house connected to your friends, groups, and hopes and wishes. With Venus in this placement, not only do you have a good chance of your hopes coming to fruition, you will feel more social and others will be drawn to you. Aries is also associated with the first house (or you!) and is strongly tied into new beginnings, new starts, and new adventures in particular.

Saturn enters Aries this month and will also transit your 11th house from May 25 to September 1 and return again next year. Since Aries is associated with newness and new beginnings, you can expect many new opportunities to occur along with a fresh look at the future. With Aries in your 11th house, you may be more tied into groups, group associations, and things that deal with the collective in general as well as friends.

Mars in Leo is a good match for Gemini and will transit your third house of communication and thinking. You will feel more alert this month and do a lot of communicating and interacting with others. May 22 is a day that jumps out when Mars trines Venus, making this a special day for love, romance, and even finances.

Lastly, Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, is in your sign through June 9. When Jupiter is in your sign, you are luckier than at other times and more opportunities generally arise, not to mention this is always an upbeat time. Make the most of this because Jupiter won’t return to your sign for another 12 years.

All in all, luck favors you throughout Gemini season, Gemini. You will experience many new things and this should be the best month of the year for you!

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, luck favors you throughout Gemini season, especially once Saturn enters your first house May 25, beginning an entirely new cycle for you that only occurs once every 30 years. Aries is associated with the first house of the zodiac, which represents new things and approaches, so the next several years may change your life considerably. No matter what, you will be dealing with new and different plans and opportunities, and you will have the stamina and willpower to make big changes in your life.

Venus is also in Aries transiting your first house all month. This only happens once a year (unless Venus retrogrades in the sign), and it is during this time that you look and come across at your best. Others are drawn to you this month, and you make great first impressions and feel more upbeat. You could make personal changes such as makeup, hair, clothes, or anything like this since Venus rules beauty.

With Mars in Leo transiting your fifth house this month, you will be in a far more social mood. If you are single, this means you have the potential to meet someone new, and if you have a partner, you will do more fun things or socialize more. May 22 stands out as a fantastic day with Mars trine Venus from your fifth house of love — sparks fly!

Jupiter will complete its last month in Gemini as it transits your third house, inspiring you to learn and try new things. It is also an optimistic placement and is a good match for Aries, as well as Venus and Mars in their respective signs. All in all, you should have a fantastic month!

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Luck favors you, Leo, throughout all of Gemini season. Venus is transiting your ninth house all month, inspiring you toward some form of learning whether actual school, a seminar, or something you are interested in. You may also plan a trip or travel somewhere, and you could have an interest in foreign places. Your view of the world will expand as will your philosophical concepts.

Saturn enters your ninth house as well, which rules travel, publishing, education, religion, and your basic viewpoints about the world. With Saturn here, you will stabilize yourself in all of these areas and there is potential to move or travel to a foreign country. The ninth house rules ideas, so you will do a lot of learning and thinking this Gemini season. With Saturn in Aries, it is time to try something new. There is an element of ‘new and different’ with this transit, and at some point, Saturn will trine your Sun, which is indicative of gaining stability.

Jupiter in Gemini completes its transit through your 11th house, so make the most of it. The 11th house is associated with groups, friends, and others in general, so now is the time to find your real place in the collective. Jupiter in Gemini sextiles your Sun, creating luck and gain, especially in terms of anything involving a group (which includes companies) friends, and the things you hope the most for.

Mars in Leo transits your first house this month, which means you are beginning a new two-year cycle and are likely to get very busy. Luckily, you'll feel more in control and confident. You should have a fantastic month and find several outlets to move forward in new and better ways!

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, luck favors you throughout all of Gemini season as Jupiter (nearly) completes its transit through your fifth house of love. If you are single, it is likely you have met someone rather recently, and if you have partner, things should have gone quite well over the past year. The fifth house rules not only love but creativity, friendships, entertainment, and last but not least, children. Some people have or are frequently around children with this placement, and if this is the case, it is typically joyful. Jupiter won’t transit your fifth house again for 12 years.

Saturn in Aries enters your third house from May 25 to September 1. Aries is about newness and new things, places, and opportunities. With Saturn transiting your third, you may make more short trips, see immediate family more, communicate more, and learn more this Gemini season.

Venus joins Saturn in Aries transiting your third house of communication, making you more social. Throughout Gemini season, you'll find yourself communicating more with others and being open to new ideas. You could spend more time around immediate or extended family and take many short trips.

Mars transits your seventh house of partnerships this zodiac season, so you will enjoy spending more time with partners. While this can be indicative of butting heads if Mars is opposing your Sun or in hard aspect with another planet, it is still indicative of being with others. This can be a joyful time, especially around May 22 when Mars trines Venus from your seventh house of partners.

Lastly, May’s New Moon on the 26th falls in your fifth house of love and friends. This should be an especially pleasant time if you have a partner, and if you don’t, you could meet someone new or have a great time with friends.

Gemini season is a very lucky zodiac month for you, Aquarius, especially in terms of love and your social life!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.