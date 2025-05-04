Pluto Retrograde Begins A Powerful New Era For 4 Zodiac Signs From Now Until October 13

Pluto stations retrograde on May 4, 2025, beginning a powerful new era for four zodiac signs that lasts until the planet stations direct on October 13, 2025. The transit will impact fixed signs the most since Pluto is currently in the sign of Aquarius and battling it out with Mars in Leo until June.

"Pluto retrograde is more psychological," astrologer Maren Altman has explained, adding that these next few months will expose any area of your life that you're trying to force things to work. "You're now having to lose control, take a step back, and see what happens when you cease to force something to change. For the next six months, Pluto will show us that we can always learn from failures and rebuild stronger foundations with the wisdom we have acquired, and these four zodiac signs begin a powerful new era under this energy.

1. Aquarius

Pluto is currently in your sign, Aquarius, transforming all aspects of your life. Be ready for the changes to come and be prepared to become more flexible when making plans. Pluto may test your patience, but it can feel like déjà vu with Pluto going through the areas that Saturn in Aquarius enriched through your chart several years ago.

What makes this Pluto retrograde a lot more memorable is that it starts during Taurus season, and Taurus is a fellow fixed sign. But there is also the Pluto opposition with Mars in your partnership house, causing some obstacles linked to your relationship dynamics because you are undergoing changes.

This retrograde era is a good time for you to gain more understanding of how to deal with others and protect your boundaries. Patience is essential now since Pluto is here to help you mature. Being impulsive or getting frustrated and emotional will surely backfire. Be more diplomatic, analytical, understanding, and compassionate with others because Pluto will reward you for your hard work and willingness to learn.

2. Leo

Because this energy is happening in your relationship house, Pluto retrograde will briefly face off with Mars in your sign. During the next six months, fixed signs like you have the opportunity to level up, because you are all entering a new chapter that can help you emerge stronger than ever. Pluto will teach you that to become a magnificent leader, you need to adapt and evolve as a listener and communicator.

Of course, all of this will take time. Pluto does not seek perfection, but it wants your dedication and patience in this process. Don’t rush certain things — learn how to be more cooperative. You may find that you are very much an aristocrat, but now you have to be a collaborator or someone who unifies others while working in a team. Pluto wants you to work well with others while you wear your crown, as you can also be a very compassionate friend and partner.

3. Taurus

Pluto retrograde is located at the peak of your chart, which makes this a very profound moment for you to discover what you want to do over the next several decades. This transit can is transforming your work ethic because Pluto will make you cognizant that to reach the summit, you need to change your game plan for the future. At this moment, it is going to be a very positive influence for you, especially if you desire to grow your skill set.

While you may take on more responsibilities during Pluto retrograde, you're navigating them with a lot more clarity. Pluto will transform your career sector and show you that practical steps are essential for success.

But it's important to note that Pluto first destroys in order to rebuild. You can see concepts shatter, but new ones are being created. Pluto retrograde provides you with a blueprint to start something incredible in order to perfect it over the next several years.

4. Scorpio

While you steer through this Pluto retrograde happening at the lowest point in your chart, "home" will take on a new meeting for you. With Mars currently in opposition to this planet, you may wonder how your root system has influenced your dreams, career ambitions, and how it will continue to impact you over the next two decades.

This is an emotional and introspective transit pushing you to connect with your psyche because you will have to find a link to your inner child. You may feel the urge to research your family history on your deep healing journey as you evolve. The outer planet may inspire you to be more like a sleuth, uncovering information and researching.

But there is also another story connected here that can bring you closer to the apex of your chart, where Mars in Leo will sit for the month of May. New stories relating to your career or academic plans may be processed during this period. Pluto is showing you how to learn, study and grow so that the past no longer has a hold on you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.