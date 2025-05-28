What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

June 2025 will be a hectic month, according to each zodiac sign's June tarot horoscope and astrology. Our collective tarot card for the month is the Six of Pentacles, which encourages us to be generous with others and anticipate receiving as much as we give this month.

Starting on June 1, Venus joins Chiron in Aries, bringing pain to the surface for us to heal. Then on June 6, Venus enters Taurus to give us what we need to mend the pain and teach us how to love ourselves once again. When we think life can't get any busier, Mercury gives us big ideas about the future when it connects with Jupiter before leaving Gemini to enter Cancer on June 8. Mercury is the perfect complement to Venus in Taurus. Mars will finally leave Leo to enter Virgo, helping us work on our houses once Cancer season begins on June 21. Cancer season improves our home life and relationships with parents and authority figures. The last two weeks are an excellent time for a family reunion. The month ends strong with the New Moon in Cancer. Around June 26, 2025, Mercury enters Leo, making our conversations bolder.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about June 2025, according to the tarot horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

June 2025 tarot card for Aries: The Magician

Aries, this is your month to try new things. If you're unsure where to start, begin testing them out at home. June is about purpose.

A life purpose is the driving factor for compelling change. You may find that having a goal that authentically connects with your big why inspires you to keep going.

Use this month to visualize what you want as you do it and what it means beyond the action. Study manifestation techniques to apply those skills to your actions and achieve your desired outcomes by the end of the year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

June 2025 tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Wands

Taurus, the month of June is a lucky time for you because Venus enters your sign. Venus rules money, so you can expect to get some!

With some money in your pocket and less to do on your plate, June becomes a time for creativity and self-love. This month is perfect for crafting the life you want to live. You will likely have more free time, so make time for hobbies.

Have you always wanted to paint? Do you love music and want to learn an instrument? Invest in yourself! Revise your schedule and see where you can block increments of time for play.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

June 2025 tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Cups, reversed

During June, your ruling planet touches Jupiter and brings you lots of positive energy. You learn how to manage expectations in a way that promotes luck and abundance.

Expectations can be the root of heartache, so don't limit yourself by imagining what you can receive. The Ten of Cups reminds you to know why you do something you love and not depend on others for approval. Working at a job or building a team and feeling unappreciated can be difficult.

The role of a leader can get lonely at times. You may feel as though you should be compensated for the time, energy, and effort you put into a particular project, job, or company. You could harbor bitterness and resentment when or if it does not come to you when you expect it.

This is why June is dedicated to building inner strength and character. Do you derive personal pleasure and meaning from the work you do? If you find it difficult to connect emotionally to your job or vocation, this is the time of year to reassess what you are doing so you can pivot and change course.

Perhaps you've learned everything you can at a particular company. Maybe you can no longer grow in a job, and it's time to search for new opportunities. These are important thoughts that define how you handle the month of July.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

June 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Cups

Cancer, the month of June is when your solar season begins. June is about following your heart. It's incredible what a game plan can do for your focus, and now that you have defined what you want and need, you can go for it with clarity.

June is a month for continuous authenticity, meaning you will want to carve out meditation, prayer, and quiet time. Take good care of yourself, Cancer. If you have an inconsistent sleep or exercise schedule, this is the month to regulate small routines that improve your life in big ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

June 2025 tarot card for Leo: King of Cups, reversed

Leo, Mercury will enter your sign after Mars leaves it. So you get a dose of courage after all the hard work you've done before summer begins.

June teaches you how to be patient with yourself and others. You may have left May on a high note, and then self-doubt creeps into your life this month. You may fall short on knowledge in a few areas where you've positioned yourself as an expert. It's best to be humble and admit mistakes; strive to learn more and to do better.

It's time to go back to square one and recollect your thoughts. Reflect and write. June is the perfect mid-year month for a mini-review. Ask yourself what areas of life you have changed and love.

What do you need to keep doing? What ought to stop? Give yourself time to find the answers. Knowing the answer to these questions will help you enter July, ready to manifest more of what you want in life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

June 2025 tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups

Virgo, what an amazing month you have ahead of you. Mars enters your sign, helping you to be motivated and driven.

June is about cultivating a positive relationship with a male friend, business associate, or someone you trust who is authoritative and easy to talk to. June may be centered on building a positive relationship with a male child, father, grandpa, or uncle.

If you don't have a male relative actively involved in your life, this month is dedicated to your masculine energy. What competitive things would you like to participate in? How might you find healthy ways to channel protective energy that's both nurturing and kind? What areas of your life do you desire more intentionality and focus?

Spend time meditating and thinking about what it means to have a balance between the feminine and masculine in your own life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

June 2025 tarot card for Libra: The Sun, reversed

Libra, June brings a peaceful feeling into your life since Venus enters the sign of Taurus, helping you to experience a love of travel and learning.

Dedicate June to self-exploration. June and your tarot card for the month is about feeling safe and learning that it's OK to be yourself around others. Have you ever tried to please someone for the sake of peace? As a Libra, balancing your needs versus the needs of others may have required you to put on a mask and give a false impression.

The more you are aware of yourself, the more you will realize that you can't continue a facade anymore. You may feel less motivated to pretend to be what you aren't, leading to a series of tests in your relationships.

At first, loved ones may challenge how you exert your right to be authentic. However, you will discover that they soon adjust. It's important to let this process unfold as it becomes the foundation of your experiences with love in July.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

June 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, when Mars enters Virgo, you get a deep sense of urgency to work on yourself and your relationships.

June and your tarot card of the month is about emotional healing and growth from painful disappointments or shortcomings. You may feel that there are a few things you could have done differently and regret not having seen them sooner.

You may feel like you aren't where you should be. This is a month where you learn to forgive yourself for the past and use those lessons as a springboard to a brighter future.

This month, be careful not to become overly self-critical. You may struggle with impostor syndrome and fear being exposed as a fraud.

However, this is a great opportunity for you, Scorpio. As a leader, you can be transparent about this experience since it's common for people on an upward trajectory to feel this way.

Your experience could become an inspirational lesson for others, especially people who follow your social media posts or are directly mentored by you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

June 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: Judgement, reversed

Sagittarius, your ruling planet, Jupiter, makes its final connection with Mercury in your house of partnerships so that you may experience some changes in your love life.

You will learn something about yourself that you need to know. Coincidentally, June and your tarot card for the month is also about self-exploration and trying a new life. Learn to be comfortable with where you are in life. "Grow where you're planted" is a good phrase to write down and memorize this month.

If you've made progress in your goals by now, you still may feel like life is not going as planned. This is the time to tweak your schedule and timeline. Look for additional resources and aid to help move things along more smoothly.

Create a team of advisors who can give you guidance and positive feedback promptly. Above all else, be patient and realistic about how long things can take to complete. A big vision will not manifest overnight.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

June 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands

Capricorn, with the onset of Cancer season, your love life starts to blossom. This makes sense since in June, according to your monthly tarot card, you start making plans for the future.

You are standing at a crossroads now. Two paths are set before you. You can stay where you are or do something else to create more change in life.

The Two of Wands invites you to create an action plan you want to follow for the rest of the year. What do you need to do to meet your goals? What people, resources, or changes are necessary to take your current success to a new level?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

June 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Swords

Aquarius, in June things start to be less intense once Mars leaves Leo and enters Virgo. Mars in Leo brought tension to your relationships, especially your love life and commitments.

Also, you learn from your monthly tarot card for June that you cannot please everyone, so in June don't try to. Not everyone will see things as you see them, Aquarius. When you start to feel good about your life, you may discover that some people aren't ready for you to change into a different person.

June comes with peer pressure, and knowing that your partner, friends, or family members are trying to pull you back into old ways can hurt your heart.

A part of you may feel let down or unsupported. You may even feel like a traitor or have betrayed their memory of you. These feelings can be conflicting and cause a range of negative emotions, including self-doubt.

Rather than change back to who you were to appease others, you will want to solidify your resolve to live on your terms. People who love you will continue to love you. Some may love you, but you may decide they should do so with less involvement day-to-day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

June 2025 tarot card for Pisces: Five of Cups

Pisces, during the month of June, you discover your passion and purpose with Mars' entry into your house of commitments.

Your monthly tarot card also brings a need for change, so it's the perfect time of the year to consider what adjustments you have to make to do things you love.

You're midway through the year, and life looks different from how it was in January. Change can be exciting and scary, but don't hate it. Even if you may wonder if you're where you ought to be. The Five of Cups reveals sadness and loss.

You will experience growing pains as you move further away from your old life and start a new one. So, you may see how certain areas of life fall apart, and it hurts your heart to see it work out that way. But this is how success works sometimes.

What's not working has to reveal itself quickly so you can fortify the weak spots and strengthen them. Permit yourself to grieve losses and use those moments to learn and grow.

You'll step into a reality in July, where you learn how grit is essential to this year's success.

